THIS REPOSITORY IS DEPRECATED

Vue CLI 3 plugin to pluginize your Vue project

p11n = pluginization

⭐ Features

Adjust your project generated by Vue CLI 3 to plugin development environment.

Setup the plugin development codes for JavaScript or TypeScript

Build for production code with rollup

Adjust some files to distribute your Vue plugin

Adjust to the environment where developable your Vue plugin with App.vue

Provide demonstrate environment for your Vue plugin

Setup the initial documentation environment with VuePress

Automatically insert node_modules as rollup externals

🚀 Getting Started

If yon don't have a project created with Vue CLI 3:

vue create vue-your-plugin

Install the plugin into your project:

cd vue-your-plugin vue add p11n

📦 Build Customizing

Automatically insert node_modules as externals

If you don't want to bundle dependent modules like axios at your plugin, you can make it external using dependencies of package.json .

example the below:

{ ... "dependencies" : { "axios" : "^0.18.0" }, ... }

