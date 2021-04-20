Simple Vue.js component to compare two images using slider.
NOTE: React Version is also available!
In the shell:
yarn add vue-compare-image
// or
npm install --save vue-compare-image
In your component file:
import VueCompareImage from 'vue-compare-image';
export default {
name: 'app',
components: { VueCompareImage },
};
<template>
<VueCompareImage leftImage="image1.jpg" rightImage="image2.jpg" />;
</template>
|Prop (* required)
|type
|default
|description
|handleSize
|number (px)
|40
|diameter of slider handle (by pixel)
|hover
|boolean
|false
|Whether to slide at hover
|leftImage *
|string
|null
|left image's url
|leftImageAlt
|string
|null
|left image's alt
|leftLabel
|string
|null
|Left image text label
|rightImage *
|string
|null
|right image's url
|rightImageAlt
|string
|null
|right image's alt
|rightLabel
|string
|null
|Right image text label
|sliderLineWidth
|number (px)
|2
|line width of slider (by pixel)
|sliderPositionPercentage
|number (float)
|0.5
|Starting line position (from 0 to 1)
|
Shota Tamura
💻
|
Lukáš Irsák
💻
|
Ricardo Morin
💻