openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vc

vue-clipboard3

by Jamie Curnow
1.0.1 (see all)

Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Clipboard

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-clipboard3

Easily copy to clipboard in Vue 3 (composition-api) using clipboard.js 📋

Thanks to vue-clipboard2 for inspiration!

Install

yarn add vue-clipboard3

or

npm install --save vue-clipboard3

About

For use with Vue 3 and the Composition API. I decided to keep in line with the Vue 3 spirit and not make a directive out of this (if you want a vue directive, please make a pull request). I think it makes more sense and provides more clarity to just use this as a method in the setup() function.

Keep it simple.

Usage

Simple

<template lang="html">
  <button @click="copy">Copy!</button>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent } from '@vue/composition-api'
import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3'

export default defineComponent({
  setup() {
    const { toClipboard } = useClipboard()

    const copy = async () => {
      try {
        await toClipboard('Any text you like')
        console.log('Copied to clipboard')
      } catch (e) {
        console.error(e)
      }
    }

    return { copy }
  }
})
</script>

With ref

<template lang="html">
  <div>
    <input type="text" v-model="text">
    <button @click="copy">Copy!</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script lang="ts">
import { defineComponent, ref } from '@vue/composition-api'
import useClipboard from 'vue-clipboard3'

export default defineComponent({
  setup() {
    const { toClipboard } = useClipboard()

    const text = ref('')

    const copy = async () => {
      try {
        await toClipboard(text.value)
        console.log('Copied to clipboard')
      } catch (e) {
        console.error(e)
      }
    }

    return { copy, text }
  }
})
</script>

API

useClipboard(options: Options)

interface Options {
  /** Fixes IE by appending element to body. Defaults to true. */
  appendToBody: boolean
}

returns an object with a single key: toClipboard

toClipboard(text: string, container?: HTMLElement)

requires that you pass in at least one argument that is a string. This is the text to be copied to the clipboard. The second optional argument is a html element that will be used as the container internally when using clipboard.js.

Contribution

PRs and issues welcome!

git clone https://github.com/JamieCurnow/vue-clipboard3.git
cd vue-clipboard3
yarn install
yarn watch

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

icl
iclipboardManipulate clipboard anywhere 😀
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
110
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vc
vue-clipboard2A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
135K
vc
v-clipboardVue.js clipboard library (no dependencies, less than 2kb)
GitHub Stars
467
Weekly Downloads
34K
vc
@soerenmartius/vue3-clipboard📋 clipboard.js bindings for Vue 3
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
2K
vc
vue3-clipboardA simple vuejs 3 binding for clipboard.js
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial