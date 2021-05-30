openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcd

vue-code-diff

by 大厨师
1.2.0 (see all)

vue文件差异对比

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-code-diff

代码比对展示 demo

安装

yarn add vue-code-diff

使用

<template>
  <div>
    <code-diff :old-string="oldStr" :new-string="newStr" :context="10" />
  </div>
</template>

import CodeDiff from 'vue-code-diff'
export default {
  components: {CodeDiff},
  data(){
    return {
      oldStr: 'old code',
      newStr: 'new code'
    }
  }
}

参数说明

参数说明类型可选值默认值
old-string陈旧的字符串string
new-string新的字符串string
context不同地方上下间隔多少行不隐藏number
outputFormat展示的方式stringline-by-line，side-by-sideline-by-line
drawFileList展示对比文件列表boolean-false
renderNothingWhenEmpty当无对比时不渲染boolean-false
diffStyle每行中对比差异级别stringword, charword
fileName文件名string-
isShowNoChange当无对比时展示源代码boolean-false

效果展示

line-by-line

image

side-by-side

image

LICENSE

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial