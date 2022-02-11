Vue CLI plugin to add vue-i18n to your Vue Project

🌟 Features

vue-i18n basic scaffolding

Locale messages in Single File components with vue-i18n-loader

Locale messages missing & unused reporting (experimental)

Env Variables

🚀 Getting Started

If yon don't have a project created with Vue CLI:

vue create my-vue-app

Install the plugin into your project:

cd my-vue-app vue add i18n

🔨 Injected Commands

vue-cli-service i18n:report (experimental) Report the missing locale message keys and unused keys.

NOTE: limitation vue-cli-service i18n:report cannot detect missing and unused keys from local messages of i18n custom blocks.

📋 Env variables

When vue-i18n code files had been scaffolded into your project, the following env variables generate into .env :

VUE_APP_I18N_LOCALE The locale of project localization, default en .

VUE_APP_I18N_FALLBACK_LOCALE The locale of project fallback localization, default en .

These env variables are read in src/i18n.(js|ts) .

🔧 Configurations

vue-cli-plugin-i18n have some plugin options in vue.config.js :

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { i18n : { locale : 'ja' , fallbackLocale : 'en' , localeDir : 'locales' , enableInSFC : false , enableLegacy : false } } }

locale

Type: string

Default in prompt: en The locale of project localization.

fallbackLocale

Type: string

Default in prompt: en The fallback locale of project localization.

localeDir

Type: string

Default in prompt: locales The directory where store localization messages of project. The specified directory will start from the src directory.

enableInSFC

Type: boolean

Default in prompt: false

Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only Whether enable locale messages in Single file components. Default No in prompt, for Vue 2 and Vue I18n v8.x only.

enableLegacy

Type: boolean

Default in prompt: false

Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only Whether use legacy mode API in Vue I18n. Default No in prompt, for Vue 3 and Vue I18n v9 or later.

enableBridge

Type: boolean

Default in prompt: false

Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only Whether to set up a bridge to migrate to vue-i18n@v9.x from vue-i18n@v8.26 , Default No in prompt. ⚠️ NOTE: If you use the Composition API with vue-i18n-bridge in bridge mode, you need to install @vue/composition-api .

includeLocales

Type: boolean

Default in prompt: false

Support project Vue version: Vue 2 only When enableBridge is true , i.e. in bridge mode, whether localization messages placed in localeDir option should be pre-compiled by message compiler or not. If you use Composition API in bridge mode, this option must be true because all localization messages are bundled during production build.

runtimeOnly

Type: boolean

Default(No Prompt): false

Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only Whether or not to use Vue I18n runtime-only, set in the vue-i18n field of webpack resolve.alias option. default Vue I18n (vue-i18n) package.json module field will be used. If true is specified, Vue I18n (vue-i18n) will use node_modules/vue-i18n/dist/vue-i18n.runtime.esm-bundler.js . For more details, See here

compositionOnly

Type: boolean

Default(No Prompt): if enableLegacy set false , true else then false

Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only Whether to make vue-i18n's API only composition API. By default the legacy API is tree-shaken. For more details, See here

fullInstall

Type: boolean

Default(No Prompt): true

Support project Vue version: Vue 3 only Whether to install the full set of APIs, components, etc. provided by Vue I18n. By default, all of them will be installed. If false is specified, build-in components and directive will not be installed in vue and will be tree-shaken. For more details, See here

📜 Changelog

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

❗ Issues

Please make sure to read the Issue Reporting Checklist before opening an issue. Issues not conforming to the guidelines may be closed immediately.

✅ TODO

Managed with GitHub Projects

💪 Contribution

Please make sure to read the Contributing Guide before making a pull request.

©️ License

MIT