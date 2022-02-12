🎉 A Vue component for dropping confetti 🎉
yarn add vue-confetti
<template>
<main>
<button @click="start">Start</button>
<button @click="stop">Stop</button>
<button @click="love">Show some love</button>
</main>
</template>
<script>
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueConfetti from 'vue-confetti'
Vue.use(VueConfetti)
export default {
methods: {
start() {
this.$confetti.start();
},
stop() {
this.$confetti.stop();
},
love() {
this.$confetti.update({
particles: [
{
type: 'heart',
},
{
type: 'circle',
},
],
defaultColors: [
'red',
'pink',
'#ba0000'
],
});
}
}
}
</script>
As this plugin relies on browser globals, such as
window, it will not work
when server-side rendered. The following example shows how to get this to
add as a client-side only plugin with Nuxt.
Register vue-confetti in your Nuxt plugins folder
(e.g. at
your-repo/plugins/vue-confetti):
import Vue from 'vue';
import VueConfetti from 'vue-confetti';
Vue.use(VueConfetti);
Register the plugin in your Nuxt config:
export default {
plugins: [
{ src: '~/plugins/vue-confetti.js', mode: 'client' },
],
};
The following options can be passed to
$confetti.start() or
$confetti.update():
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|particles
|Array
|The settings for each particle type (see below).
|10
|defaultType
|String
|The default particle type.
|'circle'
|defaultSize
|Number
|The default size of all particles (should be a positive number).
|10
|defaultDropRate
|Number
|The default speed at which the particles fall.
|10
|defaultColors
|Array
|The default particle colors.
|['DodgerBlue', 'OliveDrab', 'Gold', 'pink', 'SlateBlue', 'lightblue', 'Violet', 'PaleGreen', 'SteelBlue', 'SandyBrown', 'Chocolate', 'Crimson']
|canvasId
|String
|The ID for a custom canvas element (the default is to append a canvas to the
<body> element).
|null
|canvasElement
|HTMLCanvasElement
|A custom canvas element (the default is to append a canvas to the
<body> element).
|null
|particlesPerFrame
|Number
|The number of particles to drop per animation frame.
|2
|windSpeedMax
|Number
|The maximum wind speed (disabling the wind by setting to 0 can be useful for slower drop rates).
|1
The following options can be passed to each item in
particles:
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
|type
|String
|The type of particle (
'circle',
'rect',
'heart' or
'image').
|'circle'
|size
|Number
|The size of the particles (should be a positive number).
|10
|dropRate
|Number
|The speed at which the particles fall.
|10
|colors
|Array
|The particle colors.
|['DodgerBlue', 'OliveDrab', 'Gold', 'pink', 'SlateBlue', 'lightblue', 'Violet', 'PaleGreen', 'SteelBlue', 'SandyBrown', 'Chocolate', 'Crimson']
|url
|String
|The path to a custom image or SVG to use as the particle. Note that
type must be set to
image.
|null
$confetti.start({
particles: [
{
type: 'heart',
}
],
defaultColors: [
'red',
'pink',
'#ba0000',
],
});
$confetti.start({
particles: [
{
type: 'image',
url: 'http://placekitten.com/50/50',
},
],
});
$confetti.start({
canvasId: 'my-custom-canvas',
});
$confetti.start({
canvasElement: document.getElementById('my-custom-canvas'),
});
$confetti.start({
particlesPerFrame: 0.25,
});
$confetti.start({
particles: [
{
type: 'heart',
colors: [
'red',
'pink',
],
},
{
type: 'circle',
colors: [
'#ba0000',
],
},
{
type: 'image',
size: 15,
url: 'http://example.org/my-icon.svg',
},
],
defaultDropRate: 5,
defaultSize: 5,
});
The following scripts are available for local development:
# test
yarn run test
# run with webpack watch
yarn run dev
# build for production
yarn run build
# serve the demo page (watch for changes from another terminal)
yarn run demo
Note that vue-confetti enforces conventional commits to help automate the release process. Whenever code is merged into master the next semantic version number is automatically determined, a changelog generated and the release published.