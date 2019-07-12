🚀 Add an API in your Vue application in 2 minutes!
This is a vue-cli 3.x plugin to add an Node Express server in your Vue project.
⭐ Features:
⚠️ Make sure you have vue-cli 3.x.x:
vue --version
If you don't have a project created with vue-cli 3.x yet:
vue create my-new-app
Navigate to the newly created project folder and add the cli plugin:
cd my-new-app
vue add express
Soon:
ℹ️ An example
APIExample.vue component will be added into your sources if you chose to include the examples.
To start your server for development purpose, use this commands:
yarn express
The server will be automatically restarted when a change is detected.
You just then have to start the app:
yarn serve
To run the server only once for production use, run:
yarn express:run
Updating
vue-cli-plugin-express will update the Express server service 👍
vue-cli-service express:watch
Run the Express server with info from
./srv and watch the files to restart itself automatically.
vue-cli-service express:run
Run the Express server with info from
./srv once.
The Express Server can be configured via the
pluginOptions in
vue.config.js:
module.exports = {
// Other options...
pluginOptions: {
// Express-related options
express: {
shouldServeApp: true,
serverDir: './srv',
},
},
},
}
Move
@vue/cli-service from
devDependenciesto
dependencies.
Execute the following commands:
yarn build
yarn express:run
For most of cloud hosting services, you can add a
start command that will be triggered automatically:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "yarn express:run"
}
}