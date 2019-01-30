stylelint plugin for vue-cli

Injected commands

vue-cli-service lint:style Usage : vue-cli-service lint:style [options] [...files] Option s: -- no - fix do not auto- fix errors -- options list additional stylelint cli options Lints and fixes files. If no specific files are given, it lints all vue files, html files, and stylesheets in src .

Configuration (vue.config.js, "vue" in package.json)

Lint on (re)build with stylelint-webpack-plugin can be enabled with the lintStyleOnBuild option. You can also provide additional options to stylelint. See available options on the stylelint website.

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { lintStyleOnBuild : true , stylelint : { fix : true , files : '' , formatter : () => {} } } }

Installing in an already created project

npm install -D @ ascendancyy / vue - cli - plugin - stylelint vue invoke @ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint

There is also a shorthand to invoke the plugin

vue invoke @ascendancyy/stylelint

webpack-chain Injections