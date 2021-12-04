openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-owl

by vuetifyjs
1.0.4 (see all)

🔌 A collection of Vuetify plugins for Vue CLI

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

834

GitHub Stars

406

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

60

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Vuetify CLI Plugins lerna

A collection of Vuetify plugins for Vue CLI

Available Packages

Plugins

Project Version Description
@vuetify/cli-plugin-utils Version A collection of helper utilities for creating Vue CLI plugins
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-cli Version A Vue CLI plugin for scaffolding Vue applications
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-essentials Version A supplementary Vue CLI plugin used by vue-cli-preset-vuetify
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-storybook Version A Vue CLI plugin for using Storybook w/ Vuetify
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify Version A Vue CLI plugin for installing and configuring Vuetify

Presets

Preset Version Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-basil Version Basil Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-crane Version Crane Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-fortnightly Version Fortnightly Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-owl Version Owl Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-rally Version Rally Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-reply Version Reply Material Study
vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-shrine Version Shrine Material Study

🔮 About Presets

Vuetify Presets are an in progress feature that will be enhanced as Vuetify gains new functionality in the future, such as global component defaults. They are our best-guess implementation of the official Material Design Studies. The studies are more visual than they are technical and in many cases must have aspects of their specification inferred. There are also cases in which part of a study will not be supported:

You can find more information about presets in the Vuetify preset documentation.

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify, LLC

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial