netlify-lambda plugin for vue-cli
Sets up netlify-lambda for vue-cli projects to build and serve AWS lambda functions.
vue add netlify-lambda
This ads a
netlify.toml and a
src/lambda folder with an example
hello.js lambda function.
Any js file added in
src/lambda will be built as a lambda. It will be compiled with webpack and babel and any imports will be bundled (no native dependencies, though).
When deployed to Netlify, the AWS lambda's are reachable under
/.netlify/functions/:name - ie, the
hello.js Lambda will be available under
/.netlify/functions/hello.
The plugin also sets up a proxy and runs the Lambdas locally, to simplify local development.