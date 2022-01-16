openbase logo
vcp

vue-cli-plugin-kanban

by Brock Reece
1.0.1 (see all)

A vue based drag and drop kanban board

312

GitHub Stars

695

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Drag & Drop

Reviews

Readme

vue-kanban Build Status npm version

A drag and drop kanban board component

Demo

Installation

Vue CLI

You can install this plugin through the Vue CLI

vue add vue-cli-plugin-kanban

Manual installation

Add vue-kanban to your project with npm

npm install vue-kanban

... or yarn

yarn add vue-kanban

Then install the plugin in your entry file

import vueKanban from 'vue-kanban'

Vue.use(vueKanban)

Basic Usage

The kanban-board component has been added globally to your project and so can be used in your templates without having to explicitly import it.

<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks"></kanban-board>

Required Props

  • stages: an array of stages for the kanban board
  • blocks: an array of objects that will make up the blocks on the kanban board
{
  stages: ['on-hold', 'in-progress', 'needs-review', 'approved'],
  blocks: [
    {
      id: 1,
      status: 'on-hold',
      title: 'Test',
    },
  ],
}

Advanced Props

  • config: an object of dragula options to be passed to the kanban board, see dragula docs for more details
  • state-machine-config: an xstate config object that can be used to manage the kanban board, read here for more details
{
  config: {
    // Don't allow blocks to be moved out of the approved stage
    accepts(block, target, source) {
      return source.dataset.status !== 'approved',
    }
  }
}

Receiving Changes

The component will emit an event when a block is moved

<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks" @update-block="updateBlock"></kanban-board>
<script>
...
  methods: {
    updateBlock(id, status) {
      this.blocks.find(b => b.id === Number(id)).status = status;
    },
  },
...
</script>

Add some style

I have included a scss stylesheet in this repo as a starting point that can be used in your project

<style lang="scss">
  @import './assets/kanban.scss';
</style>

Customize the kanban blocks

Each block has a named slot which can be extended from the parent, like so...

<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks" @update-block="updateBlock">
  <div v-for="stage in stages" :slot="stage" :key="stage">
    <h2>{{ stage }}</h2>
  </div>
  <div v-for="block in blocks" :slot="block.id" :key="block.id">
    <div>
      <strong>id:</strong> {{ block.id }}
    </div>
    <div>
      {{ block.title }}
    </div>
  </div>
</kanban-board>

State machine

Vue-kanban is now compatible with xstate state machines.

You can pass an xstate config as a prop and the Kanban board will use the state machine to restrict which moves are allowed.

As an example we can achieve the following workflow

Read more words!

With the following config

stateMachineConfig: {
  id: 'kanban',
  initial: 'on-hold',
  states: {
    'on-hold': {
      on: {
        PICK_UP: 'in-progress',
      },
    },
    'in-progress': {
      on: {
        RELINQUISH_TASK: 'on-hold',
        PUSH_TO_QA: 'needs-review',
      },
    },
    'needs-review': {
      on: {
        REQUEST_CHANGE: 'in-progress',
        PASS_QA: 'approved',
      },
    },
    approved: {
      type: 'final',
    },
  },
},

Alternatives

sortablejsReorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
930K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
gridstackBuild interactive dashboards in minutes.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
63K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vdr
vue-drag-resizeVue2 && Vue3 Component for resize and drag elements
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vuedraggableVue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
562K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vdr
vue-draggable-resizableVue2 Component for draggable and resizable elements.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vdd
vue-drag-dropA lightweight Vue wrapper that abstracts away the wonkier parts of the Drag and Drop Browser API
GitHub Stars
470
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 34 Alternatives

