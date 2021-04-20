Vue Compare Image

Simple Vue.js component to compare two images using slider.

NOTE: React Version is also available!

Demo

Features

Simple

Responsive (fit to the parent width)

Size difference between two images handled correctly. Element size determined by following two factors: width of the parent right image's aspect ratio



How to use

In the shell:

yarn add vue-compare-image // or npm install --save vue-compare-image

In your component file:

import VueCompareImage from 'vue-compare-image' ; export default { name : 'app' , components : { VueCompareImage }, };

< template > < VueCompareImage leftImage = "image1.jpg" rightImage = "image2.jpg" /> ; </ template >

Props

Prop (* required) type default description handleSize number (px) 40 diameter of slider handle (by pixel) hover boolean false Whether to slide at hover leftImage * string null left image's url leftImageAlt string null left image's alt leftLabel string null Left image text label rightImage * string null right image's url rightImageAlt string null right image's alt rightLabel string null Right image text label sliderLineWidth number (px) 2 line width of slider (by pixel) sliderPositionPercentage number (float) 0.5 Starting line position (from 0 to 1)

Dependencies

css-element-queries to detect element resize event.

