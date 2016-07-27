An implementation of Clusterize.js in vue.

Works similar to v-for but only takes enough data to fill the viewport 3 times.

This data is then splitted into three clusters which will move and get filled with the right data on scrolling.

Disclaimer

Only for webpack workflows.

No jQuery dependency

Install

npm install --save-dev vue-clusterize

use version 0.2.0 before vue 1.0.24

Usage

components: "clusterize" : require ( "vue-clusterize" ) import clusterize from "vue-clusterize" components: { "clusterize" : clusterize }

< clusterize :data = "rowsData" > < div > {{data}} </ div > < p slot = "loading" > loading... </ p > </ clusterize >

For examples see dev/ .

Available variables in template

Name type description data Object a single datapiece (see binding-name in props) loading Number will be 0 when finished loading data (only with dynamic data) index Number index of the datapiece height Number the height of a single row

you can add your own variables with the row-watchers prop.

example:

< clusterize @ get-data = "getData" > < div v-if = "!loading" v-bind:style = "{height:height+'px'}" > {{data}} - index: {{index}} </ div > < p slot = "loading" > loading... </ p > </ clusterize >

Props

Name type default description binding-name String "data" name to access the data in your template height Number null Height of the clusterize element auto-height Boolean false If autoheight should be used (see below) manual-start Boolean false rendering doesn't start on ready (call start on the component instance instead) data Array [] static data to render scroll-top Number 0 sets scrollTop scroll-left Number 0 sets scrollLeft cluster-size-fac Number 1.5 determines the cluster size relative to visible size row-height Number null enforced row-height, will be determined at runtime when not set template String - row template (defaults to slot content) style Object - to pass trough style (vue object) row-watchers Object {height: {vm: this, prop:"rowHeight"}} variables, will be available in template parent-vm Object this.$parent where to resolve components in template flex Boolean false allow multiple items per row. See flex. flex-initial Number 20 data pieces to take for calculation of row height (should fill several rows) flex-fac Number 1 reduce to reduce items per row

Autoheight

There are two ways clusterize can be used, either use a fixed height:

< clusterize :data = "rowsData" :height = "400" v-ref:clusterize >

Or use autoheight:

< html style = "height:100%" > < body style = "height:100%" > < div style = "position:relative" > < clusterize :data = "rowsData" auto-height >

In this case clusterize will always fill the nearest parent element with either position:relative; or position:absolute; .

Keep in mind, that padding of the parent will be ignored. If you need a padding, use a wrapper <div> .

Dynamic data

The clusterize instance emits two events to get dynamic data:

< clusterize @ get-data = "getData" @ get-data-count = "getDataCount" >

methods: # For the first datapiece, first and last will be 0 getData : function ( first,last,cb ) { # somehow get data cb(data) } getDataCount: function(cb) { cb(dataCount) }

To issue a manual redraw, call redraw() on the clusterize instance.

If you want to enforce a scroll-to-top use the scrollTop prop.

Flex

When using the flex prop, the usage changes. You will now recieve a array of row items per row which you can use in a v-for :

< clusterize :data = "rowsData" flex > < div style = "display:flex;align-items:center;justify-content:space-between" > < div v-for = "d in data" > {{d}} </ div > </ div > </ clusterize >

The row height, items per row and rows per cluster will be recalculated on resize of clusterize.

Development

Clone repository.

npm install npm run test

Browse to http://localhost:8080/ .

use html5 history mode or document.store to save scroll position

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.