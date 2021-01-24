Simple Confirm Dialog verification plugin with Vue.js.
Demo: https://aslanon.github.io/vue-confirm-dialog/
$ npm install --save vue-confirm-dialog
In main.js or plugin (for Nuxt.js):
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueConfirmDialog from 'vue-confirm-dialog'
Vue.use(VueConfirmDialog)
Vue.component('vue-confirm-dialog', VueConfirmDialog.default)
In App.vue (or in the template file for Nuxt.js (layout/default.vue)):
<template>
<div id="app">
<vue-confirm-dialog></vue-confirm-dialog>
<!-- your code -->
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
name: 'app'
}
</script>
In any of functions :
methods: {
handleClick(){
this.$confirm(
{
message: `Are you sure?`,
button: {
no: 'No',
yes: 'Yes'
},
/**
* Callback Function
* @param {Boolean} confirm
*/
callback: confirm => {
if (confirm) {
// ... do something
}
}
}
)
}
}
If you want to use in *.js file (e.g Vuex Store) before import Vue and after use Vue.\$confirm.
import Vue from 'vue'
export default {
namespaced: true,
state: {},
actions: {
logout({ commit }) {
Vue.$confirm({
title: 'Are you sure?',
message: 'Are you sure you want to logout?',
button: {
yes: 'Yes',
no: 'Cancel'
},
callback: confirm => {
// ...do something
}
})
}
}
}
If you want to password confirm, "auth" key is must be true.
this.$confirm({
auth: true,
message: 'foo',
button: {
yes: 'Yes',
no: 'Cancel'
},
/**
* Callback Function
* @param {Boolean} confirm
* @param {String} password
*/
callback: (confirm, password) => {
if (confirm && password == YOUR_PASSWORD) {
// ...do something
}
}
})
If you want to use only for information and you want of see one button in dialog, you can use only one of 'no' or 'yes' button object.
methods: {
handleClick(){
this.$confirm(
{
title: 'Information',
message: 'This content has been removed',
button: {
yes: 'OK',
}
},
/**
* Callback Function
* @param {Boolean} confirm
*/
callback: confirm => {
if (confirm) {
// ... do something
}
}
)
}
}
You can add own class name to vue-confirm-dialog component. and you can write your own styles for confirm dialog.
<vue-confirm-dialog class="my-class"></vue-confirm-dialog>