vc

vue-clipboard2

by Inndy
0.3.3 (see all)

A simple vue2 binding to clipboard.js

Readme

vue-clipboard2

A simple vuejs 2 binding for clipboard.js

Install

npm install --save vue-clipboard2 or use dist/vue-clipboard.min.js without webpack

Usage

For vue-cli user:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueClipboard from 'vue-clipboard2'

Vue.use(VueClipboard)

For standalone usage:

<script src="vue.min.js"></script>
<!-- must place this line after vue.js -->
<script src="dist/vue-clipboard.min.js"></script>

I want to copy texts without a specific button!

Yes, you can do it by using our new method: this.$copyText. See sample2, where we replace the clipboard directives with a v-on directive.

Modern browsers have some limitations like that you can't use window.open without a user interaction. So there's the same restriction on copying things! Test it before you use it. Make sure you are not using this method inside any async method.

Before using this feature, read: this issue and this page first.

It doesn't work with bootstrap modals

See clipboardjs document and this pull request, container option is available like this:

let container = this.$refs.container
this.$copyText("Text to copy", container)

Or you can let vue-clipboard2 set container to current element by doing this:

import Vue from 'vue'
import VueClipboard from 'vue-clipboard2'

VueClipboard.config.autoSetContainer = true // add this line
Vue.use(VueClipboard)

Sample

<div id="app"></div>

<template id="t">
  <div class="container">
    <input type="text" v-model="message">
    <button type="button"
      v-clipboard:copy="message"
      v-clipboard:success="onCopy"
      v-clipboard:error="onError">Copy!</button>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
new Vue({
  el: '#app',
  template: '#t',
  data: function () {
    return {
      message: 'Copy These Text'
    }
  },
  methods: {
    onCopy: function (e) {
      alert('You just copied: ' + e.text)
    },
    onError: function (e) {
      alert('Failed to copy texts')
    }
  }
})
</script>

Sample 2

<div id="app"></div>

  <template id="t">
    <div class="container">
    <input type="text" v-model="message">
    <button type="button" @click="doCopy">Copy!</button>
    </div>
  </template>

  <script>
  new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    template: '#t',
    data: function () {
      return {
        message: 'Copy These Text'
      }
    },
    methods: {
      doCopy: function () {
        this.$copyText(this.message).then(function (e) {
          alert('Copied')
          console.log(e)
        }, function (e) {
          alert('Can not copy')
          console.log(e)
        })
      }
    }
  })
  </script>

You can use your Vue instance vm.$el to get DOM elements via the usual traversal methods, e.g.:

this.$el.children[1].children[2].textContent

This will allow you to access the rendered content of your components, rather than the components themselves.

Contribution

PRs welcome, and issues as well! If you want any feature that we don't have currently, please fire an issue for a feature request.

License

MIT License

