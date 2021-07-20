Current status: experimental
This repository contains a collection of codemod scripts for use with JSCodeshift that help update Vue.js APIs.
Inspired by react-codemod.
npx vue-codemod <path> -t <transformation> --params [transformation params] [...additional options]
transformation (required) - name of transformation, see available transformations below; or you can provide a path to a custom transformation module.
path (required) - files or directory to transform.
--params (optional) - additional transformation specific args.
runTransformation(fileInfo, transformation, params)
jscodeshift codemods to
.vue files
vue-cli-plugin-vue-next
vue-eslint-parser for this)
yarn playground and visit http://localhost:3000
The migration path (to be integrated in a new version of
vue-migration-helper):
vue3-essential category (maybe a few exceptions like
vue/no-deprecated-dollar-scopedslots-api)
eslint --fix to fix all auto-fixable issues; if there are any remaining errors, fix them manually
Note: even though most of the migration process can be automated, please be aware there might still be subtle differences between Vue 3 and Vue 2 runtime, and the codemods may have uncovered edge cases. Please double check before deploying your Vue 3 app into production.
Legend of annotations:
|Mark
|Description
|🔴
|work not started
|🔵
|needs to or can be implemented in the compat runtime
v-bind's
.sync with a
v-model argument
vue/no-deprecated-v-bind-sync ESLint rule
keyCode support in
v-on
vue/no-deprecated-v-on-number-modifiers ESLint rule
config.keyCode can be supported in the compat build. It is also detectable with the
vue/no-deprecated-vue-config-keycodes ESLint rule
data object declaration
vue/no-shared-component-data and the
vue/no-deprecated-data-object-declaration ESLint rules
vue/no-deprecated-slot-attribute and
vue/no-deprecated-slot-scope-attribute
this.$slots, recommending
this.$scopedSlots as a replacement
.$scopedSlots occurrences with
.$slots (should pass the abovementioned ESLint checks before running this codemod) (implemented as
scoped-slots-to-slots)
new-global-api
import Vue from 'vue' ->
import * as Vue from 'vue' (implemented as
vue-as-namespace-import)
Vue.extend ->
defineComponent (implemented as
define-component)
new Vue() ->
Vue.createApp() (implemented as
new-vue-to-create-app)
new Vue({ el }),
new Vue().$mount ->
Vue.createApp().mount
new HelloWorld({ el }),
new HelloWorld().$mount ->
createApp(HelloWorld).mount
render(h) ->
render() and
import { h } from 'vue' (implemented as
remove-contextual-h-from-render)
Vue.config.productionTip -> removed (implemented as
remove-production-tip)
global-to-per-app-api)
Vue.config,
Vue.use,
Vue.mixin,
Vue.component,
Vue.directive, etc ->
app.** (It's possible to provide a runtime compatibility layer for single-root apps)
Vue.prototype.customProperty ->
app.config.globalProperties.customProperty
Vue.config.ignoredElements ->
app.config.isCustomElement
Vue.*, then transform the entry file to export the root instance, import it in other files and transform them with the imported root instance;
optionMergeStrategies behavior change
vue/no-deprecated-functional-template ESLint rule
<template functional> should be converted to normal SFCs
h
h calls to use the new VNode data format, since the mapping is pretty mechanical.
bind ->
beforeMount
inserted ->
mounted
update hook and insert a comment to note the user about the change
componentUpdated ->
updated
unbind ->
unmounted
import ... from '@vue/composition-api' ->
import ... from 'vue' (implemented as
import-composition-api-from-vue)
inline-template
vue/no-deprecated-inline-template ESLint rule
<Teleport> component
vue/no-reserved-component-names ESLint rule
<Teleport> components to some other name like
<TeleportComp>.
import call to
.vue files
component property being a dynamic
import call.
resolve/reject instead of returning promises. Manual upgrade will be required for such cases but they should be relatively rare.
emits component option
emits options, so we need to scan and warn on such usages
emits option, we can provide a codemod that automatically scans all instances of
$emit calls in a component and generate the
emits option
new-global-api and
vuex-v4
Vue.use(Vuex) &
new Vue({ store }) ->
app.use(store)
new Store() ->
createStore()
new-global-api and
vue-router-v4
Vue.use(VueRouter) &
new Vue({ router }) ->
app.use(router)
new VueRouter() ->
createRouter()
mode: 'history', base: BASE_URL etc. ->
history: createWebHistory(BASE_URL) etc.
router-link
router-link
vue-class-component 7.x to 8
import { Component } from 'vue-class-component' ->
import { Options as Component } from 'vue-class-component'
import Vue from 'vue' ->
import { Vue } from 'vue-class-component' (Need to avoid name collision if there's any reference to
Vue besides
extends Vue)
Component.registerHooks ->
Vue.registerHooks
transition as root
vue/require-toggle-inside-transition ESLint rule
meta fields from parent to child in
RouteLocation
$listeners and
.native usage
@vue/composition-api and the Vue 3 implementation are listed in the
@vue/composition-api README
v-if and
v-for have been flipped when using both on the same element.
v-for and
ref.
$destroy,
$children
Note: there are just rough ideas. Amendments may or may not be proposed, depending on the implementation progress of this repo.
Vue.extend can be supported in a compat runtime as an alias to
defineComponent
v-model API change
v-model API because both the author and consumer of the components need to change their ways to use this API, according to the current RFC. So we might need a compatibility layer in the runtime.
These features are only deprecated but still supported in the compatiblity builds. There will be runtime warnings and ESLint rules to detect their usages. Some of them can be automatically migrated with the help of codemods.
vue/no-deprecated-filter ESLint rule
<transition> components with custom
enter-class or
leave-class:
enter-class ->
enter-from-class
leave-class ->
leave-from-class
.v-enter and
.v-leave selector in the stylesheets to
.v-enter-from and
.v-leave-from
enter-from-class="v-enter v-enter-from" leave-from-class="v-leave v-leave-from" to these
<transition> components. Users can delete these attributes after they updated the corresponding stylesheets
vue/no-deprecated-events-api ESLint rule
Vue.config.ignoredElements ->
app.config.isCustomElement
<component> tags with
is usage ->
<component is> (for SFC templates).
v-is (for in-DOM templates).
vue/no-deprecated-html-element-is ESLint rule can be used to detect usage for
is usage on built-in HTML tags.
set and
delete instance or global methods will be supported only in IE compat builds.
remove-vue-set-and-delete
Aside from migrating Vue 2 apps to Vue 3, this repository also includes some generic transformations that can help clean up your codebase.
remove-trivial-root
{ render: () => h(App) } and use
App as the direct root
define-component
--param.useCompositionAPI:
false by default. When set to
true, it will import the
defineComponent helper from
@vue/composition-api instead of
vue
defineComponent() wrapper to
.vue file exports, and replaces
Vue.extend calls to
defineComponent
See https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift#transform-module
eslint --fix.
git diff --ignore-blank-lines | git apply --cached