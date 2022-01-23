Since Vue CLI is now in maintenance mode, this plugin is no longer supported.
Element Plus plugin for
@vue/cli 4.5.
First you need to install
@vue/cli globally (follow the instructions here).
Then create a project and add the Element Plus plugin:
vue create my-app
cd my-app
vue add element-plus
You'll be asked some questions regarding how Element Plus is configured in your project. After that, you're good to go.
Skip this part if you've done everything in the
Install section.
If you prefer managing your project in vue-cli UI (by running
vue ui), here's how you can add Element Plus plugin: go to the Plugins menu, click the upper right
+ Add plugin button, find
vue-cli-plugin-element-plus and install it.