High level utilities for compiling Vue single file components
This package contains high level utilities that you can use if you are writing a plugin / transform for a bundler or module system that compiles Vue single file components into JavaScript. It is used in rollup-plugin-vue version 3 and above.
The API surface is intentionally minimal - the goal is to reuse as much as possible while being as flexible as possible.
Creates a compiler instance.
interface Options {
script?: ScriptOptions
style?: StyleOptions
template?: TemplateOptions
}
interface ScriptOptions {
preprocessorOptions?: any
}
interface StyleOptions {
postcssOptions?: any
postcssPlugins?: any[]
postcssModulesOptions?: any
preprocessOptions?: any
postcssCleanOptions?: any
trim?: boolean
}
interface TemplateOptions {
compiler: VueTemplateCompiler
compilerOptions: VueTemplateCompilerOptions
preprocessOptions?: any
transformAssetUrls?: AssetURLOptions | boolean
transpileOptions?: any
isProduction?: boolean
optimizeSSR?: boolean
}
Takes raw source and compiles each block separately. Internally, it uses compileTemplate and compileStyle from @vue/component-compiler-utils.
interface DescriptorCompileResult {
customBlocks: SFCBlock[]
scopeId: string
script?: CompileResult
styles: StyleCompileResult[]
template?: TemplateCompileResult & { functional: boolean }
}
interface CompileResult {
code: string
map?: any
}
interface StyleCompileResult {
code: string
map?: any
scoped?: boolean
media?: string
moduleName?: string
module?: any
}
interface TemplateCompileResult {
code: string;
source: string;
tips: string[];
errors: string[];
functional: boolean;
}
The blocks from the resulting descriptor should be assembled into JavaScript code:
interface AssembleResults {
code: string
map?: any
}
interface AssembleOptions {
normalizer?: string
styleInjector?: string
styleInjectorSSR?: string
}
The
assemble method is an example implementation for how to combine various parts from the descriptor. You can provide custom implementations for
normalizer,
styleInjector and
styleInjectorSSR:
The
assemble method also accepts global variable name in
source,
map and
module of styles.