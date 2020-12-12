vue-cli-plugin-webpack-bundle-analyzer

vue-cli plugin to visualize size of webpack output files
Uses webpack-bundle-analyzer to create an interactive treemap visualization of the contents of all your bundles.
Add a
webpackBundleAnalyzer object to your
pluginOptions in
vue.config.js:
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
webpackBundleAnalyzer: {
openAnalyzer: false
}
}
};
You can use any of these settings.
When building your Vue project for production, the
analyzerMode will be set to
static. By default, the generated web page will be opened in your browser. This can be changed by setting
openAnalyzer to
false as shown above.
When using the
--modern flag to build your app, this plugin will create 2 different reports: one for your legacy build and one for your modern build. Your report filename will be prefixed with
legacy- and
modern- respectively.
In development, you'll only be able to use the
stat size due to
webpack-bundle-analyzer requiring physical files to calculate
parsed and
gzipped sizes.
vue add webpack-bundle-analyzer
The following rule is automatically added to your Vue config behind the scenes. All you need to do to activate this plugin is run the above command in your project's directory.
config
.plugin("webpack-bundle-analyzer")
.use(BundleAnalyzerPlugin)
.init(Plugin => new Plugin(options));