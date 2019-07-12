🚀 Add an API in your Vue application in 2 minutes!

This is a vue-cli 3.x plugin to add an Node Express server in your Vue project.

⭐ Features:

Included fully customizable Express Server: Just add your api routes into your project (with import/export support) without thinking to something else. Optional automatic fallback to the Vue app, to serve both the api and the application with only one command. Optional socket.io support.

(soon) Included optional example routes and components.

Table of contents

Getting started

⚠️ Make sure you have vue-cli 3.x.x:

vue --version

If you don't have a project created with vue-cli 3.x yet:

vue create my- new -app

Navigate to the newly created project folder and add the cli plugin:

cd my- new -app vue add express

Soon: ℹ️ An example APIExample.vue component will be added into your sources if you chose to include the examples.

Usage

To start your server for development purpose, use this commands:

yarn express

The server will be automatically restarted when a change is detected.

You just then have to start the app:

yarn serve

To run the server only once for production use, run:

yarn express :run

Updating vue-cli-plugin-express will update the Express server service 👍

Injected Commands

vue-cli-service express:watch Run the Express server with info from ./srv and watch the files to restart itself automatically.

vue-cli-service express:run Run the Express server with info from ./srv once.

Configuration

The Express Server can be configured via the pluginOptions in vue.config.js :

module .exports = { pluginOptions : { express : { shouldServeApp : true , serverDir : './srv' , }, }, }, }

Use your app in production

Move @vue/cli-service from devDependencies to dependencies .

Execute the following commands:

yarn build yarn express:run

For most of cloud hosting services, you can add a start command that will be triggered automatically: