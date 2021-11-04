Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3 (composition-api) using clipboard.js 📋
Thanks to vue-clipboard2 for inspiration!
yarn add vue-clipboard3
or
npm install --save vue-clipboard3
For use with Vue 3 and the Composition API. I decided to keep in line with the Vue 3 spirit and not make a directive out of this (if you want a vue directive, please make a pull request). I think it makes more sense and provides more clarity to just use this as a method in the
setup() function.
Keep it simple.
<template lang="html">
<button @click="copy">Copy!</button>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent } from '@vue/composition-api'
import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
const { toClipboard } = useClipboard()
const copy = async () => {
try {
await toClipboard('Any text you like')
console.log('Copied to clipboard')
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
}
return { copy }
}
})
</script>
<template lang="html">
<div>
<input type="text" v-model="text">
<button @click="copy">Copy!</button>
</div>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent, ref } from '@vue/composition-api'
import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3'
export default defineComponent({
setup() {
const { toClipboard } = useClipboard()
const text = ref('')
const copy = async () => {
try {
await toClipboard(text.value)
console.log('Copied to clipboard')
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
}
return { copy, text }
}
})
</script>
useClipboard(options: Options)
interface Options {
/** Fixes IE by appending element to body. Defaults to true. */
appendToBody: boolean
}
returns an object with a single key:
toClipboard
toClipboard(text: string, container?: HTMLElement)
requires that you pass in at least one argument that is a string. This is the text to be copied to the clipboard. The second optional argument is a html element that will be used as the container internally when using clipboard.js.
PRs and issues welcome!
git clone https://github.com/JamieCurnow/vue-clipboard3.git
cd vue-clipboard3
yarn install
yarn watch