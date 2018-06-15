Nuxt.js starter project template for vue-cli ^3.0.0~ https://starter.nuxtjs.org/
This plugin may cause some issues depending on the combination of your vue-cli setups. Feel free to send any scale of issues. All of your feedbacks are gold to me.
$ cd <your vue-cli project path>
$ vue add nuxt-starter-template
When vue-cli invokes this plugin,
nuxt commands are added to your
package.json. (This may overwrite some of your own scripts)
/src. e.g.
/layouts,
/pages,
/store
nuxt.config.js is added on your root directory
/src are moved inside
/legacy so you can still take some goods from them