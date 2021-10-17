openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-composable

by Carlos Rodrigues
1.0.0-beta.24 (see all)

Vue composition-api composable components. i18n, validation, pagination, fetch, etc. +50 different composables

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

916

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

vue-composable

vue-composable logo

CircleCI Coverage Status npm version bundle size

Out-of-the-box ready to use composables

  • 🌴 TreeShakable
  • 🧙‍♂️ Fully Typescript
  • 💚 Vue 3 and 2 support
  • 🔨 Vue Devtools support

Introduction

This library aim is to be one stop shop for many real-world composable functions, with aggressive tree-shaking to keep it light on your end code.

Installing

# @vue/composition-api

# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api vue-composable

# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api vue-composable

# vue 3

# install with yarn
yarn add vue-composable

# install with npm
npm install vue-composable

Documentation

Check our documentation

Composable

Event

  • Event - Attach event listener to a DOM element
  • Mouse Move - Attach mousemove listener to a DOM element
  • Resize - Attach resize listener to a DOM element
  • Scroll - Attach scroll listener to a DOM element
  • onOutsidePress - Execute callback when click is outside of element

Dom

Date

  • useNow : Return reactive custom timer with specified refresh rate
  • useDateNow : Returns reactive Date.now() with custom refresh rate
  • usePerformanceNow : Returns reactive performance.now() with custom refresh rate

Format

  • format - Reactive string format
  • path - Retrieve object value based on string path

Breakpoint

MISC

Storage

  • WebStorage - Reactive access to Storage API, useLocalStorage and useSessionStorage use this
  • storage - uses localStorage or on safari private it uses sessionStorage
  • localStorage - Reactive access to a localStorage
  • sessionStorage - Reactive access to a sessionStorage

Pagination

Validation

i18n

  • i18n - Simple i18n implementation with API inspired by vue-i18n

Intl

Promise

Meta

  • Title - reactive document.title

State

  • Timeline - Tracks variable history
  • Undo - Tracks variable history, to allow undo and redo
  • valueSync - syncs variables value, across multiple refs

Web

External

New packages needed

Information

This is a monorepo project, please check packages

Devtools

There's some experimental devtools support starting from 1.0.0-beta.6, only available for vue-next and devtools beta 6.

Install plugin

To use devtools you need to install the plugin first:

import { createApp } from "vue";
import { VueComposableDevtools } from "vue-composable";
import App from "./App.vue";

const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueComposableDevtools);
// or
app.use(VueComposableDevtools, {
  id: "vue-composable",
  label: "devtool composables"
});

app.mount("#app");

Component State

To add properties to the component inspector tab ComponentState

const bar = "bar";
useDevtoolsComponentState(
  {
    bar
  },
  {
    type: "custom composable" // change group
  }
);

const baz = () => "baz";
useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz });
// no duplicates added by default
useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz });

const the = 42;
useDevtoolsComponentState({ the });
// to allow multiple same key
useDevtoolsComponentState({ the }, { duplicate: true });

// use a devtools api list directly
interface StateBase {
  key: string;
  value: any;
  editable: boolean;
  objectType?: "ref" | "reactive" | "computed" | "other";
  raw?: string;
  type?: string;
}
useDevtoolsComponentState([
  {
    key: "_bar",
    type: "direct",
    value: "bar",
    editable: true
  },
  {
    key: "_baz",
    type: "direct",
    value: "baz",
    editable: false
  }
]);

// raw change
useDevtoolsComponentState((payload, ctx) => {
  payload.state.push(
    ...[
      {
        key: "_bar",
        type: "raw",
        value: "bar",
        editable: true
      },
      {
        key: "_baz",
        type: "raw",
        value: "baz",
        editable: false
      }
    ]
  );
});

Timeline events

To add timeline events:

const id = "vue-composable";
const label = "Test events";
const color = 0x92a2bf;

const { addEvent, pushEvent } = useDevtoolsTimelineLayer(
  id,
  description,
  color
);

// adds event to a specific point in the timeline
addEvent({
  time: Date.now(),
  data: {
    // data object
  },
  meta: {
    // meta object
  }
});

// adds event with `time: Date.now()`
pushEvent({
  data: {
    // data object
  },
  meta: {
    // meta object
  }
});

Inspector

Allows to create a new inspector for your data.

I'm still experimenting on how to expose this API on a composable, this will likely to change in the future, suggestions are welcome.

useDevtoolsInspector(
  {
    id: "vue-composable",
    label: "test vue-composable"
  },
  // list of nodes, this can be reactive
  [
    {
      id: "test",
      label: "test - vue-composable",
      depth: 0,
      state: {
        composable: [
          {
            editable: false,
            key: "count",
            objectType: "Ref",
            type: "setup",
            value: myRefValue
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  ]
);

Typescript

Typescript@3.x is not supported, the supported version can be checked on package.json, usually is the latest version or the same major as vue-3

Contributing

You can contribute raising issues and by helping out with code.

Tests and Documentation are the most important things for me, because good documentation is really useful!

I really appreciate some tweaks or changes on how the documentation is displayed and how to make it easier to read.

Twitter: @pikax_dev

Build

# install packages
yarn

# build and test for v2
yarn build --version=2
yarn test:vue2

# build and test for v3
yarn build
yarn test

New composable

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b feat/new-composable
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin feat/new-composable
  5. Submit a pull request

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
jackchoumineChina,Chengdu15 Ratings0 Reviews
jackzhoumine@gmail.com
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial