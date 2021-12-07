Vue CLI plugin for Storybook

Installation

$ vue add storybook

Or to install the next major version for vue-cli-5, please run

$ vue add storybook

Usage

It will create a config folder for storybook, a sample component and a sample story. The webpack config used for storybook is resolved from vue-cli-service , which means you don't need to have any special webpack section in storybook config folder.

However, storybook will filter all the plugins for webpack according to internal list of allowed plugins. If you are extending your config with your custom plugins, you can extend list of allowed plugins by passing their names through pluginOptions in your vue.config.js like this:

{ pluginOptions : { storybook : { allowedPlugins : [ 'define' ] } } }

The name of the plugin is the string used in webpack-chains config.plugin(...) call.

Note that only plugins defined with webpack-chain config can be filtered using the allowedPlugins option. Plugings defined through configureWebpack will always be included in the final webpack config.

Contributors

Here is a list of Contributors

We particularly thank Almas Akchabayev <almas.akchabayev@gmail.com> for the initial code and willing to transfer the project to us.

TODO

I accept pull requests and guarantee a reply back within a day

License

MIT/X11

Bug Reports

Report here. Guaranteed reply within a day.

Pavan Kumar Sunkara (pavan.sss1991@gmail.com)

