vue-code-highlight

by elisiondesign
0.7.8 (see all)

Beautiful code highlighter as Vue.js component.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-code-highlight

Beautiful code syntax highlighting as Vue.js component.

Examples

https://codesandbox.io/s/vue-code-highlight-example-63h5m screenshot

Usage

npm install vue-code-highlight --save

Now, you can use this module in two diferrent ways, as a component or as a directive.

Component

In any component:

// You have to extract the component from the module
import { component as VueCodeHighlight } from 'vue-code-highlight';

components:{
  VueCodeHighlight,
  ...
}

<vue-code-highlight language="javascript">
  <pre>
 //Paste your code here
 </pre>
</vue-code-highlight>

Props |Prop |Description |:--------------|:------------------------------------------| | language | Pass language name you want to highlight. Options: https://prismjs.com/#supported-languages |

Your content will be highlighted dynamically when it updates.

The <pre> tag is required to preserve newline characters (They're stripped by default in Vue).

Window styles are already present in a component mode, but you will need to select and include a theme to properly highlight your code. (See the themes section.)

Directive

In your main file:

import VueCodeHighlight from 'vue-code-highlight';

Vue.use(VueCodeHighlight) //registers the v-highlight directive

And then in any Vue component:

<div v-highlight >
 ...
</div>

All markup under the div element having the following structure will be syntax highlighted.

<pre class="language-javascript">
  <code>
    //your code goes here
  </code>
</pre>

To give the highlighter a window look in a directive mode, also don't forget to include the ./node_modules/vue-code-highlight/themes/window.css file somewhere in your app.

Themes

In order to visually higlight your code, you need to select a theme from ./node_modules/vue-code-highlight/themes/ and import it somewhere into your component/application. These are just regular prism themes, so feel free to improvise.

themes

Other languages

Any of the supported languages in Prism may be used. To enable support for them, you must import them explicitly as well as Prism's markup templating.

For example, to include PHP highlighting in your application:

import 'prism-es6/components/prism-markup-templating';
import 'prism-es6/components/prism-php';

