代码比对展示 demo

安装

yarn add vue-code-diff

使用

<template> <div> <code-diff :old-string="oldStr" :new-string="newStr" :context="10" /> </div> </template> import CodeDiff from 'vue-code-diff' export default { components: {CodeDiff}, data(){ return { oldStr: 'old code', newStr: 'new code' } } }

参数说明

参数 说明 类型 可选值 默认值 old-string 陈旧的字符串 string — — new-string 新的字符串 string — — context 不同地方上下间隔多少行不隐藏 number — — outputFormat 展示的方式 string line-by-line，side-by-side line-by-line drawFileList 展示对比文件列表 boolean - false renderNothingWhenEmpty 当无对比时不渲染 boolean - false diffStyle 每行中对比差异级别 string word, char word fileName 文件名 string - isShowNoChange 当无对比时展示源代码 boolean - false

效果展示

LICENSE

MIT