A fully working, most feature-rich Vue.js terminal emulator. See the demo and check the demo source code.
$ npm install vue-command --save
Let's start with a very simple example. We want to send "Hello world" to
Stdout when entering
hello-world.
<template>
<vue-command :commands="commands" />
</template>
<script>
import VueCommand, { createStdout } from 'vue-command'
import 'vue-command/dist/vue-command.css'
export default {
components: {
VueCommand
},
data: () => ({
commands: {
'hello-world': () => createStdout('Hello world')
}
})
}
</script>
Now a more complex one. Let's assume we want to build the Nano editor available in many shells.
We will use the provided
environment variable to make sure the editor is only visible when this command is executing and inject a function called
terminate to tell the terminal that the command has been finished when the user enters Ctrl + x. Furthermore, we inject the
setIsFullscreen function to switch the terminal into fullscreen mode.
<template>
<div v-if="environment.isExecuting">
<textarea
ref="nano"
@keydown.ctrl.88="terminate">This is a text editor! Press Ctrl + x to leave.</textarea>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
inject: ['setIsFullscreen', 'terminate'],
created () {
this.setIsFullscreen(true)
},
mounted () {
this.$refs.nano.focus()
}
}
</script>
Now the command has to return the component.
<template>
<vue-command :commands="commands" />
</template>
<script>
import VueCommand from 'vue-command'
import 'vue-command/dist/vue-command.css'
import NanoEditor from '@/components/NanoEditor.vue'
export default {
components: {
VueCommand
},
data: () => ({
commands: {
nano: () => NanoEditor
}
})
}
</script>
There are two types of commands: Built-in and regular ones. In most cases regular commands are appropriate. Built-in commands provide higher flexibility, see section Built-in for more information.
Some properties can be changed by the terminal, therefore, the
sync modifier has to be added.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Sync
|Description
autocompletion-resolver
Function
null
|No
|See Autocompletion resolver
built-in
Object
{}
|No
|See Built-in section
commands
Object
{}
|No
|See Commands section
cursor
Number
0
|Yes
|Sets the
Stdin cursor position
event-listeners
Array
[EVENT_LISTENERS.autocomplete, EVENT_LISTENERS.history, EVENT_LISTENERS.search]
|No
|See Event listeners section
executed
Set
new Set()
|Yes
|Executed programs, see "Overwriting
executed functions"
help-text
String
Type help
|No
|Sets the placeholder
help-timeout
Number
4000
|No
|Sets the placeholder timeout
hide-bar
Boolean
false
|No
|Hides the bar
hide-prompt
Boolean
false
|No
|Hides the prompt
hide-title
Boolean
false
|No
|Hides the title
history
Array
[]
|Yes
|Executed commands
intro
String
Fasten your seatbelts!
|No
|Sets the intro
is-fullscreen
Boolean
false
|Yes
|Sets the terminal fullscreen mode
is-in-progress
Boolean
false
|Yes
|Sets the terminal progress status
not-found
String
not found
|No
|Sets the command not found text
parser-options
Object
{}
|No
|Sets the parser options
pointer
Number
0
|Yes
|Sets the command pointer
prompt
String
~neil@moon:#
|No
|Sets the prompt
show-help
Boolean
false
|No
|Shows the placeholder
show-intro
Boolean
false
|No
|Shows the intro
stdin
String
''
|Yes
|Sets the current
Stdin
title
String
neil@moon: ~
|No
|Sets the title
commands must be an object containing key-value pairs where key is the command and the value is a function that will be called with the
getops arguments. The function can return a
Promise and must return or resolve a Vue.js component. To return strings or nothing use one of the convenient helper methods:
|Function
|Description
createStdout(content: String, isInnerText: Boolean, isEscapeHtml: Boolean, name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object
|Returns a
Stdout component containing a span element with given inner content
createStderr(content: String, isEscapeHtml: Boolean, name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object
|Returns a
Stderr component containing a span element with given inner content
createDummyStdout(name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object
|Returns a dummy
Stdout to show a
Stdin
Helper methods can be imported by name:
import { createStdout, createStderr, createDummyStdout } from 'vue-command'
If none of the helper methods is used, the command has to be manually terminated inside the component. Next to termination it's possible to inject the following functions to manipulate the terminal or signal an event:
|Function
|Description
emitExecute
|Emit command execution event
emitExecuted
|Emit command executed event
emitInput(input: String)
|Emit the current input
setCursor(cursor: Number)
|Set cursor position
setIsFullscreen(isFullscreen: Boolean)
|Change if the terminal is in fullscreen mode
setIsInProgress(isInProgress: Boolean)
|Change if the terminal is in progress
setPointer(pointer: Number)
|Set command history pointer
setStdin(stdin: String)
|Set the current
Stdin
terminate
|Executes common final tasks after command has been finished
Functions can be injected into your component by name:
inject: ['setIsFullscreen', 'setIsInProgress', 'terminate']
In your component you have access to a
context and an
environment variable. The
environment variable contains the following properties (note that built-in commands have to take care by theirselves about the terminals state):
|Property
|Description
isExecuting: Boolean
|Is the current component executing
isFullscreen: Boolean
|Is the terminal in fullscreen mode
isInProgress: Boolean
|Is any command active
The
context variable contains the following properties:
|Property
|Description
cursor: Number
|Copy of cursor position at
Stdin
executed: Set
|Copy of executed programs
history: Array
|Copy of executed commands
parsed: Object
|Parsed
getops arguments
pointer: Number
|Copy of history command pointer
stdin: String
|Copy of
Stdin
Built-in commands provide more control over the terminals behaviour. On the other side, they have to take care about every regular command step. As a matter of fact, regular commands are just calling helper methods or change properties which could be also called or changed by built-in commands. Regular commands can be seen as a facade to built-in commands.
