High level utilities for compiling Vue single file components

This package contains high level utilities that you can use if you are writing a plugin / transform for a bundler or module system that compiles Vue single file components into JavaScript. It is used in rollup-plugin-vue version 3 and above.

The API surface is intentionally minimal - the goal is to reuse as much as possible while being as flexible as possible.

API

createDefaultCompiler(Options): SFCCompiler

Creates a compiler instance.

interface Options { script?: ScriptOptions style?: StyleOptions template?: TemplateOptions } interface ScriptOptions { preprocessorOptions?: any } interface StyleOptions { postcssOptions?: any postcssPlugins?: any [] postcssModulesOptions?: any preprocessOptions?: any postcssCleanOptions?: any trim?: boolean } interface TemplateOptions { compiler: VueTemplateCompiler compilerOptions: VueTemplateCompilerOptions preprocessOptions?: any transformAssetUrls?: AssetURLOptions | boolean transpileOptions?: any isProduction?: boolean optimizeSSR?: boolean }

SFCCompiler.compileToDescriptor(filename: string, source: string): DescriptorCompileResult

Takes raw source and compiles each block separately. Internally, it uses compileTemplate and compileStyle from @vue/component-compiler-utils.

interface DescriptorCompileResult { customBlocks: SFCBlock[] scopeId: string script?: CompileResult styles: StyleCompileResult[] template?: TemplateCompileResult & { functional: boolean } } interface CompileResult { code: string map?: any } interface StyleCompileResult { code: string map?: any scoped?: boolean media?: string moduleName?: string module ?: any } interface TemplateCompileResult { code: string ; source: string ; tips: string []; errors: string []; functional: boolean ; }

Handling the Output

The blocks from the resulting descriptor should be assembled into JavaScript code:

assemble(compiler: SFCCompiler, filename: string, result: DescriptorCompileResult, options: AssembleOptions): AssembleResults

interface AssembleResults { code: string map?: any }

interface AssembleOptions { normalizer?: string styleInjector?: string styleInjectorSSR?: string }

The assemble method is an example implementation for how to combine various parts from the descriptor. You can provide custom implementations for normalizer , styleInjector and styleInjectorSSR :

Directly in-lined (default)

Using a global function (normalizer: 'myComponentNormalizer')

Using an import ({ normalizer: '~my-component-normalizer' })