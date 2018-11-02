Vue CLI 3 plugin to add support for webpack multi-compiler mode
vue add multi-compiler
This plugin provides an option (
configureMultiCompilerWebpack) in
vue.config.js to tweak original vue cli webpack config into multiple configs.
You can use either a
function or an
array:
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
configureMultiCompilerWebpack: webpackConfig => {
// `webpackConfig` here is the one resolved by vue cli.
// (**after** executing `configureWebpack` and `chainWebpack`)
const cloneDeep = require('lodash.clonedeep')
const mainConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig)
const appConfig = cloneDeep(webpackConfig)
mainConfig.entry = {
main: './src/main.js'
}
appConfig.entry = {
app: './src/app.js'
}
// return an array to invoke webpack multi-compiler mode
return [mainConfig, appConfig]
}
}
}
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
configureMultiCompilerWebpack: [
// configurations here will be merged with original webpack config
// by `webpack-merge`
{
entry: {
main: './src/main.js'
}
},
{
entry: {
app: './src/app.js'
}
}
]
}
}