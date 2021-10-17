Out-of-the-box ready to use composables
This library aim is to be one stop shop for many real-world composable functions, with aggressive tree-shaking to keep it light on your end code.
# @vue/composition-api
# install with yarn
yarn add @vue/composition-api vue-composable
# install with npm
npm install @vue/composition-api vue-composable
# vue 3
# install with yarn
yarn add vue-composable
# install with npm
npm install vue-composable
Check our documentation
mousemove listener to a DOM element
resize listener to a DOM element
scroll listener to a DOM element
Date.now() with custom refresh rate
performance.now() with custom refresh rate
MatchMedia
breakpoints based on
window.innerWidth
ref
ref
[vue3 only]
setInterval on unmount
lock-scroll component
ref
Storage API,
useLocalStorage and
useSessionStorage use this
localStorage or on safari private it uses
sessionStorage
localStorage
sessionStorage
Promise reactive resolve and reject
lazy:true
promise
document.title
undo and
redo
refs
fetch wrapper
WebSocket wrapper
IntersectionObserver
NetworkInformation wrapper
navigator.onLine wrapper
Page Visibility API
NavigatorLanguage
BroadcastChannel API
CSS variables
Web Worker API
New packages needed
axios wrapper client
axios instance
js-cookie wrapper
This is a monorepo project, please check packages
There's some experimental devtools support starting from
1.0.0-beta.6, only available for
vue-next and
devtools beta 6.
To use devtools you need to install the plugin first:
import { createApp } from "vue";
import { VueComposableDevtools } from "vue-composable";
import App from "./App.vue";
const app = createApp(App);
app.use(VueComposableDevtools);
// or
app.use(VueComposableDevtools, {
id: "vue-composable",
label: "devtool composables"
});
app.mount("#app");
To add properties to the component inspector tab ComponentState
const bar = "bar";
useDevtoolsComponentState(
{
bar
},
{
type: "custom composable" // change group
}
);
const baz = () => "baz";
useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz });
// no duplicates added by default
useDevtoolsComponentState({ baz });
const the = 42;
useDevtoolsComponentState({ the });
// to allow multiple same key
useDevtoolsComponentState({ the }, { duplicate: true });
// use a devtools api list directly
interface StateBase {
key: string;
value: any;
editable: boolean;
objectType?: "ref" | "reactive" | "computed" | "other";
raw?: string;
type?: string;
}
useDevtoolsComponentState([
{
key: "_bar",
type: "direct",
value: "bar",
editable: true
},
{
key: "_baz",
type: "direct",
value: "baz",
editable: false
}
]);
// raw change
useDevtoolsComponentState((payload, ctx) => {
payload.state.push(
...[
{
key: "_bar",
type: "raw",
value: "bar",
editable: true
},
{
key: "_baz",
type: "raw",
value: "baz",
editable: false
}
]
);
});
To add timeline events:
const id = "vue-composable";
const label = "Test events";
const color = 0x92a2bf;
const { addEvent, pushEvent } = useDevtoolsTimelineLayer(
id,
description,
color
);
// adds event to a specific point in the timeline
addEvent({
time: Date.now(),
data: {
// data object
},
meta: {
// meta object
}
});
// adds event with `time: Date.now()`
pushEvent({
data: {
// data object
},
meta: {
// meta object
}
});
Allows to create a new inspector for your data.
I'm still experimenting on how to expose this API on a composable, this will likely to change in the future, suggestions are welcome.
useDevtoolsInspector(
{
id: "vue-composable",
label: "test vue-composable"
},
// list of nodes, this can be reactive
[
{
id: "test",
label: "test - vue-composable",
depth: 0,
state: {
composable: [
{
editable: false,
key: "count",
objectType: "Ref",
type: "setup",
value: myRefValue
}
]
}
}
]
);
Typescript@3.x is not supported, the supported version can be checked on package.json, usually is the latest version or the same major as
vue-3
You can contribute raising issues and by helping out with code.
Tests and Documentation are the most important things for me, because good documentation is really useful!
I really appreciate some tweaks or changes on how the documentation is displayed and how to make it easier to read.
Twitter: @pikax_dev
# install packages
yarn
# build and test for v2
yarn build --version=2
yarn test:vue2
# build and test for v3
yarn build
yarn test
git checkout -b feat/new-composable
git commit -am 'feat(composable): add a new composable'
git push origin feat/new-composable