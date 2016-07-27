An implementation of Clusterize.js in vue.
Works similar to
v-for but only takes enough data to fill the viewport 3 times.
This data is then splitted into three clusters which will move and get filled with the right data on scrolling.
Only for webpack workflows.
No jQuery dependency
npm install --save-dev vue-clusterize
use version 0.2.0 before vue
1.0.24
# link the components up
components:
"clusterize": require("vue-clusterize")
# or ES6
import clusterize from "vue-clusterize"
components: {
"clusterize": clusterize
}
<clusterize :data="rowsData">
<!-- default slot will be used as a template for a single row -->
<div>{{data}}</div>
<!-- (optional) loading slot will be displayed in each cluster which is busy fetching data - only with dynamic data -->
<p slot="loading">loading...</p>
</clusterize>
For examples see
dev/.
|Name
|type
|description
|data
|Object
|a single datapiece (see
binding-name in props)
|loading
|Number
|will be 0 when finished loading data (only with dynamic data)
|index
|Number
|index of the datapiece
|height
|Number
|the height of a single row
you can add your own variables with the
row-watchers prop.
example:
<clusterize @get-data="getData">
<div v-if="!loading" v-bind:style="{height:height+'px'}">{{data}} - index: {{index}}</div>
<p slot="loading">loading...</p>
</clusterize>
|Name
|type
|default
|description
|binding-name
|String
|"data"
|name to access the data in your template
|height
|Number
|null
|Height of the clusterize element
|auto-height
|Boolean
|false
|If autoheight should be used (see below)
|manual-start
|Boolean
|false
|rendering doesn't start on
ready (call
start on the component instance instead)
|data
|Array
|[]
|static data to render
|scroll-top
|Number
|0
|sets scrollTop
|scroll-left
|Number
|0
|sets scrollLeft
|cluster-size-fac
|Number
|1.5
|determines the cluster size relative to visible size
|row-height
|Number
|null
|enforced row-height, will be determined at runtime when not set
|template
|String
|-
|row template (defaults to slot content)
|style
|Object
|-
|to pass trough style (vue object)
|row-watchers
|Object
|{height: {vm: this, prop:"rowHeight"}}
|variables, will be available in template
|parent-vm
|Object
|this.$parent
|where to resolve components in template
|flex
|Boolean
|false
|allow multiple items per row. See flex.
|flex-initial
|Number
|20
|data pieces to take for calculation of row height (should fill several rows)
|flex-fac
|Number
|1
|reduce to reduce items per row
There are two ways clusterize can be used, either use a fixed height:
<clusterize :data="rowsData" :height="400" v-ref:clusterize>
Or use autoheight:
<html style="height:100%">
<body style="height:100%">
<div style="position:relative">
<clusterize :data="rowsData" auto-height>
In this case clusterize will always fill the nearest parent element with either
position:relative; or
position:absolute;.
Keep in mind, that
padding of the parent will be ignored. If you need a padding, use a wrapper
<div>.
The clusterize instance emits two events to get dynamic data:
<clusterize @get-data="getData" @get-data-count="getDataCount">
methods:
# For the first datapiece, first and last will be 0
getData: function(first,last,cb) {
# somehow get data
cb(data)
}
getDataCount: function(cb) {
cb(dataCount)
}
To issue a manual redraw, call
redraw() on the clusterize instance.
If you want to enforce a scroll-to-top use the
scrollTop prop.
When using the
flex prop, the usage changes. You will now recieve a array of row items per row which you can use in a
v-for:
<clusterize :data="rowsData" flex>
<div style="display:flex;align-items:center;justify-content:space-between">
<div v-for="d in data">{{d}}</div>
</div>
</clusterize>
The row height, items per row and rows per cluster will be recalculated on resize of clusterize.
Clone repository.
npm install
npm run test
Browse to
http://localhost:8080/.
Copyright (c) 2016 Paul Pflugradt Licensed under the MIT license.