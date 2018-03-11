This package contains bunch of useful helpers that can be used to simplify computed properties
Via npm:
npm install vue-computed-helpers --save
Via yarn:
yarn add vue-computed-helpers
import { eq, count, countBy } from 'vue-computed-helpers'
export default {
data() {
return {
todos: [
{ title: 'Clean house', done: false },
{ title: 'Buy beer', done: true },
{ title: 'Watch GoT', done: true }
]
}
},
computed: {
allTodosCount: count('todos'), // 3
completedCount: countBy('todos', 'done', true), // 2
allCompleted: eq('completedCount', 'allTodosCount') // false
}
}
|Helper
|Usage
|Variable argument count allowed
|eq
eq('anyProperty', x)
|no
|notEq
notEq('anyProperty', x)
|no
|not
not('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)
|yes
|and
and('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)
|yes
|or
or('anyProperty', 'anotherProp', ...)
|yes
|xor
xor('anyProperty', 'anotherProp')
|no
|gt
gt('numProperty', x)
|no
|gte
gte('numProperty', x)
|no
|lt
lt('numProperty', x)
|no
|lte
lte('numProperty', x)
|no
|sum
sum('numProperty', x, ...)
|yes
|alias
alias('anyProperty')
|no
|bool
bool('anyProperty')
|no
|empty
empty('anyProperty')
|no
|min
min('arrayProperty')
|no
|max
max('arrayProperty')
|no
|filter
filter('arrayProperty', (el) => el.done === true)
|no
|filterBy
filterBy('arrayProperty', 'done', true)
|no
|find
find('arrayProperty', (el) => el.id === 5)
|no
|findBy
findBy('arrayProperty', 'id', 5)
|no
|map
map('arrayProperty', (el) => el.id)
|no
|mapBy
mapBy('arrayProperty', 'id')
|no
|count
count('arrayProperty')
|no
|countBy
countBy('arrayProperty', 'done', true)
|no
|classObject
classObject('isPrimary', 'has-title:title', 'wide')
|yes
x means that it can be either value or property name. If you provide a string and there will be a property with that name it's value will be used to perform the check.
Example code:
import { classObject } from 'vue-computed-helpers'
export default {
props: ['isPrimary', 'title', 'wide']
computed: {
classObj: classObject('isPrimary', 'has-title:title', 'wide')
}
}
Given all above props are set and truthy, this computed property will return the following object:
{
'is-primary': true,
'has-title': true,
'wide': true
}
Which can be used in template:
<template>
<div :class="classObj">
</div>
</template>
See the LICENSE file for license rights and limitations (MIT).