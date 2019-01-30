openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-stylelint-plugin

by Stephen Lam
1.2.2 (see all)

Vue cli 3.x plugin for stylelint

Readme

@ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint

stylelint plugin for vue-cli

Injected commands

  • vue-cli-service lint:style

    Usage: vue-cli-service lint:style [options] [...files]

Options:

  --no-fix           do not auto-fix errors
  --options          list additional stylelint cli options

    Lints and fixes files. If no specific files are given, it lints all vue files, html files, and stylesheets in src.

Configuration (vue.config.js, "vue" in package.json)

Lint on (re)build with stylelint-webpack-plugin can be enabled with the lintStyleOnBuild option. You can also provide additional options to stylelint. See available options on the stylelint website.

module.exports = {
  // ...
  pluginOptions: {
    lintStyleOnBuild: true,
    stylelint: {
      fix: true, // boolean (default: true)
      files: '', // string | [string] (default: ['src/**/*.{vue,htm,html,css,sss,less,scss}'])
      // See https://stylelint.io/developer-guide/formatters/
      formatter: () => {} // function (default: require('stylelint-codeframe-formatter'))
      // etc...
    }
  }
}

Installing in an already created project

npm install -D @ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint
vue invoke @ascendancyy/vue-cli-plugin-stylelint

There is also a shorthand to invoke the plugin
vue invoke @ascendancyy/stylelint

webpack-chain Injections

  • config.plugin('stylelint')
  • config.plugin('stylelint').use('stylelint-webpack-plugin')
  • config.plugin('friendly-errors').tap(/* Adds additional transformer and formatter */)

