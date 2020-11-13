Vue CLI 3 plugin to add pug templating to your components and compilation of .pug template files

Getting Started

Either add the plugin from the vue ui interface, or run the following in your Vue-cli 3 project:

vue add pug

You can now start using pug templates in your components:

< template lang = 'pug' > div h1 Hello World! </ template >

The plugin will also convert .pug files to html, so you can add entries to vue.config.js and get a (build) output file of ./dist/public/index.html :