vue-clickaway2

by Ciro DE CARO
2.3.2 (see all)

Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

vue-clickaway2

Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components

npm version

Overview

Sometimes you need to detect clicks outside of the element (to close a modal window or hide a dropdown select). There is no native event for that, and Vue.js does not cover you either. This is why vue-clickaway2 exists. Please check out the demo before reading further.

Vue-Clickaway2 is a continuation of Vue-Clickaway.

Requirements

  • vue: ^2.0.0

If you need a version for Vue 1, try vue-clickaway@1.0.

Install

From npm:

$ npm install vue-clickaway2 --save

Or yarn:

$ yarn add vue-clickaway2

Usage

  1. Make the directive available to your component
  2. Define a method to be called
  3. Use the directive in the template

The recommended way is to use the mixin:

import { mixin as clickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2';

export default {
  mixins: [ clickaway ],
  template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
  methods: {
    away: function() {
      console.log('clicked away');
    },
  },
};

If mixin does not suit your needs, you can use the directive directly:

import { directive as onClickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2';

export default {
  directives: {
    onClickaway: onClickaway,
  },
  template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
  methods: {
    away: function() {
      console.log('clicked away');
    },
  },
};

You can pass an argument conataining any HTML DOM Event on the directive in the markup:

<p v-on-clickaway:mousedown="away">Click away</p>
<!-- If you don't pass an argument it'll default to click just like previous versions -->

Caveats

  1. Pay attention to the letter case. onClickaway turns into v-on-clickaway, while onClickAway turns into v-on-click-away.
  2. Prior to vue@^2.0, directive were able to accept statements. This is no longer the case. If you need to pass arguments, just do v-on-clickaway="() => away(arg1)".
  3. There is a common issue with dropdowns (and modals) inside an element with v-on-clickaway. Some UI libraries chose to implement these UI elements by attaching the DOM element directly to the body. This makes clicks on a dropped element trigger away handler. To combat that, you have to add an extra check in the handler, for where the event originated from. See #9 for an example.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ciro DE CARO
💻 👀
Denis Konchekov
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT

