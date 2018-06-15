Nuxt.js starter project template for vue-cli ^3.0.0~ https://starter.nuxtjs.org/

Warning ⚠️

This plugin may cause some issues depending on the combination of your vue-cli setups. Feel free to send any scale of issues. All of your feedbacks are gold to me.

Requirements

@vue/cli ^3.0.0-beta.6

Quickstart

$ cd <your vue-cli project path> $ vue add nuxt-starter-template

What it does when invoked

When vue-cli invokes this plugin,

Nuxt.js is installed

nuxt commands are added to your package.json . (This may overwrite some of your own scripts)

commands are added to your . (This may overwrite some of your own scripts) Nuxt directories are added under /src . e.g. /layouts , /pages , /store

. e.g. , , nuxt.config.js is added on your root directory

is added on your root directory Your pre existing files under /src are moved inside /legacy so you can still take some goods from them

TODO