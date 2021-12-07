Vue CLI plugin for Storybook
$ vue add storybook
Or to install the next major version for vue-cli-5, please run
$ vue add storybook@next
It will create a config folder for storybook, a sample component and a sample story. The webpack config used for storybook is resolved from
vue-cli-service, which means you don't need to have any special
webpack section in storybook config folder.
However, storybook will filter all the plugins for webpack according to internal list of allowed plugins. If you are extending your config with your custom plugins, you can extend list of allowed plugins by passing their names through
pluginOptions in your
vue.config.js like this:
{
pluginOptions: {
storybook: {
allowedPlugins: [
'define'
]
}
}
}
The name of the plugin is the string used in webpack-chains
config.plugin(...) call.
Note that only plugins defined with webpack-chain config can be filtered using the
allowedPlugins option. Plugings defined through
configureWebpack will always be included in the final webpack config.
