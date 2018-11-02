Vue CLI 3 plugin to add support for webpack multi-compiler mode

Getting Started

vue add multi-compiler

Configure

This plugin provides an option ( configureMultiCompilerWebpack ) in vue.config.js to tweak original vue cli webpack config into multiple configs.

You can use either a function or an array :

function usage

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { configureMultiCompilerWebpack : webpackConfig => { const cloneDeep = require ( 'lodash.clonedeep' ) const mainConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig) const appConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig) mainConfig.entry = { main : './src/main.js' } appConfig.entry = { app : './src/app.js' } return [mainConfig, appConfig] } } }

array usage