vco

vue-client-only

by EGOIST
2.1.0 (see all)

Vue component to wrap non SSR friendly components (428 bytes)

Overview

394K

GitHub Stars

455

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-client-only

Install

yarn add vue-client-only

This project is previously known as vue-no-ssr, switch to 1.x branch for the old docs.

Usage

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <h1>My Website</h1>
    <client-only>
      <!-- this component will only be rendered on client-side -->
      <comments />
    </client-only>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import ClientOnly from 'vue-client-only'

  export default {
    components: {
      ClientOnly
    }
  }
</script>

Placeholder

Use a slot or text as placeholder until <client-only /> is mounted on client-side.

eg, show a loading indicator.

<template>
  <div id="app">
    <h1>My Website</h1>
    <!-- use slot -->
    <client-only>
      <comments />
      <comments-placeholder slot="placeholder" />
    </client-only>
    <!-- or use text -->
    <client-only placeholder="Loading...">
      <comments />
    </client-only>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  import ClientOnly from 'vue-client-only'

  export default {
    components: {
      ClientOnly
    }
  }
</script>

By default the placeholder will be wrapped in a div tag, however you can use placeholderTag prop to customize it:

<client-only placeholder="loading" placeholder-tag="span">
  <comments />
</client-only>

And you get:

<span class="client-only-placeholder">
  loading
</span>

If prop placeholder is an empty string (or null) and no placeholder slot is found, then <client-only> will render the Vue placeholder element <!----> instead of rendering the placholder-tag during SSR render.

Development

yarn install

# Run example
yarn example

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

vue-client-only © egoist, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @egoist · Twitter @_egoistlily

