Element plugin for @vue/cli 3.0.

Install

First you need to install @vue/cli globally (follow the instructions here).

Then create a project and add the Element plugin:

vue create my-app cd my-app vue add element

You'll be asked some questions regarding how Element is configured in your project. After that, you're good to go.

Use with vue-cli UI

Skip this part if you've done everything in the Install section.

If you prefer managing your project in vue-cli UI (by running vue ui ), here's how you can add Element plugin: go to the Plugins menu, click the upper right + Add plugin button, find vue-cli-plugin-element and install it.

Also there're some configurations for you.