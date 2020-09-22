Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components
Sometimes you need to detect clicks outside of the element (to close a modal
window or hide a dropdown select). There is no native event for that, and Vue.js
does not cover you either. This is why
vue-clickaway2 exists. Please check out
the demo before reading further.
Vue-Clickaway2 is a continuation of Vue-Clickaway.
If you need a version for Vue 1, try
vue-clickaway@1.0.
From npm:
$ npm install vue-clickaway2 --save
Or yarn:
$ yarn add vue-clickaway2
The recommended way is to use the mixin:
import { mixin as clickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2';
export default {
mixins: [ clickaway ],
template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
methods: {
away: function() {
console.log('clicked away');
},
},
};
If mixin does not suit your needs, you can use the directive directly:
import { directive as onClickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2';
export default {
directives: {
onClickaway: onClickaway,
},
template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
methods: {
away: function() {
console.log('clicked away');
},
},
};
You can pass an argument conataining any HTML DOM Event on the directive in the markup:
<p v-on-clickaway:mousedown="away">Click away</p>
<!-- If you don't pass an argument it'll default to click just like previous versions -->
onClickaway turns into
v-on-clickaway,
while
onClickAway turns into
v-on-click-away.
vue@^2.0, directive were able to accept statements.
This is no longer the case. If you need to pass arguments, just do
v-on-clickaway="() => away(arg1)".
v-on-clickaway. Some UI libraries chose to implement these UI elements
by attaching the DOM element directly to the body. This makes clicks on
a dropped element trigger away handler. To combat that, you have to add
an extra check in the handler, for where the event originated from.
See #9 for an example.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Ciro DE CARO
💻 👀
|
Denis Konchekov
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!