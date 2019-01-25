A simple plugin to replace contents within your HTML files generated by Vue CLI.
⚠️ Make sure you have Vue CLI 3.x.x installed:
vue -V
Navigate to your vue app folder and add the cli plugin:
vue add html-replace
This plugin can be configured by defining
htmlReplace via the
pluginOptions in your
vue.config.js.
The
patterns property must either be an object or an array of objects. Each pattern must contain both
match and
replacement options, otherwise it will be ignored.
module.exports = {
pluginOptions: {
htmlReplace: {
enable: (process.env.NODE_ENV === "production"),
patterns: [
{
match: "foo",
replacement: "bar",
},
{
match: /any/g,
replacement: "Globally replaced",
},
{
match: /<title>(.*)<\/title>/,
replacement: (match, $1) => `<title>"${$1}" has been replaced.</title>`,
},
],
},
},
};
In case you'd need to prevent patterns to be applied to some of your pages, you can specify either one of
excludes or
includes options. If both options are set, then
excludes will be ignored.
Each entry must be named after the key given for the page(s) to be excluded/included. These properties are optional and will be ignored when you're not building your app in multi-page mode. Thus all the patterns would be applied to your HTML files.
module.exports = {
pages: {
index: {
entry: "src/App_1/main.js",
filename: "app_1.html"
},
app_2: "src/App_2/main.js",
app_3: "src/App_3/main.js",
},
pluginOptions: {
htmlReplace: {
patterns: [
{
match: "foo",
replacement: "All of your pages will be affected",
},
{
match: /<title>.*<\/title>/,
replacement: "<title>This is the index page</title>",
includes: "index",
},
{
match: /<title>.*<\/title>/,
replacement: "<title>This is the second page</title>",
excludes: ["index" , "app_3"],
},
],
},
},
};
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
enable
Boolean
true
|Enables/disables the plugin.
patterns
Object |
Array<Object>
[]
|Defines some patterns and how to replace their corresponding matches.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
match
String |
RegExp
null
|Defines the matches to be replaced. When missing, the pattern will be ignored.
replacement
String |
Function:String
null
|Specifies the value with which to replace the matches. When missing, the pattern will be ignored.
includes
String |
Array<String>
null
|Includes the pages for which the pattern will be applied to, when deploying your app in multi-page mode. Each entry must be named after the key of a page.
excludes
String |
Array<String>
null
|Prevents the pattern to be applied to specific pages in multi-page mode. Each entry must be named after the key of a page. This option will be ignored if
includes has already been set.