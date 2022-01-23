Deprecated

Since Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode, this plugin is no longer supported.

Element Plus plugin for @vue/cli 4.5.

Install

First you need to install @vue/cli globally (follow the instructions here).

Then create a project and add the Element Plus plugin:

vue create my-app cd my-app vue add element-plus

You'll be asked some questions regarding how Element Plus is configured in your project. After that, you're good to go.

Use with vue-cli UI

Skip this part if you've done everything in the Install section.