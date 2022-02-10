openbase logo
Free and Open Source UI Library for Vue 3 🤘

Readme

Vuestic UI Logo
Vue.js 3.0 UI Library
Developed by Epicmax. Designed by Vasili Savitski.

CI badge License Version

Documentation | Discord

Vuestic UI is forever free and open to contributions. See our issues, contributing guide and join discussions on our Discord to help us improve Vuestic UI experience.

Why use Vuestic UI?

  • Vue.js 3.0 compatible
  • MIT license
  • Feature-rich: more than 52 customizable components
  • Two built-in color scheme presets
  • Powerful configurations:
    • Local - configure components in-depth
    • Global - configure framework overall
  • Cross-browser and responsive
  • i18n-ready

Installation

First, make sure you have all prerequisites installed:

After checking the prerequisites, install Vuestic UI via npm/yarn:

npm install vuestic-ui
//or
yarn add vuestic-ui

Quick start

Make sure you've imported both styles and plugin into your entry file:

//main.js
import { createApp } from 'vue'
import App from './App.vue'
import { VuesticPlugin } from 'vuestic-ui' //(✓)
import 'vuestic-ui/dist/vuestic-ui.css' //(✓)
//...
const app = createApp(App)
app.use(VuesticPlugin) //(✓)
//...

Documentation

Information, guides and tutorials are available on vuestic.dev

Community

Ask questions at the official community discord server

Vuestic Admin

See Vuestic UI library in action. Vuestic Admin is a great example of a real-world web application based on Vuestic UI.

Contributing

Thanks for all your wonderful PRs, issues and ideas.
You’re always welcome to join: check out our contribution guides , open issues and discord server

Browsers support

We design Vuestic UI to support the latest modern web browsers.

IE / Edge
IE/Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

Can I hire you guys?

Yes! Say hi: hello@epicmax.co We will be happy to work with you! Other work we’ve done

Follow us

Stay up to date with the latest Vuestic news! Follow us on Twitter or Facebook

License

MIT license.

