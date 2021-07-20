Current status: experimental

This repository contains a collection of codemod scripts for use with JSCodeshift that help update Vue.js APIs.

Inspired by react-codemod.

Command Line Usage

npx vue-codemod <path> -t <transformation> --params [transformation params] [...additional options]

(required) - name of transformation, see available transformations below; or you can provide a path to a custom transformation module. path (required) - files or directory to transform.

Programmatic API

runTransformation(fileInfo, transformation, params)

Roadmap

Basic testing setup and a dummy CLI Support applying jscodeshift codemods to .vue files

Set up tests (WIP) Implement the transformations described below for migration usage

Built-in transformations need to support TypeScript Built-in transformations need to support module systems other than ES module, and those without modules

Define an interface for transformation of template blocks (may use for this) A playground for writing transformations - yarn playground and visit http://localhost:3000

Included Transformations

Migrating from Vue 2 to Vue 3

The migration path (to be integrated in a new version of vue-migration-helper ):

Install eslint-plugin-vue@7, turn on the vue3-essential category (maybe a few exceptions like vue/no-deprecated-dollar-scopedslots-api ) Run eslint --fix to fix all auto-fixable issues; if there are any remaining errors, fix them manually Run the codemods below Install vue@3, vue-loader@16, etc. Make sure to use the compat build of vue@3 Serve the app in development mode, fix the runtime deprecation warnings

Note: even though most of the migration process can be automated, please be aware there might still be subtle differences between Vue 3 and Vue 2 runtime, and the codemods may have uncovered edge cases. Please double check before deploying your Vue 3 app into production.

Legend of annotations:

Mark Description 🔴 work not started 🔵 needs to or can be implemented in the compat runtime

Fixable in ESLint

Codemods

Breaking Changes that Can Only Be Manually Migrated

RFCs that May Need Amendments to Simplify the Migration

Note: there are just rough ideas. Amendments may or may not be proposed, depending on the implementation progress of this repo.

🔵 RFC04: Global API treeshaking & RFC09: Global mounting/configuration API change Vue.extend can be supported in a compat runtime as an alias to defineComponent

🔵 RFC11: Component v-model API change I don't have a clear idea on how to progressively migrate the v-model API because both the author and consumer of the components need to change their ways to use this API, according to the current RFC. So we might need a compatibility layer in the runtime.

API change

Other Opt-In Changes

These features are only deprecated but still supported in the compatiblity builds. There will be runtime warnings and ESLint rules to detect their usages. Some of them can be automatically migrated with the help of codemods.

Generic Transformations

Aside from migrating Vue 2 apps to Vue 3, this repository also includes some generic transformations that can help clean up your codebase.

remove-trivial-root this transformation removes trivial root components like { render: () => h(App) } and use App as the direct root

define-component --param.useCompositionAPI : false by default. When set to true , it will import the defineComponent helper from @vue/composition-api instead of vue this transformation adds defineComponent() wrapper to .vue file exports, and replaces Vue.extend calls to defineComponent



Custom Transformation

See https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift#transform-module

Post Transformation

Running transformations will generally ruin the formatting of your files. A recommended way to solve that problem is by using Prettier or eslint --fix .

. Even after running prettier its possible to have unnecessary new lines added/removed. This can be solved by ignoring white spaces while staging the changes in git.