vue-cli-plugin-material is a Vue CLI plugin to help you get started with Material Design Components for Vue.js.
This plugin will:
dependencies
devDependencies
main.js file
index.html
This is a plugin for @vue/cli@^3.0.0-beta.10 and Webpack 4, so it's assumed you have vue-cli installed:
npm i -g @vue/cli
Create your new project with Vue CLI:
vue create my-project
Then, go into your project's folder and add the plugin:
cd my-project
vue add material
Finally, serve your project which will be available at http://localhost:8080:
npm run serve