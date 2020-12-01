Vue CLI 3 plugin to pluginize your Vue project
p11n = pluginization
Adjust your project generated by Vue CLI 3 to plugin development environment.
If yon don't have a project created with Vue CLI 3:
vue create vue-your-plugin
Install the plugin into your project:
cd vue-your-plugin
vue add p11n
If you don't want to bundle dependent modules like
axios at your plugin, you can make it external using
dependencies of
package.json.
example the below:
{
...
"dependencies": {
"axios": "^0.18.0"
},
...
}
