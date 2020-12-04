vue-cli-plugin-sitemap generates sitemaps for your Vue web apps. You can use it on its own or integrate it in the definition of the routes used in Vue Router. Features:

🛣️ generate sitemaps from an array of routes

🔀 support dynamic routes with single or multiple parameters

🍱 support nested routes

🚧 automatically escape the URLs and enforce a (non-)trailing slash policy

✂️ automatically split the large sitemaps (more than 50,000 URLs) and generate the associated sitemap index

✨ optionally prettify the output

Installation

vue add sitemap

The plugin will add a script called sitemap to your package.json . No other files will be modified.

Setup

Usage with vue-router

The recommended way to provide data to the plugin is to pass it the array of routes used by Vue Router. To do this, you'll need to separate the declaration of the routes and the instantiation of the Vue Router into two different modules.

Below is a simplified example of this setup, using esm to load ES6 modules into vue.config.js (this is needed until #4477 is implemented). Note that this comes with a few restrictions in src/routes.js :

you can import other JS modules, but no .vue files because esm won't know how to load them (you'll have to rely on dynamic imports using Node's require() for the component property)

files because won't know how to load them (you'll have to rely on dynamic imports using Node's for the property) you can't use the @ placeholder in the inclusion paths, as this is a bit of sugar syntax defined by vue-loader to shorten paths when loading files with webpack

require = require ( 'esm' )( module ); const { routes } = require ( './src/routes.js' ); module .exports = { pluginOptions : { sitemap : { baseURL : 'https://example.com' , routes, } } }

export const routes = [ { path : '/' , name : 'home' , component : () => import ( './views/Home.vue' ) }, { path : '/about' , name : 'about' , component : () => import ( './views/About.vue' ) }, ]

import Vue from 'vue' import Router from 'vue-router' import App from './App.vue' import { routes } from './routes.js' Vue.use(Router); const router = new Router({ mode : 'history' , base : process.env.BASE_URL, routes, }); new Vue({ router, render : h => h(App) }).$mount( '#app' );

Usage as a standalone plugin

You can also directly provide some handwritten URLs to the plugin:

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { sitemap : { urls : [ 'https://example.com/' , 'https://example.com/about' , ] } } }

If both routes and URLs are provided, they will be merged together in a single sitemap. In the case of duplicated locations, handwritten URLs will prevail over their matching routes.

CLI

To examine the output without triggering the whole build process, run the following command to generate a sitemap in the current working directory:

npm run sitemap

CLI options

When running the plugin on the command line, it will follow the options set in vue.config.js . If needed, you can overwrite those with some CLI options:

-p , --pretty : produce a human-readable output

, : produce a human-readable output -o <dir> , --output-dir <dir> : specify a directory in which the sitemap will be written

Note: when calling the CLI through npm scripts, don't forget to add -- before specifying the options to ensure that npm won't capture them, e.g. npm run sitemap -- --pretty -o dist/ .

Options

Global options

All the global options are optional and can be omitted, except for baseURL that must be provided for route-based sitemaps.

sitemap: { productionOnly : true , outputDir : '/temp/sitemap' , trailingSlash : false , hashMode : false , pretty : true , baseURL : 'https://example.com' , defaults : { lastmod : '2020-01-01' , changefreq : 'weekly' , priority : 1.0 , }, }

In the sitemap format, each URL can be associated with some optional meta tags to help the crawlers update the pages and prioritize the critical URLs:

Meta tag Accepted values for the equivalent property Default value if absent lastmod a date string in the W3C format, a JavaScript timestamp string, a numeric timestamp or a Date object Ø changefreq "always" , "hourly" , "daily" , "weekly" , "monthly" , "yearly" , "never" Ø priority a multiple of 0.1 between 0.0 and 1.0 0.5

For more information on those meta tags, you can consult the official specification.

Example with a route object:

{ path : '/about' component : () => import ( './About' ) meta : { sitemap : { lastmod : 'December 22, 2019' , priority : 0.8 , changefreq : 'daily' , } } }

Example with a handwritten URL:

sitemap: { urls : [ { loc : 'https://example.com/about' , lastmod : 'December 22, 2019' , priority : 0.8 , changefreq : 'daily' , }, ] }

Dynamic routes

If you use dynamic routes (e.g. /user/:id ), you must provide some slugs to generate the corresponding URLs (or set the ignoreRoute option to true):

module .exports = [ { path : '/articles/:title' , meta : { sitemap : { slugs : [ 'my-amazing-article' , 'a-life-changing-method-for-folding-socks' , { title : 'a-very-important-article' , priority : 1.0 , } ], } } }, { path : '/blog/:category/:id(\\d+)/:title?' , meta : { sitemap : { slugs : [ { id : 1 , title : 'hello-world' , category : 'infos' , }, { id : 2 , title : 'how-to-fold-socks-faster' , category : 'lifehacks' , priority : 0.9 , lastmod : 'February 02, 2020 09:24' , }, { id : 'invalid-slug' , title : 'another-post' , category : 'misc' , } ] } } }, { path : '/user/:id' , meta : { sitemap : { slugs : async () => await getActiveUsers(), } } }, ]

Nested routes

Nested routes are supported:

module .exports = [ { path : '/user/:id' , meta : { sitemap : { changefreq : 'monthly' , priority : 0.7 , slugs : getUserList(), } }, children : [ { path : 'profile' , meta : { sitemap : { changefreq : 'weekly' , } } }, ] }, ]

This example will produce the following sitemap:

< urlset xmlns = "http://www.sitemaps.org/schemas/sitemap/0.9" > < url > < loc > https://example.com/user/1/profile </ loc > < priority > 0.7 </ priority > < changefreq > weekly </ changefreq > </ url > < url > < loc > https://example.com/user/2/profile </ loc > < priority > 0.7 </ priority > < changefreq > weekly </ changefreq > </ url > </ urlset >

Other route-specific options

module .exports = [ { path : '/admin/secure-page' , meta : { sitemap : { ignoreRoute : true } } }, { path : '*' , name : '404' , }, { path : '/glob/*' , meta : { sitemap : { loc : '/glob/lorem/ipsum' } } }, ]

