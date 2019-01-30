stylelint plugin for vue-cli
vue-cli-service lint:style
Usage: vue-cli-service lint:style [options] [...files]
Options:
--no-fix do not auto-fix errors
--options list additional stylelint cli options
Lints and fixes files. If no specific files are given, it lints all vue files, html files, and stylesheets in
src.
Lint on (re)build with
stylelint-webpack-plugin can be enabled with the
lintStyleOnBuild option. You can also provide additional options to stylelint. See available options on the stylelint website.
module.exports = {
// ...
pluginOptions: {
lintStyleOnBuild: true,
stylelint: {
fix: true, // boolean (default: true)
files: '', // string | [string] (default: ['src/**/*.{vue,htm,html,css,sss,less,scss}'])
// See https://stylelint.io/developer-guide/formatters/
formatter: () => {} // function (default: require('stylelint-codeframe-formatter'))
// etc...
}
}
}
npm install -D @ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint
vue invoke @ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint
There is also a shorthand to invoke the plugin
vue invoke @ascendancyy/stylelint
config.plugin('stylelint')
config.plugin('stylelint').use('stylelint-webpack-plugin')
config.plugin('friendly-errors').tap(/* Adds additional transformer and formatter */)