This plugin configures webpack's use of moment.js to only include a few locales. Desired locales can be set by entering a CSV of moment.js locales during installation, or by setting them manually in your vue.config.js . Below is an example configuration that includes only the English locales.

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { moment : { locales : [ 'en' ] } } }

To demonstrate the payload differences to expect, here is a before and after using the above configuration.