代码比对展示 demo
yarn add vue-code-diff
<template>
<div>
<code-diff :old-string="oldStr" :new-string="newStr" :context="10" />
</div>
</template>
import CodeDiff from 'vue-code-diff'
export default {
components: {CodeDiff},
data(){
return {
oldStr: 'old code',
newStr: 'new code'
}
}
}
|参数
|说明
|类型
|可选值
|默认值
|old-string
|陈旧的字符串
|string
|—
|—
|new-string
|新的字符串
|string
|—
|—
|context
|不同地方上下间隔多少行不隐藏
|number
|—
|—
|outputFormat
|展示的方式
|string
|line-by-line，side-by-side
|line-by-line
|drawFileList
|展示对比文件列表
|boolean
|-
|false
|renderNothingWhenEmpty
|当无对比时不渲染
|boolean
|-
|false
|diffStyle
|每行中对比差异级别
|string
|word, char
|word
|fileName
|文件名
|string
|-
|isShowNoChange
|当无对比时展示源代码
|boolean
|-
|false