vue-cli-plugin-style-resources-loader

Add style-resources-loader to your project easier.
vue add style-resources-loader
Define your resource's patterns under
pluginOptions >
style-resources-loader in file
vue.config.js.
|Name
|Data type
|Description
|preProcessor
|string
|One of: sass, scss, stylus, less
|patterns
|string, array
|Path to the resources you would like to inject
Please read more at patterns.
const path = require('path')
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
'style-resources-loader': {
'preProcessor': 'stylus',
'patterns': [
path.resolve(__dirname, './src/styles/abstracts/*.styl'),
]
}
}
}