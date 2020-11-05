Vuetify Admin

SPA Admin Framework for Vue.js running on top of REST APIs, built on Vuetify and comes with dedicated Vue CLI plugin for 🚀. Ready to use on Laravel 8 by using official Laravel Admin composer package, but can be used on every backend of your choice with your own data and authentication providers.

See full documentation

Check online demo -> go to admin and use pre-filled login (read only)

Check tutorial CodeSandbox -> use any login (fake writeable API)

This project was heavily inspired by React Admin made by awesome Marmelab Team

Disclaimer

As this project was entirely made on my personal free time while I'm employed, and is totally free of charge, don't expect any support of anything. This project only aims to satisfy my own needs on personal projects for now.

This is a alpha version, without any unit tests or CI yet, so probably plenty of 🐛. Expect regular breaking changes 💥. Mainly for adventurers !

If you look for a free SPA admin library with good support and large community, I strongly encourage you to go with React Admin which is far more mature, optimized and fully tested. On commercial side you should take a look to Laravel Nova for highest productivity with nice SPA UI. For more classical and free efficient admin builder take a look on EasyAdmin.

Architecture

See how it works here.

Install

Select your most suitable guide :

For basic presentation and quick install via the Vue CLI Plugin, go to getting started.

For best initial starting showcase of Vuetify Admin features, follow this tutorial guide.

If you choose Laravel as backend, follow this optimized guide.

Note on this main repo

It's contains all necessary projects to develop Vuetify Admin and run demo and tutorials :

All of this projects are automatically linked together by symlinks thanks to yarn workspaces and composer for best library development experience. HMR from demo to admin library side-by-side is fully supported !

Usage

How to run tutorial

You can run tutorial directly inside CodeSandbox !

How to run demo locally

Be sure to have cloned this repo with git submodules. If not the case use git submodule init && git submodule update . The separate Laravel package should be cloned under packages/laravel sub folder.

Requirements :

Yarn .

. Docker with docker-compose , required for quick-start run backend API. If you don't want it, follow dedicated instructions.

with , required for quick-start run backend API. If you don't want it, follow dedicated instructions. Make for easy starting all necessary tools. For Windows users install it via scoop with scoop install make . Use make help for all detail commands.

In order to run demo :

yarn make up-demo-laravel make prepare-demo-laravel make run-demo

Admin panel should autostart at http://localhost:8080.

Run and build docs

Docs are hosted by VuePress. Use make run-docs to launch it on http://localhost:9000. make build-docs will generate static files inside docs root folder.

API documentation for all VA components are auto generated from source code thanks to Vue Docgen API.

Laravel Admin

A separate helper package is available for Laravel in order to have the quickest starting development experience as possible, combined to generators for high productivity, while highly respecting the pure traditional Laravel way to make CRUD resources. I included YAML based code generators, similarly as Blueprint.

Documentation

Documentation for Vuetify Admin can be found on the Okami101 website.

License

This project is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.