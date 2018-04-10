openbase logo
vue-clickaway

by Denis Karabaza
2.2.2 (see all)

Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components

Readme

vue-clickaway

Reusable clickaway directive for reusable Vue.js components

Overview

Sometimes you need to detect clicks outside of the element (to close a modal window or hide a dropdown select). There is no native event for that, and Vue.js does not cover you either. This is why vue-clickaway exists. Please check out the demo before reading further.

Requirements

  • vue: ^2.0.0

If you need a version for Vue 1, try vue-clickaway@1.0.

Install

From npm:

$ npm install vue-clickaway --save

From CDN, chose the one you prefer:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue-clickaway@2.2.2/dist/vue-clickaway.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/vue-clickaway/2.2.2/vue-clickaway.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/simplesmiler/vue-clickaway/2.2.2/dist/vue-clickaway.min.js"></script>

Usage

  1. Make the directive available to your component
  2. Define a method to be called
  3. Use the directive in the template

The recommended way is to use the mixin:

import { mixin as clickaway } from 'vue-clickaway';

export default {
  mixins: [ clickaway ],
  template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
  methods: {
    away: function() {
      console.log('clicked away');
    },
  },
};

If mixin does not suit your needs, you can use the directive directly:

import { directive as onClickaway } from 'vue-clickaway';

export default {
  directives: {
    onClickaway: onClickaway,
  },
  template: '<p v-on-clickaway="away">Click away</p>',
  methods: {
    away: function() {
      console.log('clicked away');
    },
  },
};

Caveats

  1. Pay attention to the letter case. onClickaway turns into v-on-clickaway, while onClickAway turns into v-on-click-away.
  2. Prior to vue@^2.0, directive were able to accept statements. This is no longer the case. If you need to pass arguments, just do v-on-clickaway="() => away(arg1)".
  3. There is a common issue with dropdowns (and modals) inside an element with v-on-clickaway. Some UI libraries chose to implement these UI elements by attaching the DOM element directly to the body. This makes clicks on a dropped element trigger away handler. To combat that, you have to add an extra check in the handler, for where the event originated from. See #9 for an example.

License

MIT

