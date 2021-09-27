openbase logo
vcp

vue-coerce-props

by Eduardo San Martin Morote
1.0.0

Coerce props to whatever you want

Overview

9.1K

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

VueCoerceProps Build Status npm package coverage thanks

Transform/Coerce props values to whatever you want

Installation

npm install vue-coerce-props

Install the mixin globally or locally:

// main.js
import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props'

Vue.mixin(CoercePropsMixin)

// MyComponent.vue
import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props'

export default {
  // other options
  mixins: [CoercePropsMixin],
}

Usage

To coerce a prop, add a coerce function to any prop:

const SpaceTrimmer = {
  props: {
    text: {
      type: String,
      // this function is called by VueCoerceProps
      coerce: text => text.trim(),
    },
    style: {
      type: String,
      coerce(style) {
        // you can access the context as in a computed property
        // NEVER use this.$coerced here as it would create an infinite loop
        // if you use things coming from data, you may consider using
        // a computed property instead
        return this.possibleValues.includes(style) ? style : 'default'
      },
    },
  },
}

VueCoerceProps will inject a computed property named $coerced containing every single coerced prop:

<p>
  <span>Original value: {{ text }}</span>
  <span>Coerced value: {{ $coerced.text }}</span>
</p>

FAQ

  • Q: Why not passing component props as second argument? A: That would make every coerce value depend on every prop. At the end $coerced is just a computed property

License

MIT

