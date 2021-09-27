Transform/Coerce props values to whatever you want
npm install vue-coerce-props
Install the mixin globally or locally:
// main.js
import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props'
Vue.mixin(CoercePropsMixin)
// MyComponent.vue
import CoercePropsMixin from 'vue-coerce-props'
export default {
// other options
mixins: [CoercePropsMixin],
}
To coerce a prop, add a
coerce function to any prop:
const SpaceTrimmer = {
props: {
text: {
type: String,
// this function is called by VueCoerceProps
coerce: text => text.trim(),
},
style: {
type: String,
coerce(style) {
// you can access the context as in a computed property
// NEVER use this.$coerced here as it would create an infinite loop
// if you use things coming from data, you may consider using
// a computed property instead
return this.possibleValues.includes(style) ? style : 'default'
},
},
},
}
VueCoerceProps will inject a computed property named
$coerced containing every single coerced prop:
<p>
<span>Original value: {{ text }}</span>
<span>Coerced value: {{ $coerced.text }}</span>
</p>
$coerced is just a computed property