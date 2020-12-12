openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer

by MrBBot
4.0.0

📊 vue-cli plugin to visualize size of webpack output files

Overview

Downloads/wk

23.9K

23.9K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer

vue-cli plugin to visualize size of webpack output files

Uses webpack-bundle-analyzer to create an interactive treemap visualization of the contents of all your bundles.

webpack bundle analyzer zoomable treemap

Configuration

Add a webpackBundleAnalyzer object to your pluginOptions in vue.config.js:

module.exports = {
  pluginOptions: {
    webpackBundleAnalyzer: {
      openAnalyzer: false
    }
  }
};

You can use any of these settings.

Production

When building your Vue project for production, the analyzerMode will be set to static. By default, the generated web page will be opened in your browser. This can be changed by setting openAnalyzer to false as shown above.

Modern Mode

When using the --modern flag to build your app, this plugin will create 2 different reports: one for your legacy build and one for your modern build. Your report filename will be prefixed with legacy- and modern- respectively.

Known Caveats

In development, you'll only be able to use the stat size due to webpack-bundle-analyzer requiring physical files to calculate parsed and gzipped sizes.

Installing in an Already Created Project

vue add webpack-bundle-analyzer

Injected webpack-chain Rule

The following rule is automatically added to your Vue config behind the scenes. All you need to do to activate this plugin is run the above command in your project's directory.

config
  .plugin("webpack-bundle-analyzer")
  .use(BundleAnalyzerPlugin)
  .init(Plugin => new Plugin(options));

