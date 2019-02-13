Vue Color Picker Wheel

A Vue color picker component based on the Farbtastic jQuery Color Picker plug-in.

Demo

Basic

Basic CodePen demo

Installation

npm install --save vue-color-picker-wheel

Usage

ES6 modules

< template > < div id = "app" > < color-picker v-model = "color" > </ color-picker > < p > Color: < input v-model = "color" type = "text" > </ p > </ div > </ template > < script > import ColorPicker from 'vue-color-picker-wheel' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { ColorPicker }, created() { }, data() { return { color : '#ffffff' }; }, }; </ script >

CommonJS

const ColorPicker = require ( 'vue-color-picker-wheel' );

In a script tag, this loads the component using the global Vue instance.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue-color-picker-wheel" > </ script >

Properties

Property Description Type Default Example width The width of the color picker Number 300 :width="400" height The height of the color picker Number 300 :height="400" disabled Whether or not the color picker should be disabled Boolean false :disabled="false" v-model v-model to create two-way data binding for color String (hex color code) none v-model="color" startColor The color that is selected when opening the colorpicker String (hex color code) none startColor="#ffffff"

Events

Event Description Event parameters color-change Is fired after the selected color has changed color: String (hex color code)

Contributing

Checkout GitHub issues for any issues we need some help with.

vue serve --open src/color-picker.vue npm run build

Changelog

Changelog on Github

License

MIT