Vue CLI 3 plugin to add pug templating to your components and compilation of .pug template files
Either add the plugin from the
vue ui interface, or run the following in your Vue-cli 3 project:
vue add pug
You can now start using pug templates in your components:
<template lang='pug'>
div
h1 Hello World!
</template>
The plugin will also convert
.pug files to html, so you can add entries to
vue.config.js and get a (build) output file of
./dist/public/index.html:
module.exports = {
pages: {
index: {
entry: './src/main.js',
template: './src/index.pug'
}
}
}