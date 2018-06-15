openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-nuxt-starter-template

by andoshin11
0.0.6 (see all)

Nuxt.js starter project template for vue-cli v3. https://starter.nuxtjs.org

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Nuxt.js starter project template for vue-cli ^3.0.0~ https://starter.nuxtjs.org/

Warning ⚠️

This plugin may cause some issues depending on the combination of your vue-cli setups. Feel free to send any scale of issues. All of your feedbacks are gold to me.

Requirements

  • @vue/cli ^3.0.0-beta.6

Quickstart

$ cd <your vue-cli project path>

$ vue add nuxt-starter-template

What it does when invoked

When vue-cli invokes this plugin,

  • Nuxt.js is installed
  • nuxt commands are added to your package.json. (This may overwrite some of your own scripts)
  • Nuxt directories are added under /src. e.g. /layouts, /pages, /store
  • nuxt.config.js is added on your root directory
  • Your pre existing files under /src are moved inside /legacy so you can still take some goods from them

TODO

  • Setup CI
  • Add Test

