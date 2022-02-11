Vue CLI plugin to add vue-i18n to your Vue Project
If yon don't have a project created with Vue CLI:
vue create my-vue-app
Install the plugin into your project:
cd my-vue-app
vue add i18n
vue-cli-service i18n:report (experimental)
Report the missing locale message keys and unused keys.
NOTE: limitation
vue-cli-service i18n:reportcannot detect missing and unused keys from local messages of i18n custom blocks.
When vue-i18n code files had been scaffolded into your project, the following env variables generate into
.env:
VUE_APP_I18N_LOCALE
The locale of project localization, default
en.
VUE_APP_I18N_FALLBACK_LOCALE
The locale of project fallback localization, default
en.
These env variables are read in
src/i18n.(js|ts).
vue-cli-plugin-i18n have some plugin options in
vue.config.js:
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
i18n: {
locale: 'ja',
fallbackLocale: 'en',
localeDir: 'locales',
enableInSFC: false,
enableLegacy: false
}
}
}
locale
Type:
string
Default in prompt:
en
The locale of project localization.
fallbackLocale
Type:
string
Default in prompt:
en
The fallback locale of project localization.
localeDir
Type:
string
Default in prompt:
locales
The directory where store localization messages of project. The specified directory will start from the
src directory.
enableInSFC
Type:
boolean
Default in prompt:
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only
Whether enable locale messages in Single file components. Default
No in prompt, for Vue 2 and Vue I18n v8.x only.
enableLegacy
Type:
boolean
Default in prompt:
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only
Whether use legacy mode API in Vue I18n. Default
No in prompt, for Vue 3 and Vue I18n v9 or later.
enableBridge
Type:
boolean
Default in prompt:
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only
Whether to set up a bridge to migrate to
vue-i18n@v9.x from
vue-i18n@v8.26, Default
No in prompt.
⚠️ NOTE: If you use the Composition API with
vue-i18n-bridgein bridge mode, you need to install
@vue/composition-api.
includeLocales
Type:
boolean
Default in prompt:
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only
When
enableBridge is
true, i.e. in bridge mode, whether localization messages placed in
localeDir option should be pre-compiled by message compiler or not.
If you use Composition API in bridge mode, this option must be
true because all localization messages are bundled during production build.
runtimeOnly
Type:
boolean
Default(No Prompt):
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only
Whether or not to use Vue I18n runtime-only, set in the
vue-i18n field of webpack
resolve.alias option. default Vue I18n (vue-i18n) package.json
module field will be used.
If
true is specified, Vue I18n (vue-i18n) will use
node_modules/vue-i18n/dist/vue-i18n.runtime.esm-bundler.js.
For more details, See here
compositionOnly
Type:
boolean
Default(No Prompt): if
enableLegacy set
false,
true else then
false
Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only
Whether to make vue-i18n's API only composition API. By default the legacy API is tree-shaken.
For more details, See here
fullInstall
Type:
boolean
Default(No Prompt):
true
Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only
Whether to install the full set of APIs, components, etc. provided by Vue I18n. By default, all of them will be installed.
If
false is specified, build-in components and directive will not be installed in vue and will be tree-shaken.
For more details, See here
