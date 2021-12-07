openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vue-cli-plugin-storybook

by storybookjs
2.1.0 (see all)

Vue CLI plugin for Storybook

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.8K

GitHub Stars

275

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Storybook

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-storybook

Vue CLI plugin for Storybook

Installation

$ vue add storybook

Or to install the next major version for vue-cli-5, please run

$ vue add storybook@next

Usage

It will create a config folder for storybook, a sample component and a sample story. The webpack config used for storybook is resolved from vue-cli-service, which means you don't need to have any special webpack section in storybook config folder.

However, storybook will filter all the plugins for webpack according to internal list of allowed plugins. If you are extending your config with your custom plugins, you can extend list of allowed plugins by passing their names through pluginOptions in your vue.config.js like this:

{
  pluginOptions: {
    storybook: {
      allowedPlugins: [
        'define'
      ]
    }
  }
}

The name of the plugin is the string used in webpack-chains config.plugin(...) call.

Note that only plugins defined with webpack-chain config can be filtered using the allowedPlugins option. Plugings defined through configureWebpack will always be included in the final webpack config.

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

We particularly thank Almas Akchabayev <almas.akchabayev@gmail.com> for the initial code and willing to transfer the project to us.

TODO

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Contact

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

Follow me on github, twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@storybook/vue📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
203K
@storybook/vue3📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
35K
@storybook/addon-contexts📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
11K
sav
storybook-addon-vue-infoInfo addon for Vue components
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
13K
vs
vue-storybookCustom <story> block for your Single File Components (SFC)
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial