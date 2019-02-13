openbase logo
vcp

vue-color-picker-wheel

by Stijlbreuk
0.4.3 (see all)

A Vue color picker component based on the Farbtastic jQuery Color Picker plug-in

Readme

Vue Color Picker Wheel

Example

Version Downloads License

A Vue color picker component based on the Farbtastic jQuery Color Picker plug-in.

Demo

Basic

Basic CodePen demo

Installation

npm install --save vue-color-picker-wheel

Usage

ES6 modules

<template>
    <div id="app">
        <color-picker v-model="color"></color-picker>
        <p>
            Color:
            <input v-model="color" type="text">
        </p>
    </div>
</template>
<script>
    import ColorPicker from 'vue-color-picker-wheel';

    export default {
        name: 'App',
        components: {
            ColorPicker
        },
        created() {
        },
        data() {
            return {
                color: '#ffffff'
            };
        },
    };
</script>

CommonJS

const ColorPicker = require('vue-color-picker-wheel');

In a script tag, this loads the component using the global Vue instance.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-color-picker-wheel"></script>

Properties

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefaultExample
widthThe width of the color pickerNumber300:width="400"
heightThe height of the color pickerNumber300:height="400"
disabledWhether or not the color picker should be disabledBooleanfalse:disabled="false"
v-modelv-model to create two-way data binding for colorString (hex color code)nonev-model="color"
startColorThe color that is selected when opening the colorpickerString (hex color code)nonestartColor="#ffffff"

Events

EventDescriptionEvent parameters
color-changeIs fired after the selected color has changedcolor: String (hex color code)

Contributing

Checkout GitHub issues for any issues we need some help with.

# Serve with hot reload (default at localhost:8080)
vue serve --open src/color-picker.vue

# Build all variants
npm run build

Changelog

Changelog on Github

License

MIT

