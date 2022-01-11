openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-cli-plugin-svg-sprite

by swisnl
1.1.0 (see all)

vue-cli 3 plugin to build an SVG sprite

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-svg-sprite

Latest Version on NPM Code Style Software License Buy us a tree Known Vulnerabilities Made by SWIS

vue-cli 3 plugin to build an SVG sprite using svg-sprite-loader.

Install

vue add svg-sprite

Usage

Use the SvgIcon component provided by the generator or check the loader documentation for other/advanced usages.

N.B. This plugin only adds a loader to the Webpack configuration, it doesn't glob your directory and include every file it finds. You need to require the icons from within your code (JS, CSS, etc.) just like other modules to have them added to the sprite!

Options

Most options for this plugin are passed directly to svg-sprite-loader and its plugin. Please refer to their documentation for further details. The configuration must be defined in your vue.config.js file as below (defaults shown).

module.exports = {
    pluginOptions: {
        svgSprite: {
            /*
             * The directory containing your SVG files.
             */
            dir: 'src/assets/icons',
            /*
             * The regex that will be used for the Webpack rule.
             */
            test: /\.(svg)(\?.*)?$/,
            /*
             * @see https://github.com/kisenka/svg-sprite-loader#configuration
             */
            loaderOptions: {
                extract: true,
                spriteFilename: 'img/icons.[hash:8].svg' // or 'img/icons.svg' if filenameHashing == false
            },
            /*
             * @see https://github.com/kisenka/svg-sprite-loader#configuration
             */
            pluginOptions: {
                plainSprite: true
            }    
        }    
    }    
};

Extra loaders

It is possible to add extra Webpack loaders to this plugin. This can be useful if you want your icons to be optimized before the sprite is created. The following example can be created using the generator and uses svgo and svgo-loader to accomplish this.

Install extra dependencies:

npm install svgo svgo-loader --save-dev

Add the loader to your Webpack config in your vue.config.js file:

module.exports = {
    chainWebpack: config => {
        config.module
            .rule('svg-sprite')
            .use('svgo-loader')
            .loader('svgo-loader');
    }
};

Injected webpack-chain Rules

  • config.module.rule('svg-sprite')
  • config.module.rule('svg-sprite').use('svg-sprite-loader')
  • config.plugin('svg-sprite')

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information about what has changed recently.

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING and CODE_OF_CONDUCT for details.

Security

If you discover any security related issues, please email security@swis.nl instead of using the issue tracker.

Credits

This package is a vue-cli 3 plugin wrapping svg-sprite-loader. Many thanks to Stas Kurilov for his excellent package!

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

This package is Treeware. If you use it in production, then we ask that you buy the world a tree to thank us for our work. By contributing to the Treeware forest you’ll be creating employment for local families and restoring wildlife habitats.

SWIS ❤️ Open Source

SWIS is a web agency from Leiden, the Netherlands. We love working with open source software.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial