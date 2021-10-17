Out-of-the-box ready to use composables

Introduction

This library aim is to be one stop shop for many real-world composable functions, with aggressive tree-shaking to keep it light on your end code.

Installing

yarn add @vue/composition-api vue-composable npm install @vue/composition-api vue-composable yarn add vue-composable npm install vue-composable

Documentation

Composable

Event

Event - Attach event listener to a DOM element

Mouse Move - Attach mousemove listener to a DOM element

listener to a DOM element Resize - Attach resize listener to a DOM element

listener to a DOM element Scroll - Attach scroll listener to a DOM element

listener to a DOM element onOutsidePress - Execute callback when click is outside of element

Dom

Mouse distance from Element - Distance in pixels from an element center

useNow : Return reactive custom timer with specified refresh rate

useDateNow : Returns reactive Date.now() with custom refresh rate

with custom refresh rate usePerformanceNow : Returns reactive performance.now() with custom refresh rate

Format

format - Reactive string format

path - Retrieve object value based on string path

Breakpoint

MatchMedia - reactive MatchMedia

Breakpoint - reactive breakpoints based on window.innerWidth

based on Chrome - reactive chrome breakpoints

TailwindCSS - reactive TailwindCSS breakpoints

MISC

sharedRef - cross-tab reactive ref

VModel - helper to wrap model update into a ref [vue3 only]

injectFactory - same as inject but allows you to have a factory as default value

interval - self-remove setInterval on unmount

on unmount lockScroll - lock-scroll component

component refDebounced - debounces the update value of a ref

Storage

WebStorage - Reactive access to Storage API , useLocalStorage and useSessionStorage use this

, and use this storage - uses localStorage or on safari private it uses sessionStorage

or on safari private it uses localStorage - Reactive access to a localStorage

sessionStorage - Reactive access to a sessionStorage

Pagination

Pagination - Generic reactive pagination controls

Array Pagination - Array pagination

Validation

Validation - model based validation inspired by vuelidate

i18n

i18n - Simple i18n implementation with API inspired by vue-i18n

Intl

dateTimeFormat - Intl.DateTimeFormat

numberFormat - Intl.NumberFormat

currencyFormat - CurrencyFormat with Intl.NumberFormat

Promise

Promise - Promise reactive resolve and reject

reactive resolve and reject promiseLazy - Sugar for usePromise lazy:true

Cancellable Promise - Allow to cancel promises

Retry - Provides functionality to retry promise

Title - reactive document.title

State

Timeline - Tracks variable history

Undo - Tracks variable history, to allow undo and redo

and valueSync - syncs variables value, across multiple ref s

Web

Fetch - reactive fetch wrapper

wrapper WebSocket - reactive WebSocket wrapper

wrapper IntersectionObserver - reactive IntersectionObserver

NetworkInformation - reactive NetworkInformation wrapper

wrapper Online - reactive navigator.onLine wrapper

wrapper PageVisibility - reactive Page Visibility API

Language - reactive NavigatorLanguage

BroadcastChannel - reactive BroadcastChannel API

Geolocation API

CSS variables - reactive CSS variables

Worker - Web Worker API

WorkerFunction - Webworker Function, offload a function to webworker

share - WebShare API

Clipboard - Clipboard API

External

New packages needed

Axios - @vue-composable/axios reactive axios wrapper client

wrapper client makeAxios - @vue-composable/axios wrap your axios instance

instance useCookie - @vue-composable/cookie js-cookie wrapper

Information

This is a monorepo project, please check packages

There's some experimental devtools support starting from 1.0.0-beta.6 , only available for vue-next and devtools beta 6 .

Install plugin

To use devtools you need to install the plugin first:

import { createApp } from "vue" ; import { VueComposableDevtools } from "vue-composable" ; import App from "./App.vue" ; const app = createApp(App); app.use(VueComposableDevtools); app.use(VueComposableDevtools, { id: "vue-composable" , label: "devtool composables" }); app.mount( "#app" );

Component State

To add properties to the component inspector tab ComponentState

const bar = "bar" ; useDevtoolsComponentState( { bar }, { type : "custom composable" } ); const baz = () => "baz" ; useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz }); useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz }); const the = 42 ; useDevtoolsComponentState({ the }); useDevtoolsComponentState({ the }, { duplicate: true }); interface StateBase { key: string ; value: any ; editable: boolean ; objectType?: "ref" | "reactive" | "computed" | "other" ; raw?: string ; type ?: string ; } useDevtoolsComponentState([ { key: "_bar" , type : "direct" , value: "bar" , editable: true }, { key: "_baz" , type : "direct" , value: "baz" , editable: false } ]); useDevtoolsComponentState( ( payload, ctx ) => { payload.state.push( ...[ { key: "_bar" , type : "raw" , value: "bar" , editable: true }, { key: "_baz" , type : "raw" , value: "baz" , editable: false } ] ); });

Timeline events

To add timeline events:

const id = "vue-composable" ; const label = "Test events" ; const color = 0x92a2bf ; const { addEvent, pushEvent } = useDevtoolsTimelineLayer( id, description, color ); addEvent({ time: Date .now(), data: { }, meta: { } }); pushEvent({ data: { }, meta: { } });

Inspector

Allows to create a new inspector for your data.

I'm still experimenting on how to expose this API on a composable, this will likely to change in the future, suggestions are welcome.

useDevtoolsInspector( { id: "vue-composable" , label: "test vue-composable" }, [ { id: "test" , label: "test - vue-composable" , depth: 0 , state: { composable: [ { editable: false , key: "count" , objectType: "Ref" , type : "setup" , value: myRefValue } ] } } ] );

Typescript

Typescript@3.x is not supported, the supported version can be checked on package.json, usually is the latest version or the same major as vue-3

Contributing

You can contribute raising issues and by helping out with code.

Tests and Documentation are the most important things for me, because good documentation is really useful!

I really appreciate some tweaks or changes on how the documentation is displayed and how to make it easier to read.

Build

yarn yarn build --version=2 yarn test :vue2 yarn build yarn test

New composable

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable' Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable Submit a pull request

License

MIT