Nativescript-Vue Plugin for vue-cli@3.0
This plugin will integrate Nativescript-Vue into new and existing Vue projects. Additionally, it will allow for the choice of developing for Native only environments or Native and Web environments under a single project structure. In addition, choosing to integrate Nativescript-Vue-Web, will allow for the development of Web components with a NativeScript-Vue like syntax that has the benefit of allowing for the sharing of components between the Native and Web sides of the project. This helps reduce the amount of code, maintenence needs, and the amount of time needed for development activities.
The key feature of this plugin is that it will allow you to compose SFC's that contain both Web and Native structures in them. If your component has exactly the same logic (
<script> block) but you want different templates for web and native, you can use the special
<template web> and
<template native>. Also, if you need define different styles you can use
<style web> and
<style native>.
An example of this would be the following Vue component:
<template web>
<div class="w-page">
<div class="w-container">
<img src="~/assets/logo.png" alt="logo" height="20%" width="20%">
<HelloWorld :msg="msg"/>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<template native>
<Page>
<ActionBar :title="navbarTitle"/>
<GridLayout rows="auto, auto">
<HelloWorld :msg="msg"/>
</GridLayout>
</Page>
</template>
<script>
import HelloWorld from '~/components/HelloWorld';
export default {
components: {
HelloWorld,
},
data() {
return {
navbarTitle: `App.${appMode}.vue`,
msg: `Mode=${appMode} and Platform=${process.env.VUE_APP_PLATFORM}`,
};
},
}
</script>
<style web>
w-page {
padding: 1rem;
}
</style>
<style native>
ActionBar {
color: red;
}
</style>
If you want complete seperation of concerns between Web and Native for components, core logic and styling, you can also provide an alternate file naming scheme in your project. The name will dictate which mode (Web or Native) and platform (Android or IOS) the file will be used with. The same overall schema will work for
.vue,
.js,
.ts,
.scss,
.css,
.styl, and
.less files.
|File Type
|Android and IOS
|Android only
|IOS only
|Web only
|vue
|*.native.vue
|*.android.vue
|*.ios.vue
|*.vue
|js
|*.native.js
|*.android.js
|*.ios.js
|*.js
|ts
|*.native.ts
|*.android.ts
|*.ios.ts
|*.ts
|scss
|*.native.scss
|*.android.scss
|*.ios.scss
|*.scss
|css
|*.native.css
|*.android.css
|*.ios.css
|*.css
|stylus
|*.native.styl
|*.android.styl
|*.ios.styl
|*.styl
|less
|*.native.less
|*.android.less
|*.ios.less
|*.less
Webpack will handle figuring out which files to include based on the
npm run command syntax you pass in. You can also mix and match this file naming schema with the
web or
native tag options mentioned above.
At
serve or
build in conjunction with the mode such as
android or
ios, Webpack will filter which files are looked at. For instance, if you do
npm run serve:android, then it will look for
*.native.vue and
*.android.vue files and ignore
*.ios.vue files entirely. Conversely, it will do the same when you are working with
ios and will ignore
*.android.vue files.
This will allow you to develop generic native components under the
*.native.vue file extension, but in special cases, it may require you to do platform specific components, core logic and styling. Use the corrosponding file extension to allow this to happen.
If you are building for web, then just
*.vue will work and if you are building for a Native only project, then
*.vue will work as well as the previous options mentioned.
If you want to use common components and assets between
web,
android and
ios, you can do that. For
assets, place them in
src/assets and for components, place them in
src/components. At compile time, assets will be copied to the output directory's
assets folder and can be universally accessed across environments via something like
~/assets/logo.png. For components, they can be universally accessed via something similar to
components/HelloWorld.
If vue-cli 3 is not yet installed, first follow the instructions here: https://github.com/vuejs/vue-cli
Tip: If you don't want to overwrite your current vue-cli 2 setup because you still need
vue init, then try this.
Generate a project using vue-cli 3.0
vue create my-app
Before installing the Nativescript-Vue CLI 3 Plugin, make sure to commit or stash changes in case you need to revert.
To install the Nativescript-Vue CLI 3 Plugin...
cd my-app
vue add vue-cli-plugin-nativescript-vue
No, the plugin will try and be as non-destructive as possible to an existing project. It will do this by adding a folder into root named
ns-example and add files into there to provide examples of how a project would change.
package.json as necessary to prep the project.
/src and Native environments will be developed within
/app unless you choose to integrate
Nativescript-Vue-Web and all files will be placed in
/src.
/app, it will copy the necessary files and then delete
/src.
Dual, you will be able to bring your own component framework into the web portion of the project.
NativeScript-Vue cannot use vue-router currently, so you will have to provide your own manual routing. The templated options deployed with the plugin will show how to do basic manual routing.
