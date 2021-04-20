openbase logo
vci

vue-compare-image

by Shota Tamura
0.2.0 (see all)

Vue component to compare two images using slider.

Readme

Vue Compare Image

All Contributors

Simple Vue.js component to compare two images using slider.

img

NOTE: React Version is also available!

Demo

DEMO

Features

  • Simple
  • Responsive (fit to the parent width)
  • Size difference between two images handled correctly. Element size determined by following two factors:
    • width of the parent
    • right image's aspect ratio

How to use

In the shell:

yarn add vue-compare-image

// or

npm install --save vue-compare-image

In your component file:

import VueCompareImage from 'vue-compare-image';

export default {
  name: 'app',
  components: { VueCompareImage },
};

<template>
  <VueCompareImage leftImage="image1.jpg" rightImage="image2.jpg" />;
</template>

Props

Prop (* required)typedefaultdescription
handleSizenumber (px)40diameter of slider handle (by pixel)
hoverbooleanfalseWhether to slide at hover
leftImage *stringnullleft image's url
leftImageAltstringnullleft image's alt
leftLabelstringnullLeft image text label
rightImage *stringnullright image's url
rightImageAltstringnullright image's alt
rightLabelstringnullRight image text label
sliderLineWidthnumber (px)2line width of slider (by pixel)
sliderPositionPercentagenumber (float)0.5Starting line position (from 0 to 1)

Contributors

Shota Tamura
Shota Tamura
💻		 Lukáš Irsák
Lukáš Irsák
💻		 Ricardo Morin
Ricardo Morin
💻

