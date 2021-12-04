A collection of Vuetify plugins for Vue CLI
|Project
|Version
|Description
|@vuetify/cli-plugin-utils
|A collection of helper utilities for creating Vue CLI plugins
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-cli
|A Vue CLI plugin for scaffolding Vue applications
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-essentials
|A supplementary Vue CLI plugin used by vue-cli-preset-vuetify
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-storybook
|A Vue CLI plugin for using Storybook w/ Vuetify
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify
|A Vue CLI plugin for installing and configuring Vuetify
|Preset
|Version
|Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-basil
|Basil Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-crane
|Crane Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-fortnightly
|Fortnightly Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-owl
|Owl Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-rally
|Rally Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-reply
|Reply Material Study
|vue-cli-plugin-vuetify-preset-shrine
|Shrine Material Study
Vuetify Presets are an in progress feature that will be enhanced as Vuetify gains new functionality in the future, such as global component defaults. They are our best-guess implementation of the official Material Design Studies. The studies are more visual than they are technical and in many cases must have aspects of their specification inferred. There are also cases in which part of a study will not be supported:
You can find more information about presets in the Vuetify preset documentation.
Copyright (c) 2016-present Vuetify, LLC