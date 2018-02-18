CodeMirror Component For Vue.js (support 1.x and 2.x).
By default (to optimise bundle size) all modes and addons are not included. To enable them, see Using Language Modes and Addons.
Live Demo: https://cnu4.github.io/vue-codemirror-lite
To run the demo locally, run
npm install && npm run dev
View demo in browser on JSFiddle
npm install vue-codemirror-lite
// Install the plugin
var Vue = require('vue')
var VueCodeMirror = require('vue-codemirror-lite')
Vue.use(VueCodeMirror)
// Or use as component (ES6)
import Vue from 'vue'
import { codemirror } from 'vue-codemirror-lite'
export default {
components: {
codemirror
}
}
Include in the page
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-codemirror-lite/dist/vuecodemirror.min.js"></script>
install into vue
Vue.use(VueCodeMirror)
or use as components
Vue.component('codemirror', VueCodeMirror.codemirror)
CodeMirror itself was built into
vuecodemirror.min.js, get
CodeMirror by
window.CodeMirror = VueCodeMirror.CodeMirror
<!-- simple -->
<codemirror :value="code"></codemirror>
<!-- simple (with bindings in Vue1.x) -->
<codemirror :value.sync="code"></codemirror>
<!-- simple (with bindings in Vue2.x) -->
<codemirror v-model="code"></codemirror>
<!-- advanced -->
<codemirror
:value="code"
:options="editorOption"
ref="myEditor"
@change="yourCodeChangeMethod">
</codemirror>
export default {
data () {
return {
code: 'const str = "hello world"'
}
},
computed: {
editor() {
// get current editor object
return this.$refs.myEditor.editor
}
},
mounted() {
// use editor object...
this.editor.focus()
console.log('this is current editor object', this.editor)
}
}
value
String the editor value
options
Object (newValue) options passed to the CodeMirror instance
See the CodeMirror Configuration for the available options.
Several language modes are included with CodeMirror.
By default (to optimise bundle size) all modes and addons are not included. To enable:
vue-codemirror-lite
vue-codemirror-lite itself (If use browser version, you need to include necessary script file of mode and addons. View demo in browser on JSFiddle)
<template>
<codemirror :options="{
mode: 'javascript',
extraKeys: {'Ctrl-Space': 'autocomplete'}
}"></codemirror>
</template>
<script>
import { codemirror } from 'vue-codemirror-lite'
require('codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript')
require('codemirror/mode/vue/vue')
require('codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint.js')
require('codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint.css')
require('codemirror/addon/hint/javascript-hint.js')
export default {
...
}
</script>
See the demo source which implement JavaScript and vue syntax highlighting and JavaScript hint addon.
See the CodeMirror Manual for the more modes and addons.
MIT