Vuetify CLI Plugins

A collection of Vuetify plugins for Vue CLI

Available Packages

Plugins

Project Version Description @vuetify/cli-plugin-utils A collection of helper utilities for creating Vue CLI plugins vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-cli A Vue CLI plugin for scaffolding Vue applications vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-essentials A supplementary Vue CLI plugin used by vue-cli-preset-vuetify vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-storybook A Vue CLI plugin for using Storybook w/ Vuetify vue-cli-plugin-vuetify A Vue CLI plugin for installing and configuring Vuetify

Presets

🔮 About Presets

Vuetify Presets are an in progress feature that will be enhanced as Vuetify gains new functionality in the future, such as global component defaults. They are our best-guess implementation of the official Material Design Studies. The studies are more visual than they are technical and in many cases must have aspects of their specification inferred. There are also cases in which part of a study will not be supported:

You can find more information about presets in the Vuetify preset documentation.

📑 License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify, LLC