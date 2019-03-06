openbase logo
vue-cli-plugin-netlify-lambda

by netlify
0.1.1 (see all)

Netlify Lambda plugin for Vue CLI

Popularity

Downloads/wk

542

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-netlify-lambda

netlify-lambda plugin for vue-cli

Sets up netlify-lambda for vue-cli projects to build and serve AWS lambda functions.

Installing in an Already Created Project

vue add netlify-lambda

Usage

This ads a netlify.toml and a src/lambda folder with an example hello.js lambda function.

Any js file added in src/lambda will be built as a lambda. It will be compiled with webpack and babel and any imports will be bundled (no native dependencies, though).

When deployed to Netlify, the AWS lambda's are reachable under /.netlify/functions/:name - ie, the hello.js Lambda will be available under /.netlify/functions/hello.

The plugin also sets up a proxy and runs the Lambdas locally, to simplify local development.