Since built-in commands can capture any command, it's necessary to take care of autocompletion and the command not found experience.
The first argument that is called within the built-in command is the unparsed
Stdin. It's possible to use a custom parser at this place. The second argument is the terminal instance. You can use the
commandNotFound method if no built-in or regular command has been found.
To fully simulate a regular command circle a built-in command has to follow these steps:
setIsInProgress with
true to tell there is a command in progress
executed
Set property
setPointer
Stdout component into the
history property
setIsInProgress with
false to tell there is no command in progress anymore
It is possible to provide a function that is called when the user hits the ↹ key. This function needs to take care of the autocompletion experience and should make usage of properties like
history and
stdin. The following shows a possible, simple autocompletion function:
this.autocompletionResolver = () => {
// Make sure only programs are autocompleted. See below for version with options
const command = this.stdin.split(' ')
if (command.length > 1) {
return
}
const autocompleteableProgram = command[0]
// Collect all autocompletion candidates
let candidates = []
const programs = [...Object.keys(this.commands)].sort()
programs.forEach(program => {
if (program.startsWith(autocompleteableProgram)) {
candidates.push(program)
}
})
// Autocompletion resolved into multiple results
if (this.stdin !== '' && candidates.length > 1) {
this.history.push({
// Build table programmatically
render: createElement => {
const columns = candidates.length < 5 ? candidates.length : 4
const rows = candidates.length < 5 ? 1 : Math.ceil(candidates.length / columns)
let index = 0
let table = []
for (let i = 0; i < rows; i++) {
let row = []
for (let j = 0; j < columns; j++) {
row.push(createElement('td', candidates[index]))
index++
}
table.push(createElement('tr', [row]))
}
return createElement('table', { style: { width: '100%' } }, [table])
}
})
}
// Autocompletion resolved into one result
if (candidates.length === 1) {
this.stdin = candidates[0]
}
}
// Reverse concatenate autocompletable according to cursor
let pointer = this.cursor
let autocompleteableStdin = ''
while (this.stdin[pointer - 1] !== ' ' && pointer - 1 > 0) {
pointer--
autocompleteableStdin = `${this.stdin[pointer]}${autocompleteableStdin}`
}
// Divide by arguments
const command = this.stdin.split(' ')
// Autocompleteable is program
if (command.length === 1) {
const autocompleteableProgram = command[0]
// Collect all autocompletion candidates
const candidates = []
const programs = [...Object.keys(this.commands)].sort()
programs.forEach(program => {
if (program.startsWith(autocompleteableProgram)) {
candidates.push(program)
}
})
// Autocompletion resolved into multiple results
if (this.stdin !== '' && candidates.length > 1) {
this.history.push({
// Build table programmatically
render: createElement => {
const columns = candidates.length < 5 ? candidates.length : 4
const rows = candidates.length < 5 ? 1 : Math.ceil(candidates.length / columns)
let index = 0
const table = []
for (let i = 0; i < rows; i++) {
const row = []
for (let j = 0; j < columns; j++) {
row.push(createElement('td', candidates[index]))
index++
}
table.push(createElement('tr', [row]))
}
return createElement('table', { style: { width: '100%' } }, [table])
}
})
}
// Autocompletion resolved into one result
if (candidates.length === 1) {
// Mutating Stdin mutates the cursor, so we've to wait to push it to the end
const unwatch = this.$watch(() => this.cursor, () => {
this.cursor = cursor + (candidates[0].length - autocompleteableStdin.length + 0)
unwatch()
})
this.stdin = candidates[0]
}
return
}
// Check if option might be completed already or option is last tokens
if ((this.stdin[cursor] !== '' && this.stdin[cursor] !== ' ') && typeof this.stdin[cursor] !== 'undefined') {
return
}
// Get the executable
const program = command[0]
// Check if any autocompleteable exists
if (typeof this.options.long[program] === 'undefined' && typeof this.options.short[program] === 'undefined') {
return
}
// Autocompleteable is long option
if (autocompleteableStdin.substring(0, 2) === '--') {
const candidates = []
this.options.long[program].forEach(option => {
// If only dashes are present, user requests all options
if (`--${option}`.startsWith(autocompleteableStdin) || autocompleteableStdin === '--') {
candidates.push(option)
}
})
// Autocompletion resolved into one result
if (candidates.length === 1) {
const autocompleted = `${this.stdin.substring(0, pointer - 1)} --${candidates[0]}`
