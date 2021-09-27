VueCoerceProps

Transform/Coerce props values to whatever you want

Installation

npm install vue-coerce-props

Install the mixin globally or locally:

import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props' Vue.mixin(CoercePropsMixin)

import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props' export default { mixins : [CoercePropsMixin], }

Usage

To coerce a prop, add a coerce function to any prop:

const SpaceTrimmer = { props : { text : { type : String , coerce : text => text.trim(), }, style : { type : String , coerce(style) { return this .possibleValues.includes(style) ? style : 'default' }, }, }, }

VueCoerceProps will inject a computed property named $coerced containing every single coerced prop:

< p > < span > Original value: {{ text }} </ span > < span > Coerced value: {{ $coerced.text }} </ span > </ p >

FAQ

Q: Why not passing component props as second argument? A: That would make every coerce value depend on every prop. At the end $coerced is just a computed property

License

MIT