vue-cli-plugin-element

by ElementUI
1.0.1

Element plugin for vue-cli

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.5K

GitHub Stars

779

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vue-cli-plugin-element

Element plugin for @vue/cli 3.0.

Install

First you need to install @vue/cli globally (follow the instructions here).

Then create a project and add the Element plugin:

vue create my-app
cd my-app
vue add element

You'll be asked some questions regarding how Element is configured in your project. After that, you're good to go.

Use with vue-cli UI

Skip this part if you've done everything in the Install section.

If you prefer managing your project in vue-cli UI (by running vue ui), here's how you can add Element plugin: go to the Plugins menu, click the upper right + Add plugin button, find vue-cli-plugin-element and install it.

image

Also there're some configurations for you.

image

