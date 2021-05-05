openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-component-compiler

by vuejs
2.0.0 (see all)

Compile a single file Vue component into a CommonJS module.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
vue-component-compiler has been merged into vueify.

Readme

@vue/component-compiler Build Status

High level utilities for compiling Vue single file components

This package contains high level utilities that you can use if you are writing a plugin / transform for a bundler or module system that compiles Vue single file components into JavaScript. It is used in rollup-plugin-vue version 3 and above.

The API surface is intentionally minimal - the goal is to reuse as much as possible while being as flexible as possible.

API

createDefaultCompiler(Options): SFCCompiler

Creates a compiler instance.

interface Options {
  script?: ScriptOptions
  style?: StyleOptions
  template?: TemplateOptions
}

interface ScriptOptions {
  preprocessorOptions?: any
}

interface StyleOptions {
  postcssOptions?: any
  postcssPlugins?: any[]
  postcssModulesOptions?: any
  preprocessOptions?: any
  postcssCleanOptions?: any
  trim?: boolean
}

interface TemplateOptions {
  compiler: VueTemplateCompiler
  compilerOptions: VueTemplateCompilerOptions
  preprocessOptions?: any
  transformAssetUrls?: AssetURLOptions | boolean
  transpileOptions?: any
  isProduction?: boolean
  optimizeSSR?: boolean
}

SFCCompiler.compileToDescriptor(filename: string, source: string): DescriptorCompileResult

Takes raw source and compiles each block separately. Internally, it uses compileTemplate and compileStyle from @vue/component-compiler-utils.

interface DescriptorCompileResult {
  customBlocks: SFCBlock[]
  scopeId: string
  script?: CompileResult
  styles: StyleCompileResult[]
  template?: TemplateCompileResult & { functional: boolean }
}

interface CompileResult {
  code: string
  map?: any
}

interface StyleCompileResult {
  code: string
  map?: any
  scoped?: boolean
  media?: string
  moduleName?: string
  module?: any
}

interface TemplateCompileResult {
  code: string;
  source: string;
  tips: string[];
  errors: string[];
  functional: boolean;
}

Handling the Output

The blocks from the resulting descriptor should be assembled into JavaScript code:

assemble(compiler: SFCCompiler, filename: string, result: DescriptorCompileResult, options: AssembleOptions): AssembleResults
interface AssembleResults {
  code: string
  map?: any
}

interface AssembleOptions {
  normalizer?: string
  styleInjector?: string
  styleInjectorSSR?: string
}

The assemble method is an example implementation for how to combine various parts from the descriptor. You can provide custom implementations for normalizer, styleInjector and styleInjectorSSR:

  • Directly in-lined (default)
  • Using a global function (normalizer: 'myComponentNormalizer')
  • Using an import ({ normalizer: '~my-component-normalizer' })

The assemble method also accepts global variable name in source, map and module of styles.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial