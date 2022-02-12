openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-confetti

by Alexander Mendes
2.2.2 (see all)

A Vue component for dropping confetti

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.5K

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/53
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-confetti

npm version semantic-release

🎉 A Vue component for dropping confetti 🎉

Example animation

View the demo

Installation

yarn add vue-confetti

Usage

<template>
  <main>
    <button @click="start">Start</button>
    <button @click="stop">Stop</button>
    <button @click="love">Show some love</button>
  </main>
</template>

<script>
  import Vue from 'vue'
  import VueConfetti from 'vue-confetti'

  Vue.use(VueConfetti)

  export default {
    methods: {
      start() {
        this.$confetti.start();
      },

      stop() {
        this.$confetti.stop();
      },

      love() {
        this.$confetti.update({
          particles: [
            {
              type: 'heart',
            },
            {
              type: 'circle',
            },
          ],
          defaultColors: [
            'red',
            'pink',
            '#ba0000'
          ],
        });
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Usage with Nuxt

As this plugin relies on browser globals, such as window, it will not work when server-side rendered. The following example shows how to get this to add as a client-side only plugin with Nuxt.

Register vue-confetti in your Nuxt plugins folder (e.g. at your-repo/plugins/vue-confetti):

import Vue from 'vue';
import VueConfetti from 'vue-confetti';

Vue.use(VueConfetti);

Register the plugin in your Nuxt config:

export default {
  plugins: [
    { src: '~/plugins/vue-confetti.js', mode: 'client' },
  ],
};

Configuration

The following options can be passed to $confetti.start() or $confetti.update():

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
particlesArrayThe settings for each particle type (see below).10
defaultTypeStringThe default particle type.'circle'
defaultSizeNumberThe default size of all particles (should be a positive number).10
defaultDropRateNumberThe default speed at which the particles fall.10
defaultColorsArrayThe default particle colors.['DodgerBlue', 'OliveDrab', 'Gold', 'pink', 'SlateBlue', 'lightblue', 'Violet', 'PaleGreen', 'SteelBlue', 'SandyBrown', 'Chocolate', 'Crimson']
canvasIdStringThe ID for a custom canvas element (the default is to append a canvas to the <body> element).null
canvasElementHTMLCanvasElementA custom canvas element (the default is to append a canvas to the <body> element).null
particlesPerFrameNumberThe number of particles to drop per animation frame.2
windSpeedMaxNumberThe maximum wind speed (disabling the wind by setting to 0 can be useful for slower drop rates).1

The following options can be passed to each item in particles:

PropertyTypeDescriptionDefault
typeStringThe type of particle ('circle', 'rect', 'heart' or 'image').'circle'
sizeNumberThe size of the particles (should be a positive number).10
dropRateNumberThe speed at which the particles fall.10
colorsArrayThe particle colors.['DodgerBlue', 'OliveDrab', 'Gold', 'pink', 'SlateBlue', 'lightblue', 'Violet', 'PaleGreen', 'SteelBlue', 'SandyBrown', 'Chocolate', 'Crimson']
urlStringThe path to a custom image or SVG to use as the particle. Note that type must be set to image.null

Examples

Red and pink hearts:

$confetti.start({
  particles: [
    {
      type: 'heart',
    }
  ],
  defaultColors: [
    'red',
    'pink',
    '#ba0000',
  ],
});

Custom image:

$confetti.start({
  particles: [
    {
      type: 'image',
      url: 'http://placekitten.com/50/50',
    },
  ],
});

Custom canvas:

By id:
$confetti.start({
  canvasId: 'my-custom-canvas',
});
By element reference:
$confetti.start({
  canvasElement: document.getElementById('my-custom-canvas'),
});

Less particles per frame:

$confetti.start({
  particlesPerFrame: 0.25,
});

Multiple particle types:

$confetti.start({
  particles: [
    {
      type: 'heart',
      colors: [
        'red',
        'pink',
      ],
    },
    {
      type: 'circle',
      colors: [
        '#ba0000',
      ],
    },
    {
      type: 'image',
      size: 15,
      url: 'http://example.org/my-icon.svg',
    },
  ],
  defaultDropRate: 5,
  defaultSize: 5,
});

Development

The following scripts are available for local development:

# test
yarn run test

# run with webpack watch
yarn run dev

# build for production
yarn run build

# serve the demo page (watch for changes from another terminal)
yarn run demo

Note that vue-confetti enforces conventional commits to help automate the release process. Whenever code is merged into master the next semantic version number is automatically determined, a changelog generated and the release published.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Adam15 Ratings0 Reviews
man-web-music
7 months ago
mahdi fakhriran4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 16, 2020
rumc1 Rating0 Reviews
September 27, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial