Quasar Framework: vue-cli-plugin-quasar

🚀 Start building a Vue app with Quasar Framework v2 in 2 minutes!

⚠️ For the premium (and recommended) experience with Quasar, including the ability to build Mobile & Electron apps and efortless upgrades to new Quasar versions, you should instead use Quasar CLI

Getting started

⚠️ Make sure you have vue-cli 4.5.1+:

vue --version

If you don't have a project created with vue-cli 4.5.1+ yet:

# make sure to pick Vue 3 when asked : vue create my-app

Navigate to the newly created project folder and add the cli plugin. Before installing it, make sure to commit your current changes should you wish to revert them later.

# commands will change after Quasar v2 becomes stable ( and out of beta) $ cd my-app $ yarn add $ vue invoke quasar

It will ask you if you want the plugin to replace some existing files. It is recommended that you do it if you wish to have an example so you can quickly develop your app.

Your Vue config (in package.json or vue.config.js file, depending on what you chose when you created your vue app) will also contain a quasar Object.

