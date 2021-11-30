Analogue Clock Component for Vue.js
npm install vue-clock2
or
yarn add vue-clock2
<template>
<clock :time="time"></clock>
</template>
<script>
import Clock from 'vue-clock2';
export default {
components: { Clock },
data () {
return {
time: '10:40:00'
}
}
}
</script>
// Add this to ~/plugins/clock.js
import Clock from 'vue-clock2';
import Vue from 'vue';
Vue.component('clock', Clock);
// Add clock.js to your nuxt.config.js
plugins: [
{ src: '~plugins/clock', mode: 'client' }
],
<!--
Wrap any <clock> components like so:
-->
<template>
<client-only>
<clock :time="time"></clock>
</client-only>
</template>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Accepted Values
|Default
|time
|time to display
|String
|-
|-
|color
|color to display
|String
|-
|-
|border
|clock border style
|String
|-
|'2px solid'
|bg
|clock background style
|String
|-
|-
|size
|size to display
|String
|-
|150px