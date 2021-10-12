Plugin 1. based on webpack.

2. have service and generator lifecycles.

3. hooks based on each webpack plugin hooks 1. based on rollup.

2. no generator lifecycle.

3. universal hooks based on rollup plugin hooks and vite self designed

Environment Variables 1. loaded on process.env.

2. prefixed by VUE_APP_ .

3. client-side use process.env.VUE_APP_XXX by webpack definePlugin 1. not loaded on process.env.

2. prefixed by VITE_ .

3. client-side use import.meta.env.VITE_XXX by vite inner define plugin

Entry Files 1. main.{js,ts}. 1. *.html

Config File 1. vue.config.js 1. vite.config.ts.

2. support use --config to locate

MPA Support 1. native support by options.pages .

2. with history rewrite support 1. native support by rollupOptions.input

Special Syntax 1. require(by webpack)

2. require.context(by webpack)

2. use ~some-module/dist/index.css (by css-loader )

3. module.hot for HMR 1. import.meta.glob/globEager

2. native support by vite, use module/dist/index.css directly

3. import.meta.hot for HMR

Local devServer 1. webpack dev-server

2. express-style middleware and many extension api. 1. connect

2. connect middleware

Lint 1. @vue/cli-plugin-eslint 1. No built-in we can use vite-plugin-eslint,