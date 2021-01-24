openbase logo
vcd

vue-confirm-dialog

by Onur Aslan
1.0.2 (see all)

Simple Confirm Dialog verification plugin with Vue.js.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Dialog

Readme

issues npm npm version license

vue-confirm-dialog

Simple Confirm Dialog verification plugin with Vue.js.

Demo: https://aslanon.github.io/vue-confirm-dialog/

confirm-dialog

vue-confirm

Install

$ npm install --save vue-confirm-dialog

Quick Start Usage

In main.js or plugin (for Nuxt.js):

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueConfirmDialog from 'vue-confirm-dialog'

Vue.use(VueConfirmDialog)
Vue.component('vue-confirm-dialog', VueConfirmDialog.default)

In App.vue (or in the template file for Nuxt.js (layout/default.vue)):

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <vue-confirm-dialog></vue-confirm-dialog>
    <!-- your code -->
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    name: 'app'
  }
</script>

In any of functions :

methods: {
    handleClick(){
      this.$confirm(
        {
          message: `Are you sure?`,
          button: {
            no: 'No',
            yes: 'Yes'
          },
          /**
          * Callback Function
          * @param {Boolean} confirm
          */
          callback: confirm => {
            if (confirm) {
              // ... do something
            }
          }
        }
      )
    }
  }

If you want to use in *.js file (e.g Vuex Store) before import Vue and after use Vue.\$confirm.

import Vue from 'vue'

export default {
  namespaced: true,
  state: {},
  actions: {
    logout({ commit }) {
      Vue.$confirm({
        title: 'Are you sure?',
        message: 'Are you sure you want to logout?',
        button: {
          yes: 'Yes',
          no: 'Cancel'
        },
        callback: confirm => {
          // ...do something
        }
      })
    }
  }
}

API

If you want to password confirm, "auth" key is must be true.

this.$confirm({
  auth: true,
  message: 'foo',
  button: {
    yes: 'Yes',
    no: 'Cancel'
  },
  /**
   * Callback Function
   * @param {Boolean} confirm
   * @param {String} password
   */
  callback: (confirm, password) => {
    if (confirm && password == YOUR_PASSWORD) {
      // ...do something
    }
  }
})

Use only for information

If you want to use only for information and you want of see one button in dialog, you can use only one of 'no' or 'yes' button object.

vue-confirm

methods: {
    handleClick(){
      this.$confirm(
        {
          title: 'Information',
          message: 'This content has been removed',
          button: {
            yes: 'OK',
          }
        },
        /**
        * Callback Function
        * @param {Boolean} confirm
        */
        callback: confirm => {
          if (confirm) {
            // ... do something
          }
        }
      )
    }
  }

Style

You can add own class name to vue-confirm-dialog component. and you can write your own styles for confirm dialog.

<vue-confirm-dialog class="my-class"></vue-confirm-dialog>

