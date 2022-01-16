A drag and drop kanban board component
You can install this plugin through the Vue CLI
vue add vue-cli-plugin-kanban
Add vue-kanban to your project with npm
npm install vue-kanban
... or yarn
yarn add vue-kanban
Then install the plugin in your entry file
import vueKanban from 'vue-kanban'
Vue.use(vueKanban)
The
kanban-board component has been added globally to your project and so can be used in your templates without having to explicitly import it.
<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks"></kanban-board>
{
stages: ['on-hold', 'in-progress', 'needs-review', 'approved'],
blocks: [
{
id: 1,
status: 'on-hold',
title: 'Test',
},
],
}
{
config: {
// Don't allow blocks to be moved out of the approved stage
accepts(block, target, source) {
return source.dataset.status !== 'approved',
}
}
}
The component will emit an event when a block is moved
<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks" @update-block="updateBlock"></kanban-board>
<script>
...
methods: {
updateBlock(id, status) {
this.blocks.find(b => b.id === Number(id)).status = status;
},
},
...
</script>
I have included a scss stylesheet in this repo as a starting point that can be used in your project
<style lang="scss">
@import './assets/kanban.scss';
</style>
Each block has a named slot which can be extended from the parent, like so...
<kanban-board :stages="stages" :blocks="blocks" @update-block="updateBlock">
<div v-for="stage in stages" :slot="stage" :key="stage">
<h2>{{ stage }}</h2>
</div>
<div v-for="block in blocks" :slot="block.id" :key="block.id">
<div>
<strong>id:</strong> {{ block.id }}
</div>
<div>
{{ block.title }}
</div>
</div>
</kanban-board>
Vue-kanban is now compatible with xstate state machines.
You can pass an xstate config as a prop and the Kanban board will use the state machine to restrict which moves are allowed.
As an example we can achieve the following workflow
With the following config
stateMachineConfig: {
id: 'kanban',
initial: 'on-hold',
states: {
'on-hold': {
on: {
PICK_UP: 'in-progress',
},
},
'in-progress': {
on: {
RELINQUISH_TASK: 'on-hold',
PUSH_TO_QA: 'needs-review',
},
},
'needs-review': {
on: {
REQUEST_CHANGE: 'in-progress',
PASS_QA: 'approved',
},
},
approved: {
type: 'final',
},
},
},