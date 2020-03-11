CodeMirror component for Vue.

基于 CodeMirror，适用于 Vue 的 Web 代码编辑器。

Example

Events

To make it easier to handle events, the component converts some codemirror built-in native events into a single vue component event, where you can listen for events from both the component itself and from codemirror. If you need to listen for more and more complex events, you can pass in the event names (Array) you need for the global Vue.use(, { events: [] }) and the component parameters :events , respectively, or by the this.codemirror.on(event, hanger) method of the codemirror instance. Here's a list of events:

codemirror event list:

scroll

changes

beforeChange

cursorActivity

keyHandled

inputRead

electricInput

beforeSelectionChange

viewportChange

swapDoc

gutterClick

gutterContextMenu

focus

blur

refresh

optionChange

scrollCursorIntoView

update

component event list:

ready

input

Install

NPM

npm install vue-codemirror --save yarn add vue-codemirror

CDN

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/codemirror/lib/codemirror.css" > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/codemirror.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/dist/vue-codemirror.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/codemirror/{some-resources}" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > Vue.use( window .VueCodemirror) </ script >

Mount

mount with global

import Vue from 'vue' import VueCodemirror from 'vue-codemirror' import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' Vue.use(VueCodemirror, )

mount with component

import { codemirror } from 'vue-codemirror' import 'codemirror/lib/codemirror.css' export default { components : { codemirror } }

Component

<template> <!-- Two-way Data-Binding --> <codemirror v-model="code" :options="cmOptions" /> <!-- Or manually control the data synchronization --> <codemirror ref="cmEditor" :value="code" :options="cmOptions" @ready="onCmReady" @focus="onCmFocus" @input="onCmCodeChange" /> <!-- Nuxt.js --> <client-only placeholder="Codemirror Loading..."> <codemirror ref="cmEditor" :value="code" :options="cmOptions" @ready="onCmReady" @focus="onCmFocus" @input="onCmCodeChange" /> </client-only> </template> <script> // import language js import 'codemirror/mode/javascript/javascript.js' // import theme style import 'codemirror/theme/base16-dark.css' // import more 'codemirror/some-resource...' export default { data () { return { code: 'const a = 10', cmOptions: { tabSize: 4, mode: 'text/javascript', theme: 'base16-dark', lineNumbers: true, line: true, // more CodeMirror options... } } }, methods: { onCmReady(cm) { console.log('the editor is readied!', cm) }, onCmFocus(cm) { console.log('the editor is focused!', cm) }, onCmCodeChange(newCode) { console.log('this is new code', newCode) this.code = newCode } }, computed: { codemirror() { return this.$refs.cmEditor.codemirror } }, mounted() { console.log('the current CodeMirror instance object:', this.codemirror) // you can use this.codemirror to do something... } } </script>

CodeMirror Merge

<template> <codemirror :merge="true" :options="cmOption" @scroll="onCmScroll" /> </template> <script> // merge js import 'codemirror/addon/merge/merge.js' // merge css import 'codemirror/addon/merge/merge.css' // google DiffMatchPatch import DiffMatchPatch from 'diff-match-patch' // DiffMatchPatch config with global window.diff_match_patch = DiffMatchPatch window.DIFF_DELETE = -1 window.DIFF_INSERT = 1 window.DIFF_EQUAL = 0 export default { data() { return { cmOption: { value: '<p>hello</p>', origLeft: null, orig: '<p>hello world</p>', connect: 'align', mode: 'text/html', lineNumbers: true, collapseIdentical: false, highlightDifferences: true } } }, methods: { onCmScroll() { console.log('onCmScroll') } } } </script>

Defined CodeMirror mode

import CodeMirror from 'codemirror' CodeMirror.defineMode( 'mymode' , () => { return { token(stream, state) { if (stream.match( "const" )) { return "style1" } else if (stream.match( "bbb" )) { return "style2" } else { stream.next() return null } } } })

CodeMirror language mode types

Codemirror language mode have string | object types.

mode : 'text/javascript' mode : { name : 'javascript' , json : true } mode : { ext : 'js' } mode : { mime : 'text/javascript' } mode : { filename : 'index.js' }

CodeMirror