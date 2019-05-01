SCSS Base is an opinionated plugin that includes globally used SCSS files to your project. This includes CSS reset, mixins, variables, base styling, animation and utility classes.

All the files are added under src/scss in your view project.

The structure is as follows:

scss animation base mixins utilities variables



The main file settings.scss is automatically included in your project using the following config in your vue.config.js or the "vue" section of your package.json . This file includes all the variables and mixins.

vue : { css : { loaderOptions : { sass : { data : '@import "@/scss/settings.scss";' } } } }

All the basic CSS files such as reset, animation etc are added to App.vue with the line @import '@/scss/base.scss';

Once you install this plugin you can immediately use your SCSS files such as variables and mixins within your project.

< template > < a class = "link" :href = "href" > < slot > </ slot > </ a > </ template > < script > export default { props : { href : String } } </ script > < style lang = "scss" > .link { background : $white; color : $black; } </ style >

Notes

Using REM

The plugin sets the <html> font-size to 62.5% and <body> font-size to 1.6rem . This enables you to use rem unit with easy math so 1rem will equal to 10px . You can still use pixels or em as you normally would. For more information on rem you can refer to this article

Media Queries

We recommend taking a mobile first approach in writing your media queries. That means to favour min-width over max-width . here is an article on benefits of this approach. There's a useful mixin called breakpoints already included in this plugin which makes writing media queries less verbos. Here's an example:

<style lang= "scss" > .promo { width : 100% ; @include breakpoint( $medium ) { width : 50% ; } @include breakpoint( $large ) { width : 25% ; } } </style>

the above code is equivalent to this:

<style lang= "scss" > .promo { width : 100% ; @media screen and ( min-width : $medium ) { width : 50% ; } @media screen and ( min-width : $large ) { width : 50% ; } } </style>

Utility Classes

Sometime you need share styling within your components and you don't want to repeat the the code. This where utility classes come in. You can write your own utility classes scss/utilities folder. Once you have include in the scss/utilities/_utilities.scss file and you can use it throughout your project. You can either use @extend or add it directly to your template

<style lang="scss"> .promo { background: url( '@/assets/bg.jpg' ); .label { // Only visible to screen readers && search bots @extend .u-visually-hidden; } } </style>

or

< template > <div class ="promo"> <span class ="label u-visually-hidden">This text is only for screen readers</span> </div> </ template >

LICENSE

MIT