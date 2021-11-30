openbase logo
vc

vue-clock2

by Vist
1.1.5 (see all)

vue clock component 😀

Popularity

Downloads/wk

190

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Clock

Readme

vue clock2

npm version downloads license MIT

Analogue Clock Component for Vue.js

Install

npm install vue-clock2

or

yarn add vue-clock2

Example for Vue.js 2

Demo

<template>
  <clock :time="time"></clock>
</template>

<script>
  import Clock from 'vue-clock2';
  export default {
    components: { Clock },
    data () {
      return {
          time: '10:40:00'
      }
    }
  }
</script>

Example for Nuxt.js 2.10+

// Add this to ~/plugins/clock.js

import Clock from 'vue-clock2';
import Vue from 'vue';

Vue.component('clock', Clock);

// Add clock.js to your nuxt.config.js
plugins: [
  { src: '~plugins/clock', mode: 'client' }
],

<!--
Wrap any <clock> components like so:
-->

<template>
  <client-only>
    <clock :time="time"></clock>
  </client-only>
</template>

Default Style

Some Sample Styles

Props

PropertyDescriptionTypeAccepted ValuesDefault
timetime to displayString--
colorcolor to displayString--
borderclock border styleString-'2px solid'
bgclock background styleString--
sizesize to displayString-150px

License

MIT

