vch

vue-computed-helpers

by Michał Sajnóg
1.3.0 (see all)

Computed helpers for Vue apps

Downloads/wk

402

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-computed-helpers

NPM version Build Status

This package contains bunch of useful helpers that can be used to simplify computed properties

💿 Installation

Via npm:

npm install vue-computed-helpers --save

Via yarn:

yarn add vue-computed-helpers

🚀 Usage

import { eq, count, countBy } from 'vue-computed-helpers'

export default {
  data() {
    return {
      todos: [
        { title: 'Clean house', done: false },
        { title: 'Buy beer', done: true },
        { title: 'Watch GoT', done: true }
      ]
    }
  },
  computed: {
    allTodosCount: count('todos'), // 3
    completedCount: countBy('todos', 'done', true), // 2
    allCompleted: eq('completedCount', 'allTodosCount') // false
  }
}

⭐ Helpers

HelperUsageVariable argument count allowed
eqeq('anyProperty', x)no
notEqnotEq('anyProperty', x)no
notnot('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)yes
andand('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)yes
oror('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)yes
xorxor('anyProperty', 'anotherProp')no
gtgt('numProperty', x)no
gtegte('numProperty', x)no
ltlt('numProperty', x)no
ltelte('numProperty', x)no
sumsum('numProperty', x, ...)yes
aliasalias('anyProperty')no
boolbool('anyProperty')no
emptyempty('anyProperty')no
minmin('arrayProperty')no
maxmax('arrayProperty')no
filterfilter('arrayProperty', (el) => el.done === true)no
filterByfilterBy('arrayProperty', 'done', true)no
findfind('arrayProperty', (el) => el.id === 5)no
findByfindBy('arrayProperty', 'id', 5)no
mapmap('arrayProperty', (el) => el.id)no
mapBymapBy('arrayProperty', 'id')no
countcount('arrayProperty')no
countBycountBy('arrayProperty', 'done', true)no
classObjectclassObject('isPrimary', 'has-title:title', 'wide')yes

x means that it can be either value or property name. If you provide a string and there will be a property with that name it's value will be used to perform the check.

🔍 Detailed usage of some helpers

classObject

Example code:

import { classObject } from 'vue-computed-helpers'

export default {
  props: ['isPrimary', 'title', 'wide']
  computed: {
    classObj: classObject('isPrimary', 'has-title:title', 'wide')
  }
}

Given all above props are set and truthy, this computed property will return the following object:

{
  'is-primary': true,
  'has-title': true,
  'wide': true
}

Which can be used in template:

<template>
  <div :class="classObj">
  </div>
</template>

🔒 License

See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).

