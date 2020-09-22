Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components

Overview

Sometimes you need to detect clicks outside of the element (to close a modal window or hide a dropdown select). There is no native event for that, and Vue.js does not cover you either. This is why vue-clickaway2 exists. Please check out the demo before reading further.

Vue-Clickaway2 is a continuation of Vue-Clickaway.

Requirements

vue: ^2.0.0

If you need a version for Vue 1, try vue-clickaway@1.0 .

Install

From npm:

$ npm install vue-clickaway2 --save

Or yarn:

$ yarn add vue-clickaway2

Usage

Make the directive available to your component Define a method to be called Use the directive in the template

The recommended way is to use the mixin:

import { mixin as clickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2' ; export default { mixins : [ clickaway ], template : '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>' , methods : { away : function ( ) { console .log( 'clicked away' ); }, }, };

If mixin does not suit your needs, you can use the directive directly:

import { directive as onClickaway } from 'vue-clickaway2' ; export default { directives : { onClickaway : onClickaway, }, template : '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>' , methods : { away : function ( ) { console .log( 'clicked away' ); }, }, };

You can pass an argument conataining any HTML DOM Event on the directive in the markup:

< p v-on-clickaway:mousedown = "away" > Click away </ p >

Caveats

Pay attention to the letter case. onClickaway turns into v-on-clickaway , while onClickAway turns into v-on-click-away . Prior to vue@^2.0 , directive were able to accept statements. This is no longer the case. If you need to pass arguments, just do v-on-clickaway="() => away(arg1)" . There is a common issue with dropdowns (and modals) inside an element with v-on-clickaway . Some UI libraries chose to implement these UI elements by attaching the DOM element directly to the body. This makes clicks on a dropped element trigger away handler. To combat that, you have to add an extra check in the handler, for where the event originated from. See #9 for an example.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT