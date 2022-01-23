openbase logo
vue-cli-plugin-element-plus

by element-plus
0.0.13

Element Plus plugin for @vue/cli 4.5

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated

Since Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode, this plugin is no longer supported.

vue-cli-plugin-element-plus

Element Plus plugin for @vue/cli 4.5.

Install

First you need to install @vue/cli globally (follow the instructions here).

Then create a project and add the Element Plus plugin:

vue create my-app
cd my-app
vue add element-plus

You'll be asked some questions regarding how Element Plus is configured in your project. After that, you're good to go.

Use with vue-cli UI

Skip this part if you've done everything in the Install section.

If you prefer managing your project in vue-cli UI (by running vue ui), here's how you can add Element Plus plugin: go to the Plugins menu, click the upper right + Add plugin button, find vue-cli-plugin-element-plus and install it.

