vue-cli-plugin-material is a Vue CLI plugin to help you get started with Material Design Components for Vue.js.

This plugin will:

Add Material Components Web and Vue MDC Adapter to your project's dependencies

Add node-sass and sass-loader to your project's devDependencies

Configure Webpack for using Material Components Web's Sass (SCSS) files

Add required import to your main.js file

file Add Roboto font and Material Icons to your index.html

Prerequisites

This is a plugin for @vue/cli@^3.0.0-beta.10 and Webpack 4, so it's assumed you have vue-cli installed:

npm i -g @vue/cli

Installation

Create your new project with Vue CLI:

vue create my-project

Then, go into your project's folder and add the plugin:

cd my-project vue add material

Finally, serve your project which will be available at http://localhost:8080: