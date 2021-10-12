out-of-the-box for vue-cli projects without any codebase modifications.
# 1. first step
vue add vite
# 2. second step
# NOTE you cannot directly use `vite` or `npx vite` since it is origin vite not this plugin.
yarn vite // or npm run vite
# 3. add optimizeDeps#include (optional and will speedup devServer start time a lot)
# added in vue.config.js#pluginOptions.vite.optimizeDeps.include
# e.g.: ['vue', 'vue-router', 'vuex']
# all scanned deps(logged in terminal) can be added for speedup.
// vue.config.js
{
// ...
pluginOptions: {
vite: {
/**
* Plugin[]
* @default []
*/
plugins: [], // other vite plugins list, will be merge into this plugin\'s underlying vite.config.ts
/**
* Vite UserConfig.optimizeDeps options
* recommended set `include` for speedup page-loaded time, e.g. include: ['vue', 'vue-router', '@scope/xxx']
* @default {}
*/
optimizeDeps: {},
/**
* type-checker, recommended disabled for large-scale old project.
* @default false
*/
disabledTypeChecker: true,
/**
* lint code by eslint
* @default false
*/
disabledLint: false,
}
},
}
|Dimension
|vue-cli
|vite
|Plugin
|1. based on webpack.
2. have service and generator lifecycles.
3. hooks based on each webpack plugin hooks
|1. based on rollup.
2. no generator lifecycle.
3. universal hooks based on rollup plugin hooks and vite self designed
|Environment Variables
|1. loaded on process.env.
2. prefixed by
VUE_APP_.
3. client-side use
process.env.VUE_APP_XXX by webpack definePlugin
|1. not loaded on process.env.
2. prefixed by
VITE_.
3. client-side use
import.meta.env.VITE_XXX by vite inner define plugin
|Entry Files
|1. main.{js,ts}.
|1. *.html
|Config File
|1. vue.config.js
|1. vite.config.ts.
2. support use --config to locate
|MPA Support
|1. native support by
options.pages.
2. with history rewrite support
|1. native support by
rollupOptions.input
|Special Syntax
|1. require(by webpack)
2. require.context(by webpack)
2. use
~some-module/dist/index.css(by
css-loader)
3. module.hot for HMR
|1. import.meta.glob/globEager
2. native support by vite, use
module/dist/index.css directly
3. import.meta.hot for HMR
|Local devServer
|1. webpack dev-server
2. express-style middleware and many extension api.
|1. connect
2. connect middleware
|Type Checker
|1. fork-ts-checker-webpack-plugin
|1. No built-in, we can use vite-plugin-checker(based on vetur and vue-tsc)
|Lint
|1. @vue/cli-plugin-eslint
|1. No built-in we can use vite-plugin-eslint,
|Jest
|1. @vue/cli-plugin-jest
|1. will have first-class jest support
VUE_APP_ prefix
process.env.${PREFIX}_XXX for client-side
process.env.PUBLIC_URL || vue.config.js#publicPath || baseUrl
css
css.loaderOptions
devServer
process.env.DEV_HOST || devServer.public
Number(process.env.PORT) || devServer.port
devServer.https
process.platform === 'darwin' || devServer.open
devServer.proxy
outputDir
css.extract
process.env.GENERATE_SOURCEMAP === 'true' || productionSourceMap || css.sourceMap
vue.config.js#runtimeCompiler
