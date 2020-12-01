openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-p11n

by kazuya kawaguchi
0.4.0

🔌 Vue CLI 3 plugin to pluginize your Vue project

Readme

THIS REPOSITORY IS DEPRECATED

🔌 vue-cli-plugin-p11n

CircleCI

Vue CLI 3 plugin to pluginize your Vue project

p11n = pluginization

Become a Patreon

⭐ Features

Adjust your project generated by Vue CLI 3 to plugin development environment.

  • Setup the plugin development codes for JavaScript or TypeScript
  • Build for production code with rollup
  • Adjust some files to distribute your Vue plugin
  • Adjust to the environment where developable your Vue plugin with App.vue
  • Provide demonstrate environment for your Vue plugin
  • Setup the initial documentation environment with VuePress
  • Automatically insert node_modules as rollup externals

🚀 Getting Started

If yon don't have a project created with Vue CLI 3:

vue create vue-your-plugin

Install the plugin into your project:

cd vue-your-plugin
vue add p11n

📦 Build Customizing

Automatically insert node_modules as externals

If you don't want to bundle dependent modules like axios at your plugin, you can make it external using dependencies of package.json.

example the below:

{
  ...
  "dependencies": {
    "axios": "^0.18.0"
  },
  ...
}

📜 Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

✅ TODO

See the GitHub projects

©️ License

MIT

