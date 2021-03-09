openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-style-resources-loader

by Duoc Nguyen
0.1.5 (see all)

Vue cli plugin to support style-resources-loader.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.5K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Introduction

FOSSA Status npm version

Add style-resources-loader to your project easier.

Installation

vue add style-resources-loader

Config

Define your resource's patterns under pluginOptions > style-resources-loader in file vue.config.js.

NameData typeDescription
preProcessorstringOne of: sass, scss, stylus, less
patternsstring, arrayPath to the resources you would like to inject

patterns

Please read more at patterns.

Example

const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
  pluginOptions: {
    'style-resources-loader': {
      'preProcessor': 'stylus',
      'patterns': [
        path.resolve(__dirname, './src/styles/abstracts/*.styl'),
      ]
    }
  }
}

License

FOSSA Status

