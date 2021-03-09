vue-cli-plugin-style-resources-loader

Introduction

Add style-resources-loader to your project easier.

Installation

vue add style-resources-loader

Config

Define your resource's patterns under pluginOptions > style-resources-loader in file vue.config.js .

Name Data type Description preProcessor string One of: sass, scss, stylus, less patterns string, array Path to the resources you would like to inject

patterns

Please read more at patterns.

Example

const path = require ( 'path' ) module .exports = { pluginOptions : { 'style-resources-loader' : { 'preProcessor' : 'stylus' , 'patterns' : [ path.resolve(__dirname, './src/styles/abstracts/*.styl' ), ] } } }

