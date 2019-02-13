A Vue color picker component based on the Farbtastic jQuery Color Picker plug-in.
npm install --save vue-color-picker-wheel
ES6 modules
<template>
<div id="app">
<color-picker v-model="color"></color-picker>
<p>
Color:
<input v-model="color" type="text">
</p>
</div>
</template>
<script>
import ColorPicker from 'vue-color-picker-wheel';
export default {
name: 'App',
components: {
ColorPicker
},
created() {
},
data() {
return {
color: '#ffffff'
};
},
};
</script>
CommonJS
const ColorPicker = require('vue-color-picker-wheel');
In a script tag, this loads the component using the global Vue instance.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-color-picker-wheel"></script>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Example
|width
|The width of the color picker
|Number
|300
|:width="400"
|height
|The height of the color picker
|Number
|300
|:height="400"
|disabled
|Whether or not the color picker should be disabled
|Boolean
|false
|:disabled="false"
|v-model
|v-model to create two-way data binding for color
|String (hex color code)
|none
|v-model="color"
|startColor
|The color that is selected when opening the colorpicker
|String (hex color code)
|none
|startColor="#ffffff"
|Event
|Description
|Event parameters
|color-change
|Is fired after the selected color has changed
|color: String (hex color code)
Checkout GitHub issues for any issues we need some help with.
# Serve with hot reload (default at localhost:8080)
vue serve --open src/color-picker.vue
# Build all variants
npm run build