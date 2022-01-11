vue-cli 3 plugin to build an SVG sprite using svg-sprite-loader.
vue add svg-sprite
Use the SvgIcon component provided by the generator or check the loader documentation for other/advanced usages.
N.B. This plugin only adds a loader to the Webpack configuration, it doesn't glob your directory and include every file it finds. You need to require the icons from within your code (JS, CSS, etc.) just like other modules to have them added to the sprite!
Most options for this plugin are passed directly to svg-sprite-loader and its plugin.
Please refer to their documentation for further details.
The configuration must be defined in your
vue.config.js file as below (defaults shown).
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
svgSprite: {
/*
* The directory containing your SVG files.
*/
dir: 'src/assets/icons',
/*
* The regex that will be used for the Webpack rule.
*/
test: /\.(svg)(\?.*)?$/,
/*
* @see https://github.com/kisenka/svg-sprite-loader#configuration
*/
loaderOptions: {
extract: true,
spriteFilename: 'img/icons.[hash:8].svg' // or 'img/icons.svg' if filenameHashing == false
},
/*
* @see https://github.com/kisenka/svg-sprite-loader#configuration
*/
pluginOptions: {
plainSprite: true
}
}
}
};
It is possible to add extra Webpack loaders to this plugin. This can be useful if you want your icons to be optimized before the sprite is created. The following example can be created using the generator and uses svgo and svgo-loader to accomplish this.
Install extra dependencies:
npm install svgo svgo-loader --save-dev
Add the loader to your Webpack config in your
vue.config.js file:
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config.module
.rule('svg-sprite')
.use('svgo-loader')
.loader('svgo-loader');
}
};
config.module.rule('svg-sprite')
config.module.rule('svg-sprite').use('svg-sprite-loader')
config.plugin('svg-sprite')