NativeScript-Vue like syntax on components which will allow for the sharing of components between NativeScript and Web.
You will have several options in serving and building the project:
npm run serve:web
npm run serve:android
npm run serve:ios
npm run build:web
npm run build:android
npm run build:ios
The basic
serve and
build options should be similar to what is in a CLI 3 project except the added options to dictate which kind of environment you are using:
web,
android or
ios. Please note that when building web projects, they will output to
dist and when building native projects, they will output to
platforms\android or
platforms\ios depending on which you are building at the time.
You will have the standard options for debugging available to you as you would with just
tns. You can do the following to debug Native versions of your app.
npm run debug:android
npm run debug:ios
You should then be able to attach the Chrome debugger as you normally would via the NativeScript docs.
You should also be able to debug directly in VSCode. The NativeScript VSCode Extension docs are a good place to start with understanding how to do this. However, you will need to modify your
launch.json file to force
tns to work properly with VUE CLI 3.
Your
launch.json file should look something like below. Notice the different in the
tnsArgs line that is different than what is in the documentation link above.
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Launch on iOS",
"type": "nativescript",
"request": "launch",
"platform": "ios",
"appRoot": "${workspaceRoot}",
"sourceMaps": true,
"watch": true,
"tnsArgs":[" --bundle --env.development cross-env-shell VUE_CLI_MODE=development.ios"]
},
{
"name": "Attach on iOS",
"type": "nativescript",
"request": "attach",
"platform": "ios",
"appRoot": "${workspaceRoot}",
"sourceMaps": true,
"watch": false
},
{
"name": "Launch on Android",
"type": "nativescript",
"request": "launch",
"platform": "android",
"appRoot": "${workspaceRoot}",
"sourceMaps": true,
"watch": true,
"tnsArgs":[" --bundle --env.development cross-env-shell VUE_CLI_MODE=development.android"]
},
{
"name": "Attach on Android",
"type": "nativescript",
"request": "attach",
"platform": "android",
"appRoot": "${workspaceRoot}",
"sourceMaps": true,
"watch": false
},
{
"type": "chrome",
"request": "launch",
"name": "web: chrome",
"url": "http://localhost:8080",
"webRoot": "${workspaceFolder}/src",
"breakOnLoad": true,
"sourceMapPathOverrides": {
"webpack:///src/*": "${webRoot}/*"
}
},
]
}
You will also need to modify your
vue.config.js file to include a
webpack-chain statement that will setup your source map. It should look something like this:
module.exports = {
chainWebpack: config => {
config
.devtool('inline-source-map')
}
}
You should be able to use the NativeScript Playground and Preview Apps via the following npm statements:
npm run preview:android
npm run preview:ios
Basic support for passing the
env command line option is in place, but has a slightly different syntax since we're working with the CLI 3 webpack infrastructure. To inject items into
env at run-time, you will need to add
-- --env.option Where option is one of the recognized options that Nativescript-Vue and this project supports.
An example of this would be something like this:
npm run serve:android -- --env.production. This would allow you to serve up a Production build of your Android app versus just running
npm run serve:android which would serve a Development version of the same.
HMR will also work by passing in
-- --hmr. An example of this would be
npm run serve:android -- --hmr
The options passed in at
npm run will dictate what webpack config is provided. The first choice webpack will make is if this is a
web or
native environment. Then, if it's a
native environment, it will determine choices to be made between
ios and
android.
Each time the project is built or served, the plugin will copy the latest webpack config from the cli to the root of your project. When you build a project, it will clean-up this file at the end, but just serving the project will not. This is an issue with nativescript-dev-webpack and cannot be overcome at this time.
If you'd like to see what the webpack config is doing then you can run one of the following:
vue inspect -- --env.android > out-android.js
vue inspect -- --env.ios > out-ios.js
vue inspect -- --env.web > out-web.js
These will default to showing you the Development version of the webpack config. You can pass in the
-- --env.production option to see the Production version of the config. Subtitute
development.android or
production.ios, etc to see the different configs based on the environmental variables.
Prebuilt in the webpack config are several aliases that you can use. Here is a table listing out the various alias and the folder they use based on the environment chosen:
|Alias
|Native
|Web
|~
|/app
|/src
|@
|/app
|/src
|src
|/src
|/src
|assets
|/src/assets
|/src/assets
|components
|/src/components
|/src/components
|fonts
|/src/fonts
|/src/fonts
|styles
|/src/styles
|/src/styles
|root
|/
|/
If your CLI 3 project has TypeScript enabled, then the plugin will attempt to give you a very basic TypeScript version of the template you choose. When you invoke the plugin and the template generator makes changes, you will notice the
*.d.ts files that are usually in
src will be moved to
/types. The plugin's webpack integration will ensure these files are referenced correctly at compile and runtimes.