A fully working, most feature-rich Vue.js terminal emulator. See the demo and check the demo source code.

Features

Parses arguments with getopts

Supports asynchronous commands

Browse history (with ↑ / ↓ )

/ ) Autocompletion resolver (with ↹ )

) Customize terminal with slots

Search history (with Ctrl + r )

Installation

$ npm install vue-command --save

Usage

Let's start with a very simple example. We want to send "Hello world" to Stdout when entering hello-world .

<template> <vue-command :commands="commands" /> </template> <script> import VueCommand, { createStdout } from 'vue-command' import 'vue-command/dist/vue-command.css' export default { components: { VueCommand }, data: () => ({ commands: { 'hello-world': () => createStdout('Hello world') } }) } </script>

Now a more complex one. Let's assume we want to build the Nano editor available in many shells.

We will use the provided environment variable to make sure the editor is only visible when this command is executing and inject a function called terminate to tell the terminal that the command has been finished when the user enters Ctrl + x . Furthermore, we inject the setIsFullscreen function to switch the terminal into fullscreen mode.

<template> <div v-if="environment.isExecuting"> <textarea ref="nano" @keydown.ctrl.88="terminate">This is a text editor! Press Ctrl + x to leave.</textarea> </div> </template> <script> export default { inject: ['setIsFullscreen', 'terminate'], created () { this.setIsFullscreen(true) }, mounted () { this.$refs.nano.focus() } } </script>

Now the command has to return the component.

<template> <vue-command :commands="commands" /> </template> <script> import VueCommand from 'vue-command' import 'vue-command/dist/vue-command.css' import NanoEditor from '@/components/NanoEditor.vue' export default { components: { VueCommand }, data: () => ({ commands: { nano: () => NanoEditor } }) } </script>

Properties

There are two types of commands: Built-in and regular ones. In most cases regular commands are appropriate. Built-in commands provide higher flexibility, see section Built-in for more information.

Some properties can be changed by the terminal, therefore, the sync modifier has to be added.

Property Type Default Sync Description autocompletion-resolver Function null No See Autocompletion resolver built-in Object {} No See Built-in section commands Object {} No See Commands section cursor Number 0 Yes Sets the Stdin cursor position event-listeners Array [EVENT_LISTENERS.autocomplete, EVENT_LISTENERS.history, EVENT_LISTENERS.search] No See Event listeners section executed Set new Set() Yes Executed programs, see "Overwriting executed functions" help-text String Type help No Sets the placeholder help-timeout Number 4000 No Sets the placeholder timeout hide-bar Boolean false No Hides the bar hide-prompt Boolean false No Hides the prompt hide-title Boolean false No Hides the title history Array [] Yes Executed commands intro String Fasten your seatbelts! No Sets the intro is-fullscreen Boolean false Yes Sets the terminal fullscreen mode is-in-progress Boolean false Yes Sets the terminal progress status not-found String not found No Sets the command not found text parser-options Object {} No Sets the parser options pointer Number 0 Yes Sets the command pointer prompt String ~neil@moon:# No Sets the prompt show-help Boolean false No Shows the placeholder show-intro Boolean false No Shows the intro stdin String '' Yes Sets the current Stdin title String neil@moon: ~ No Sets the title

Commands

commands must be an object containing key-value pairs where key is the command and the value is a function that will be called with the getops arguments. The function can return a Promise and must return or resolve a Vue.js component. To return strings or nothing use one of the convenient helper methods:

Function Description createStdout(content: String, isInnerText: Boolean, isEscapeHtml: Boolean, name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object Returns a Stdout component containing a span element with given inner content createStderr(content: String, isEscapeHtml: Boolean, name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object Returns a Stderr component containing a span element with given inner content createDummyStdout(name: String, ...mixins: Array): Object Returns a dummy Stdout to show a Stdin

Helper methods can be imported by name:

import { createStdout, createStderr, createDummyStdout } from 'vue-command'

If none of the helper methods is used, the command has to be manually terminated inside the component. Next to termination it's possible to inject the following functions to manipulate the terminal or signal an event:

Function Description emitExecute Emit command execution event emitExecuted Emit command executed event emitInput(input: String) Emit the current input setCursor(cursor: Number) Set cursor position setIsFullscreen(isFullscreen: Boolean) Change if the terminal is in fullscreen mode setIsInProgress(isInProgress: Boolean) Change if the terminal is in progress setPointer(pointer: Number) Set command history pointer setStdin(stdin: String) Set the current Stdin terminate Executes common final tasks after command has been finished

Functions can be injected into your component by name:

inject: [ 'setIsFullscreen' , 'setIsInProgress' , 'terminate' ]

In your component you have access to a context and an environment variable. The environment variable contains the following properties (note that built-in commands have to take care by theirselves about the terminals state):

Property Description isExecuting: Boolean Is the current component executing isFullscreen: Boolean Is the terminal in fullscreen mode isInProgress: Boolean Is any command active

The context variable contains the following properties:

Property Description cursor: Number Copy of cursor position at Stdin executed: Set Copy of executed programs history: Array Copy of executed commands parsed: Object Parsed getops arguments pointer: Number Copy of history command pointer stdin: String Copy of Stdin

Built-in commands provide more control over the terminals behaviour. On the other side, they have to take care about every regular command step. As a matter of fact, regular commands are just calling helper methods or change properties which could be also called or changed by built-in commands. Regular commands can be seen as a facade to built-in commands.

Since built-in commands can capture any command, it's necessary to take care of autocompletion and the command not found experience.

The first argument that is called within the built-in command is the unparsed Stdin . It's possible to use a custom parser at this place. The second argument is the terminal instance. You can use the commandNotFound method if no built-in or regular command has been found.

To fully simulate a regular command circle a built-in command has to follow these steps:

Call setIsInProgress with true to tell there is a command in progress Add the programm to the executed Set property Increase the history pointer with setPointer Execute actual task Push the Stdout component into the history property Call setIsInProgress with false to tell there is no command in progress anymore

Autocompletion resolver

It is possible to provide a function that is called when the user hits the ↹ key. This function needs to take care of the autocompletion experience and should make usage of properties like history and stdin . The following shows a possible, simple autocompletion function:

this .autocompletionResolver = () => { const command = this .stdin.split( ' ' ) if (command.length > 1 ) { return } const autocompleteableProgram = command[ 0 ] let candidates = [] const programs = [...Object.keys( this .commands)].sort() programs.forEach( program => { if (program.startsWith(autocompleteableProgram)) { candidates.push(program) } }) if ( this .stdin !== '' && candidates.length > 1 ) { this .history.push({ render : createElement => { const columns = candidates.length < 5 ? candidates.length : 4 const rows = candidates.length < 5 ? 1 : Math .ceil(candidates.length / columns) let index = 0 let table = [] for ( let i = 0 ; i < rows; i++) { let row = [] for ( let j = 0 ; j < columns; j++) { row.push(createElement( 'td' , candidates[index])) index++ } table.push(createElement( 'tr' , [row])) } return createElement( 'table' , { style : { width : '100%' } }, [table]) } }) } if (candidates.length === 1 ) { this .stdin = candidates[ 0 ] } }