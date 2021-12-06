openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-tailwind

by Jens Eggerstedt
2.2.18 (see all)

vue-cli plugin for Tailwind CSS

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

A plugin that adds Tailwind CSS to your vue-cli project.

Getting started

Inside your vue-cli project folder add the plugin via:

vue add tailwind

Choose what Tailwind config you want to generate:

  • none - Won't create a config file. Useful if you already have a config (make sure to configure PurgeCSS).
  • minimal (default) - Will create a minimal tailwind.config.js file where you can define your customizations.
  • full - Will generate a tailwind.config.js file containing the entire default configuration.

See Tailwinds configuration guide for more info.

PostCSS Configuration

Tailwind CSS will be added as plugins in your PostCSS config.

// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    tailwindcss: {},
    autoprefixer: {},
  },
};

Custom Tailwind config file name

If you use a name other than tailwind.config.js for the Tailwind config file, you will need to specify it in your PostCSS configuration.

// postcss.config.js
module.exports = {
  plugins: {
    tailwindcss: 'custom-name.js',
    //...
  },
};

Configure PurgeCSS

By default PurgeCSS will look for css selectors in your .html files inside the ./public directory and .vue, .js, .ts, .jsx, .tsx files inside the ./src directory.

purge: ['./public/**/*.html', './src/**/*.{vue,js,ts,jsx,tsx}'],

Check https://tailwindcss.com/docs/optimizing-for-production for more info.

License

MIT

100
hesamkaveh1 Rating0 Reviews
November 24, 2020
Performant

