vcp

vue-cli-plugin-multi-compiler

by JK
0.1.0 (see all)

use vue-cli with webpack multi-compiler mode

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

697

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-multi-compiler

Vue CLI 3 plugin to add support for webpack multi-compiler mode

Getting Started

vue add multi-compiler

Configure

This plugin provides an option (configureMultiCompilerWebpack) in vue.config.js to tweak original vue cli webpack config into multiple configs.

You can use either a function or an array:

function usage

module.exports = {
  pluginOptions: {
    configureMultiCompilerWebpack: webpackConfig => {
      // `webpackConfig` here is the one resolved by vue cli.
      // (**after** executing `configureWebpack` and `chainWebpack`)
      const cloneDeep = require('lodash.clonedeep')
      const mainConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig)
      const appConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig)

      mainConfig.entry = {
        main: './src/main.js'
      }
      appConfig.entry = {
        app: './src/app.js'
      }

      // return an array to invoke webpack multi-compiler mode
      return [mainConfig, appConfig]
    }
  }
}

array usage

module.exports = {
  pluginOptions: {
    configureMultiCompilerWebpack: [
      // configurations here will be merged with original webpack config
      // by `webpack-merge`
      {
        entry: {
          main: './src/main.js'
        }
      },
      {
        entry: {
          app: './src/app.js'
        }
      }
    ]
  }
}

