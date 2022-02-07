openbase logo
by Martin Malinda
2.2.1

A library for encapsulating asynchronous operations and managing concurrency for Vue and Composition API.

789

GitHub Stars

207

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

🚦 vue-concurrency

Inspired by ember-concurrency.

Inspired by ember-concurrency.

A library for encapsulating asynchronous operations and managing concurrency for Vue and Composition API.

Features

• Vue 3 ✅

  • Vue 3 ✅
  • TypeScript support
  • TypeScript support
  • Providing AbortSignal to abort XHR/Fetch requests
  • Providing AbortSignal to abort XHR/Fetch requests
  • Concurrency management: drop(), restartable(), enqueue() and other tasks
  • SSR support (experimental)
  Installation

Demos

Support

Support

License

MIT

MIT

