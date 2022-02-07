Inspired by ember-concurrency.

A library for encapsulating asynchronous operations and managing concurrency for Vue and Composition API.

vue-concurrency aims to provide a reasonable abstraction for performing asynchronous operations. It reduces boilerplate code, provides reliable derived state and allows new approaches to techniques like throttling, debouncing, polling. Read more about why and how in the docs:

Features

Vue 3 ✅

Vue 2 + @vue/composition-api ✅

TypeScript support

Async cancellation via generator functions and CAF

via generator functions and CAF Providing AbortSignal to abort XHR/Fetch requests

to Derived reactive state to track status of async operations: isRunning, isIdle, isFinished, isCancelled and more

to track status of async operations: and more Concurrency management : drop() , restartable() , enqueue() and other tasks

: , , and other tasks SSR support (experimental)

Installation

Demos

Support

License

MIT