A drag and drop kanban board component

Installation

Vue CLI

You can install this plugin through the Vue CLI

vue add vue-cli-plugin-kanban

Manual installation

Add vue-kanban to your project with npm

npm install vue-kanban

... or yarn

yarn add vue-kanban

Then install the plugin in your entry file

import vueKanban from 'vue-kanban' Vue.use(vueKanban)

Basic Usage

The kanban-board component has been added globally to your project and so can be used in your templates without having to explicitly import it.

< kanban-board :stages = "stages" :blocks = "blocks" > </ kanban-board >

Required Props

stages : an array of stages for the kanban board

: an array of stages for the kanban board blocks: an array of objects that will make up the blocks on the kanban board

{ stages : [ 'on-hold' , 'in-progress' , 'needs-review' , 'approved' ], blocks : [ { id : 1 , status : 'on-hold' , title : 'Test' , }, ], }

Advanced Props

config : an object of dragula options to be passed to the kanban board, see dragula docs for more details

: an object of dragula options to be passed to the kanban board, see dragula docs for more details state-machine-config: an xstate config object that can be used to manage the kanban board, read here for more details

{ config : { accepts(block, target, source) { return source.dataset.status !== 'approved' , } } }

Receiving Changes

The component will emit an event when a block is moved

< kanban-board :stages = "stages" :blocks = "blocks" @ update-block = "updateBlock" > </ kanban-board > < script > ... methods: { updateBlock(id, status) { this .blocks.find( b => b.id === Number (id)).status = status; }, }, ... </ script >

Add some style

I have included a scss stylesheet in this repo as a starting point that can be used in your project

< style lang = "scss" > @ import './assets/kanban.scss' ; </ style >

Customize the kanban blocks

Each block has a named slot which can be extended from the parent, like so...

< kanban-board :stages = "stages" :blocks = "blocks" @ update-block = "updateBlock" > < div v-for = "stage in stages" :slot = "stage" :key = "stage" > < h2 > {{ stage }} </ h2 > </ div > < div v-for = "block in blocks" :slot = "block.id" :key = "block.id" > < div > < strong > id: </ strong > {{ block.id }} </ div > < div > {{ block.title }} </ div > </ div > </ kanban-board >

State machine

Vue-kanban is now compatible with xstate state machines.

You can pass an xstate config as a prop and the Kanban board will use the state machine to restrict which moves are allowed.

As an example we can achieve the following workflow

With the following config