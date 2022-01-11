vue-cli 3 plugin to build an SVG sprite using svg-sprite-loader.

Install

vue add svg-sprite

Usage

Use the SvgIcon component provided by the generator or check the loader documentation for other/advanced usages.

N.B. This plugin only adds a loader to the Webpack configuration, it doesn't glob your directory and include every file it finds. You need to require the icons from within your code (JS, CSS, etc.) just like other modules to have them added to the sprite!

Options

Most options for this plugin are passed directly to svg-sprite-loader and its plugin. Please refer to their documentation for further details. The configuration must be defined in your vue.config.js file as below (defaults shown).

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { svgSprite : { dir : 'src/assets/icons' , test : /\.(svg)(\?.*)?$/ , loaderOptions : { extract : true , spriteFilename : 'img/icons.[hash:8].svg' }, pluginOptions : { plainSprite : true } } } };

Extra loaders

It is possible to add extra Webpack loaders to this plugin. This can be useful if you want your icons to be optimized before the sprite is created. The following example can be created using the generator and uses svgo and svgo-loader to accomplish this.

Install extra dependencies:

npm install svgo svgo-loader --save-dev

Add the loader to your Webpack config in your vue.config.js file:

module .exports = { chainWebpack : config => { config.module .rule( 'svg-sprite' ) .use( 'svgo-loader' ) .loader( 'svgo-loader' ); } };

Injected webpack-chain Rules

config.module.rule('svg-sprite')

config.module.rule('svg-sprite').use('svg-sprite-loader')

config.plugin('svg-sprite')

Credits

This package is a vue-cli 3 plugin wrapping svg-sprite-loader. Many thanks to Stas Kurilov for his excellent package!

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

SWIS ❤️ Open Source

SWIS is a web agency from Leiden, the Netherlands. We love working with open source software.