Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3 (composition-api) using clipboard.js 📋

Thanks to vue-clipboard2 for inspiration!

Install

yarn add vue-clipboard3

or

npm install --save vue-clipboard3

About

For use with Vue 3 and the Composition API. I decided to keep in line with the Vue 3 spirit and not make a directive out of this (if you want a vue directive, please make a pull request). I think it makes more sense and provides more clarity to just use this as a method in the setup() function.

Keep it simple.

Usage

Simple

< template lang = "html" > < button @ click = "copy" > Copy! </ button > </ template > < script lang = "ts" > import { defineComponent } from '@vue/composition-api' import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3' export default defineComponent({ setup() { const { toClipboard } = useClipboard() const copy = async () => { try { await toClipboard( 'Any text you like' ) console .log( 'Copied to clipboard' ) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } } return { copy } } }) </ script >

With ref

< template lang = "html" > < div > < input type = "text" v-model = "text" > < button @ click = "copy" > Copy! </ button > </ div > </ template > < script lang = "ts" > import { defineComponent, ref } from '@vue/composition-api' import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3' export default defineComponent({ setup() { const { toClipboard } = useClipboard() const text = ref( '' ) const copy = async () => { try { await toClipboard(text.value) console .log( 'Copied to clipboard' ) } catch (e) { console .error(e) } } return { copy, text } } }) </ script >

API

useClipboard(options: Options)

interface Options { appendToBody: boolean }

returns an object with a single key: toClipboard

toClipboard(text: string , container?: HTMLElement)

requires that you pass in at least one argument that is a string. This is the text to be copied to the clipboard. The second optional argument is a html element that will be used as the container internally when using clipboard.js.

Contribution

PRs and issues welcome!

git clone https://github.com/JamieCurnow/vue-clipboard3.git cd vue-clipboard3 yarn install yarn watch

License

MIT License