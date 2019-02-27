openbase logo
vue-cli-plugin-material

by webdenim
0.2.3 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] Vue CLI 3 plugin for MDC Web and Vue MDC Adapter with Sass support

npm
GitHub
Downloads/wk

491

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-material

vue-cli-plugin-material is a Vue CLI plugin to help you get started with Material Design Components for Vue.js.

This plugin will:

  • Add Material Components Web and Vue MDC Adapter to your project's dependencies
  • Add node-sass and sass-loader to your project's devDependencies
  • Configure Webpack for using Material Components Web's Sass (SCSS) files
  • Add required import to your main.js file
  • Add Roboto font and Material Icons to your index.html

Prerequisites

This is a plugin for @vue/cli@^3.0.0-beta.10 and Webpack 4, so it's assumed you have vue-cli installed:

npm i -g @vue/cli

Installation

Create your new project with Vue CLI:

vue create my-project

Then, go into your project's folder and add the plugin:

cd my-project
vue add material

Finally, serve your project which will be available at http://localhost:8080:

npm run serve