const rest = `${this.stdin.substring(this.cursor)}`
// Mutating Stdin mutates the cursor, so we've to wait to push it to the end
const unwatch = this.$watch(() => this.cursor, () => {
this.cursor = cursor + (candidates[0].length - autocompleteableStdin.length + 2)
unwatch()
})
this.stdin = `${autocompleted}${rest}`
return
}
// Autocompletion resolved into multiple result
if (autocompleteableStdin === '--' || candidates.length > 1) {
this.history.push({
// Build table programmatically
render: createElement => {
const columns = candidates.length < 5 ? candidates.length : 4
const rows = candidates.length < 5 ? 1 : Math.ceil(candidates.length / columns)
let index = 0
const table = []
for (let i = 0; i < rows; i++) {
const row = []
for (let j = 0; j < columns; j++) {
row.push(createElement('td', `--${candidates[index]}`))
index++
}
table.push(createElement('tr', [row]))
}
return createElement('table', { style: { width: '100%' } }, [table])
}
})
}
return
}
// Autocompleteable is option
if (autocompleteableStdin.substring(0, 1) === '-') {
const candidates = []
this.options.short[program].forEach(option => {
// If only one dash is present, user requests all options
if (`-${option}`.startsWith(autocompleteableStdin) || autocompleteableStdin === '-') {
candidates.push(option)
}
})
// Autocompletion resolved into one result
if (candidates.length === 1) {
const autocompleted = `${this.stdin.substring(0, pointer - 1)} -${candidates[0]}`
const rest = `${this.stdin.substring(this.cursor)}`
// Mutating Stdin mutates the cursor, so we've to wait to push it to the end
const unwatch = this.$watch(() => this.cursor, () => {
this.cursor = cursor + (candidates[0].length - autocompleteableStdin.length + 1)
unwatch()
})
this.stdin = `${autocompleted}${rest}`
return
}
// Autocompletion resolved into multiple result
if (autocompleteableStdin === '-' || candidates.length > 1) {
this.history.push({
// Build table programmatically
render: createElement => {
const columns = candidates.length < 5 ? candidates.length : 4
const rows = candidates.length < 5 ? 1 : Math.ceil(candidates.length / columns)
let index = 0
const table = []
for (let i = 0; i < rows; i++) {
const row = []
for (let j = 0; j < columns; j++) {
row.push(createElement('td', `-${candidates[index]}`))
index++
}
table.push(createElement('tr', [row]))
}
return createElement('table', { style: { width: '100%' } }, [table])
}
})
}
}
}
</details>
### Event listeners
Event listeners trigger terminal behaviour under certain conditions like pressing a button. Pass an array of event listeners you want to bind via the `event-listeners` property. This library provides three event listeners per default which can be imported:
- **Autocompletion**: Autocompletion when pressing <kbd>↹</kbd>
- **History**: Cycle through history with <kbd>↑</kbd>/<kbd>↓</kbd>
- **Search**: Search history with <kbd>Ctrl</kbd> and <kbd>r</kbd>
An event listener is called with the Vue.js component instance as argument.
## Slots
### Bar
It's possible to fully customize the terminal bar using slots as shown in the following. **Note**: If using the bar slot, the properties `hide-bar` and `title` will be ignored.
```vue
<template>
<vue-command>
<div slot="bar">
Pokedex
</div>
</vue-command>
</template>
Customize the prompt with the
prompt slot. Note: If using the prompt slot, the property
prompt will be ignored and the CSS class
term-ps has to be manually applied.
<template>
<vue-command prompt="neil">
<span
class="term-ps"
slot="prompt">
{{ prompt }} ready to take off:
</span>
</vue-command>
</template>
|Event
|Type
|Description
|Note
input
String
|Emits the current input
execute
String
|Emits when executing command
|Built-in commands have to manually emit this event
executed
String
|Emits after command execution
|Built-in commands have to manually emit this event. All helper methods emit this event
This library uses the
ResizeObserver to track if the terminals inner height changes. You may need a pollyfill to support your target browser.
executed functions
To track when the
executed property has been mutated, this library overwrites the functions
add,
clear and
delete of it. That means if you plan to overwrite the named
Set functions by yourself, this library won't work.
The Chuck Norris jokes are comming from this API. This library has no relation to Chuck Norris or the services provided by the API.
Julian Claus and contributors. Special thanks to krmax44 for the amazing work!
I apologize to some contributors that are not in the Git history anymore since I had to delete the repository because of problems with semantic-release.
MIT